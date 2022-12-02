ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Marc Anthony Suspicious Of Jennifer Lopez’s Husband Ben Affleck? J.Lo’s Ex Allegedly Knows How Jennifer Garner’s Ex-Husband Became Moody, Out Of Control

Marc Anthony is allegedly protective of Jennifer Lopez. The exes, who became good friends after they split, were blessed with two children together, Max and Emme. Now, there are reports claiming that Anthony is also suspicious of Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck. Table of contents. Marc Anthony Protective Of Jennifer...
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner Are Reportedly Trying Something 'New' with Co-Parenting & It Is So Sweet

When it comes to co-parenting, sometimes the best you can hope for is to tolerate your ex’s new spouse (or your new spouse’s ex). But Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner aren’t typical co-parents, and these kindhearted moms reportedly decided to go a step further: they’re going to try friendship. “Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” an insider told Us Weekly today. That is so sweet! Not to mention effective — moms get stuff done, so imagine how much easier it’ll be to schedule pickup,...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Debuts New Short Hair Makeover On Red Carpet: Before & After Photos

Jennifer Garner glowed as she hit the red carpet at the Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. The Love Simon star, 50, also showed off a fresh do, rocking newly chopped locks in a youthfully appealing bob that sharply contrasted with her previously long, brunette hair. In pics, which you can check out BELOW, the beloved actress and mom-of-three looked energetic with the newly styled hair, wavy and parted at the side. The color appeared to remain light brown, but the length was dramatically shorter, just brushing her shoulders. She complemented the jaw dropping makeover with an off-white blazer and shorts ensemble, complete with breezy tank top. She finished it off with delicate earrings and stilettos pumps.
Inquisitr.com

Jennifer Lopez Looks Incredible In A Bustier For Exciting Announcement

Jennifer Lopez is stunning in a form-fitting bustier as she makes massive headlines for announcing her first album in eight years. The singer and actress, 53, posted to Instagram to announce that new beats are on the way recently - This Is Me...Now follows her 2002-dropped This Is Me...Then. Fans are going nuts as the newly married star promises new music, and her announcement came with a killer look as she took fans back through the years. JLo is 53 years old, but she's showing no signs of slowing down.
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lopez reveals how she and Ben Affleck reconnected — from his 1st email to secret visits

Jennifer Lopez is sharing new details about life as Mrs. Affleck. In Vogue's December cover story, the actress/singer/dancer/beauty mogul reveals new details about life with Ben Affleck, including how they officially got back in touch, his resurrected nickname for her, taking his name after their summer weddings and how they're going about blending their families.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Admits She’s ‘Intimidated’ By Her Kids’ Teen Years & Jokes About ‘Gigli’ Sequel

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her fabulous life during Vogue’s “73 Questions” segment. The global icon invited the magazine into her even more fabulous home as she answered some fun questions while giving a mini tour of the pad. Looking absolutely stunning in a white, backless top and khaki pants, Jennifer touched upon parenting her twins, Emme and Max, 14, working with her husband Ben Affleck on another movie and more.
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Admits Workaholic Tendencies, Says She Was In 'Pain' For 'Years' Before Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's happily ever after with Ben Affleck made her want to slow down. In a preview shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the "On The Floor" singer sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe, where she explained why she let her busy career overtake her life for years before settling down with her now husband and how it inspired her to make new music in the form of her upcoming album, "This Is Me...Now." "Twenty years ago I fell i love with the love of my life and I was working on an album," Lopez revealed, presumably...
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez reveals sweet message Ben Affleck engraved on her engagement ring

Jennifer Lopez revealed the sweet message that her now-husband, Ben Affleck, got engraved on her engagement ring before proposing to her for a second time earlier this year.The 53-year-old actor reflected on her relationship during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to discuss her new album, This is Me…Now, a follow-up to her 2002 album, This Is Me…Then.During the conversation, she said that her upcoming music reflects how “clear” things are between her and Affleck. The pair called off their first engagement in 2004 before rekindling their romance in April 2021 and getting married in August of...
