Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
CBOE Down By 20% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 20.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Monday, 5 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.21. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.68% up from its 52-week low and 48.1% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson predicts a double-digit percentage drop to hit stocks in early 2023
Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson predicts the S&P 500 will shed a quarter of its value in early 2023.
S&P 500 Up Momentum With A 8% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 8.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Monday, 5 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,030.46. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 341198012, 85.07% below its average volume of 2285468476.02. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
EUR/JPY Drops By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.89% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:09 EST on Sunday, 4 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.58. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.8% up from its 52-week low and 4.573% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
IBOVESPA Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.42% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Monday, 5 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $110,562.02. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.05% up from its 52-week low and 9.1% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
USD/CNH Falls By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 2.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:07 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.98. Analysis of the usd/cnh prices: Further downside to sub-6.9000 seems compelling. USD/CNH is still bearish above 6.8940. The 50% Fibonacci Retracement Level of the...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,283.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. Having a good understanding of the S&P/ASX 200 Index...
Palladium Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.56% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Monday, 5 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,903.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 819, 99.99% below its average volume of 5911729734.32. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.919% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.9188% for the last session’s close. At 04:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $142.79. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.897% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $141.52 and 0.85% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $141.59.
NASDAQ Composite Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 5.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,076.59. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 815209433, 87.66% below its average volume of 6610606531.23. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
CBOE Rises By 6% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.02% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.00. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 11.22% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.78 and 3.33% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.29.
Why Plug Power, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Fell Today
There wasn't any big news about any of these three companies today. Rather, macroeconomic news that, in an ordinary environment, would be considered positive is sending stocks lower. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Crude Oil Futures Over 12% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 12.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, Crude Oil (CL) is $77.48. Today’s last reported volume for Crude Oil is 18798, 99.99% below its average volume of 21899339131.3. Volatility. Crude Oil’s last week,...
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in November 2022
Investors were mostly in high spirits in the second half of November, buoyed by a cooler-than-expected inflation report and the possibility of a slowdown in the pace of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. However, some investing trends stood out this month, giving us more insights into investor behavior during a downturn.
Natural Gas Futures Down Momentum With A 19% Fall In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 19.77% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Monday, 5 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.83. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 69038, 99.99% below its average volume of 5732248253.79. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
