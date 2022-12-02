ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theeastcountygazette.com

West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour

East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
fox32chicago.com

West Side crash causes CPD squad car to strike CTA bus, leaves 3 hospitalized

CHICAGO - A Chicago police car hit a CTA bus after a driver crashed into the cops in North Austin Saturday morning. Police say a car headed eastbound on North Avenue failed to yield to a police vehicle with its lights on at the intersection of North Central Avenue. The...
CBS Chicago

CTA hosting career fair on Near West Side Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is hiring full-time bus operators and bus mechanics.You can apply at a CTA career fair today from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Malcolm X College.Registration is required. You can find the link to the career fair on the Eventbrite website. 
Fox 32 Chicago

Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago

Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
theeastcountygazette.com

Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes

Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
fox32chicago.com

Man shot by carjackers in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the carjackers who shot a victim multiple times on Sunday night. The incident happened on South Cicero near 64th in West Lawn around 7:47 p.m. The victim, 34, was inside a vehicle when "multiple male offenders" came up with handguns and told him...
WGN News

3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn Northwest Side residents of early morning armed robberies

CHICAGO - There have been at least 14 robberies on the Northwest Side since early Friday morning, and some have been violent. Police say in each incident multiple armed offenders approached the victims and demanded their property by threatening use of force while displaying handguns. The offenders fled in a...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police will pay you for unwanted guns 'no questions asked'

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is hosting a "no-questions-asked" Gun Turn In event Saturday in Edgewater. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. officers will be at Saint Ita Church to collect unwanted or unused guns. Interested residents will receive $100 prepaid gift card for each gun and $10 for BB-guns, air-guns and replica guns.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police looking for arsonist who has set two fires in Bridgeport

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who set two fires on the same night in Bridgeport. The suspect set a fire on South Lituanicia near 33rd on November 27 at about 9:15 p.m. Police said he set another fire on South Halsted near 28th about 45 minutes later.
WGN TV

Could Chicago ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?

With global warming occurring, do you think that Chicago will ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?. Meteorologists have learned to “never say never”. The weather always surprises, and as long-time Chicago weather historian and climatologist Frank Wachowski always says- “records are made to be broken”; so given the right combination of meteorological conditions, a December 80 could occur, especially early in the month. Since 1870 there has never been a December 80-degree day in the Chicago area, and there have only been three December occurrences of highs in the 70s, all three early in the month. The dates of the city’s three December 70s: 71 on Dec. 2, 1982, 71 on Dec. 3, 1970, and 70 on Dec. 3, 2012. There has never been a 70-degree day in January in Chicago, and the first occurrence in February was logged on Feb. 11, 1999, when the mercury peaked at 70. The span between fall’s last and spring’s first 80 spans more than four months. The latest fall 80 took place on Nov. 1, 1950, when the high reached 81. The earliest in spring 80 occurred on March 3, 1974, when the temperature topped out at 80.
austintalks.org

Several West Side businesses, groups get city grants

Several businesses and groups in Austin and West Garfield are among 61 neighborhood businesses and nonprofit organizations awarded nearly $40 million in Community Development Grants this past month. The grants are part of the Chicago Recovery Plan, a citywide effort in Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot’s administration to catalyze a sustainable...
cwbchicago.com

Robberies and carjacking reported in North Center and Lincoln Square on Friday evening

Chicago — A woman was carjacked in North Center on Friday evening, just a few hours after two armed robberies were reported in Lincoln Square. The hijacking, reported in the 3700 block of North Bell, has been linked to a carjacking attempt in the suburbs in which the offenders fired shots, according to preliminary information.

