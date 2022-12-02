The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,744 new cases countywide and 131 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,213, county case totals to 3,552,019 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 93,840 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 517.

2 DAYS AGO