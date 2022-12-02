Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck Says He Loves Jennifer Lopez Because She’s ‘the Person I Remember From 20 Years Ago’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gave fans a small glimpse into their life as newlyweds and what they appreciate about each other.
Marc Anthony Suspicious Of Jennifer Lopez’s Husband Ben Affleck? J.Lo’s Ex Allegedly Knows How Jennifer Garner’s Ex-Husband Became Moody, Out Of Control
Marc Anthony is allegedly protective of Jennifer Lopez. The exes, who became good friends after they split, were blessed with two children together, Max and Emme. Now, there are reports claiming that Anthony is also suspicious of Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck. Table of contents. Marc Anthony Protective Of Jennifer...
Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner Are Reportedly Trying Something 'New' with Co-Parenting & It Is So Sweet
When it comes to co-parenting, sometimes the best you can hope for is to tolerate your ex’s new spouse (or your new spouse’s ex). But Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner aren’t typical co-parents, and these kindhearted moms reportedly decided to go a step further: they’re going to try friendship. “Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” an insider told Us Weekly today. That is so sweet! Not to mention effective — moms get stuff done, so imagine how much easier it’ll be to schedule pickup,...
Jennifer Lopez Made a Rare & Gushing Comment About Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez isn’t interested in having a feud with husband Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. She only has lovely things to say about the Yes Day actress when it comes to their co-parenting life together. It wouldn’t be shocking to hear that three A-list stars struggle over the...
Jennifer Garner Debuts New Short Hair Makeover On Red Carpet: Before & After Photos
Jennifer Garner glowed as she hit the red carpet at the Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. The Love Simon star, 50, also showed off a fresh do, rocking newly chopped locks in a youthfully appealing bob that sharply contrasted with her previously long, brunette hair. In pics, which you can check out BELOW, the beloved actress and mom-of-three looked energetic with the newly styled hair, wavy and parted at the side. The color appeared to remain light brown, but the length was dramatically shorter, just brushing her shoulders. She complemented the jaw dropping makeover with an off-white blazer and shorts ensemble, complete with breezy tank top. She finished it off with delicate earrings and stilettos pumps.
Jennifer Lopez Looks Incredible In A Bustier For Exciting Announcement
Jennifer Lopez is stunning in a form-fitting bustier as she makes massive headlines for announcing her first album in eight years. The singer and actress, 53, posted to Instagram to announce that new beats are on the way recently - This Is Me...Now follows her 2002-dropped This Is Me...Then. Fans are going nuts as the newly married star promises new music, and her announcement came with a killer look as she took fans back through the years. JLo is 53 years old, but she's showing no signs of slowing down.
Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
Jennifer Lopez responds to criticism over taking Ben Affleck's last name: 'I'm very much in control'
Don't be fooled by the rock on her finger: Jennifer Lopez is standing in her power after responding to criticism about her decision to legally take Ben Affleck's last name following their July wedding. "What? Really? People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Jennifer Lopez reveals how she and Ben Affleck reconnected — from his 1st email to secret visits
Jennifer Lopez is sharing new details about life as Mrs. Affleck. In Vogue's December cover story, the actress/singer/dancer/beauty mogul reveals new details about life with Ben Affleck, including how they officially got back in touch, his resurrected nickname for her, taking his name after their summer weddings and how they're going about blending their families.
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Pics From Her And Ben Affleck's First Thanksgiving As A Married Couple
Jennifer Lopez shared some sweet photos of her family get-together on her first Thanksgiving as Ben Affleck's wife.
At 53, Jennifer Lopez's Abs Are Shredded In A Corset As She Announces 'This Is Me...Now' Album In An IG Vid
Jennifer Lopez recently let everyone know that she's releasing a new album, "This Is Me...Now" with an IG video that showed off just how strong "Jenny From The Block" is. J.Lo donned a white corset and low-rise miniskirt in the video, which included a throwback shot to the first version of the album, "This Is Me...Then."
One Proud Wife! Jennifer Lopez Says Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name Was A 'Power Move'
Jennifer Lopez has revealed her ultimate motive behind taking husband Ben Affleck's last name. After tying the knot with her rekindled flame over the summer, the Latin superstar announced that legally — and in her private life — she would be known as Jennifer Lynn Affleck. Article continues...
Ralph Fiennes Admits He Was Jennifer Lopez's Decoy When She Started Dating Ben Affleck
Actor Ralph Fiennes is, of course, best known for playing “Voldemort” in the “Harry Potter” films, but his best performance may have been the one he didn’t realize he was giving: as Jennifer Lopez’s relationship decoy. Fiennes played opposite J. Lo in the 2002...
Jennifer Lopez announces new musical project 'This is Me … Now'
Pop star Jennifer Lopez announced she is working on a new musical project Friday.
Jennifer Lopez Admits She’s ‘Intimidated’ By Her Kids’ Teen Years & Jokes About ‘Gigli’ Sequel
Jennifer Lopez opened up about her fabulous life during Vogue’s “73 Questions” segment. The global icon invited the magazine into her even more fabulous home as she answered some fun questions while giving a mini tour of the pad. Looking absolutely stunning in a white, backless top and khaki pants, Jennifer touched upon parenting her twins, Emme and Max, 14, working with her husband Ben Affleck on another movie and more.
Jennifer Lopez Explains Why Her 2004 Split From Ben Affleck Was Her Biggest Heartbreak
Jennifer Lopez explained why ending her engagement to Ben Affleck in 2004 was the biggest heartbreak.
Ralph Fiennes Claims He Was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Relationship Decoy' in Early 2000s
Ralph Fiennes claims he unwittingly played the role of decoy in Bennifer 1.0. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Tuesday, the actor was asked, "Were you a decoy for their [relationship]?" referring to the first iteration of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship. "I was,...
Jennifer Lopez Admits Workaholic Tendencies, Says She Was In 'Pain' For 'Years' Before Marrying Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's happily ever after with Ben Affleck made her want to slow down. In a preview shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the "On The Floor" singer sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe, where she explained why she let her busy career overtake her life for years before settling down with her now husband and how it inspired her to make new music in the form of her upcoming album, "This Is Me...Now." "Twenty years ago I fell i love with the love of my life and I was working on an album," Lopez revealed, presumably...
Jennifer Lopez reveals sweet message Ben Affleck engraved on her engagement ring
Jennifer Lopez revealed the sweet message that her now-husband, Ben Affleck, got engraved on her engagement ring before proposing to her for a second time earlier this year.The 53-year-old actor reflected on her relationship during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to discuss her new album, This is Me…Now, a follow-up to her 2002 album, This Is Me…Then.During the conversation, she said that her upcoming music reflects how “clear” things are between her and Affleck. The pair called off their first engagement in 2004 before rekindling their romance in April 2021 and getting married in August of...
