tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
via.news

FibroGen Stock Was 9.57% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FibroGen jumping 9.57% to $16.48 on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. FibroGen’s...
Motley Fool

2 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be the Best Bargains of 2023

Cresco Labs with Columbia Care could be a dominant force in the cannabis industry in just a few years. Investors shouldn't overlook Ascend Wellness' modest size as the company has staked out some attractive locations that could generate strong growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money

AMD and Apple have taken promising strides in their respective industries, which could pay off in 2023. AMD's stock has enjoyed a rally from investors in the last month thanks to a new data center chip. Meanwhile, Apple's latest earnings release has proved the resilience of its business. You’re reading...
via.news

Aware, Inc. Stock Went Up By Over 33% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) jumped by a staggering 33.33% in 21 sessions from $1.47 at 2022-11-02, to $1.96 at 14:55 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.85% to $11,384.33, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Fanhua And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Fanhua (FANH), Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU), Baxter International (BAX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news

FibroGen Stock Up Momentum With A 17% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 17.3% in 5 sessions from $14.05 at 17.3, to $16.48 at 19:39 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend. FibroGen’s...
via.news

Bilibili Stock Was 16.13% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Bilibili jumping 16.13% to $19.76 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Bilibili’s last close...
via.news

Canopy Growth Stock Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canopy Growth rising 9.03% to $4.29 on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ dropped 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.

