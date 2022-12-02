Western Alliance Bancorporation And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity

(VIANEWS) – NiSource (NI), Lazard LTD (LAZ), Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO