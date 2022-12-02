ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

Momo Stock Up By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 16.73% in 5 sessions from $4.9 at 16.73, to $5.72 at 16:33 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Momo’s...
via.news

Peloton Stock Up Momentum With A 12.23% Jump Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Peloton (PTON) jumping 12.23% to $13.21 on Friday while NASDAQ dropped 0.18% to $11,461.50. Peloton’s last close was $11.77, 75.35% under its 52-week high of $47.75. About Peloton. Peloton Interactive, Inc. offers interactive fitness platforms in North America as well...
via.news

Bilibili Stock Was 16.13% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Bilibili jumping 16.13% to $19.76 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Bilibili’s last close...
Apple Insider

Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
via.news

Fanhua And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Fanhua (FANH), Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU), Baxter International (BAX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news

Canopy Growth Stock Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canopy Growth rising 9.03% to $4.29 on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ dropped 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news

FibroGen Stock Was 9.57% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FibroGen jumping 9.57% to $16.48 on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. FibroGen’s...
via.news

Marathon Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.49% up. Marathon’s last close was $6.91, 88.02% under its 52-week high of $57.70. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) rising 11.27% to $6.91. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50,...
via.news

Marathon Stock Went Up By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Friday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) jumped 9.5% to $6.80 at 15:41 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.15% to $11,465.54, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news

InMode Ltd. And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity

(VIANEWS) – InMode Ltd. (INMD), EZCORP (EZPW), KLA Corporation (KLAC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
AOL Corp

Apple's latest iPad Air falls to $500 at Amazon

This is your chance to get one of Apple's more powerful tablets at a much better price than usual. Amazon is selling the 2022 iPad Air with 64GB of storage and WiFi for $500 - that's a full $100 off here. That's an all-time low for all but one color variant of the tablet, and you'll see similar discounts for 256GB and cellular models. The sale makes it an easier choice if you want a wide range of features but would rather not splurge on the iPad Pro.
via.news

Copper Futures Up Momentum With A 6% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Copper (HG) is $3.85. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58838, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380582945.89. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
The Associated Press

Opera Crypto Browser to unlock instant NFT publishing with Alteon LaunchPad

OSLO, Norway & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Opera Crypto Browser, the world’s first multi-platform Web3 browser, is about to give millions of users the power to easily upload media to a blockchain and create NFTs, thanks to a new partnership with Alteon.io, an all-in-one ecosystem for content creators whose mission is to democratize the creative process. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005557/en/ Alteon LaunchPad, coming soon exclusively to Opera Crypto Browser, will allow anyone to mint an NFT in real-time. (Photo: Business Wire)

