Palladium Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.56% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Monday, 5 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,903.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 819, 99.99% below its average volume of 5911729734.32. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 17.39% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,481.50. Almost half of the Hong Kong stock market is represented by the Hang Seng Index. This index is often used as a reference point for investors’ sentiment in the Asian capital markets.
S&P 500 Up Momentum With A 8% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 8.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Monday, 5 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,030.46. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 341198012, 85.07% below its average volume of 2285468476.02. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Lumber Futures Over 16% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 16.03% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:53 EST on Monday, 5 December, Lumber (LBS) is $387.60. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 92, 99.99% below its average volume of 22094280.22. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 24% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose by a staggering 24.35% in 10 sessions from $4.23 at 2022-11-28, to $5.26 at 15:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 2.11% to $11,003.30, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
IBOVESPA Is 7% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 7.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $109,754.69. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.21% up from its 52-week low and 9.76% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
Copper Futures Rises By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5.1% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Monday, 5 December, Copper (HG) is $3.82. Despite the headwinds of a slowing economy, copper futures have shown signs of recovery. Prices have climbed 7.5% in the month of November. The three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit $7,341 a ton on Thursday.
Corn Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 4.41% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Monday, 5 December, Corn (ZC) is $639.50. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 113198, 0.77% above its average volume of 112322.52. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Kodak Stock Is 29% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kodak (NYSE: KODK) dropped by a staggering 29.07% in 21 sessions from $5.71 to $4.05 at 19:36 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 1.85% to $15,474.79, following the last session’s upward trend. Kodak’s last close...
USD/JPY Slides By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 8.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:11 EST on Monday, 5 December, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $134.57. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.243% up from its 52-week low and 11.428% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
GBP/EUR Is 1% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:06 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.149% up from its 52-week low and 4.939% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 4 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,309.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. During the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), the Australian share...
NYSE Composite Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,453.46. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 30.62% up from its 52-week low and 7.61% down from its 52-week high.
SmileDirectClub Stock Drops By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) slid by a staggering 30.81% in 21 sessions from $0.75 at 2022-11-14, to $0.52 at 22:18 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.93% to $11,239.94, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Wayfair Stock Is 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) slid 9.11% to $38.26 at 15:20 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 2.03% to $15,447.61, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
Niu Technologies Stock 14.09% Up On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies rising 14.09% to $5.02 on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 2% to $11,014.89, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around negative trend trading session today.
CVB Financial Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF), TTM Technologies (TTMI), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
EUR/JPY Is 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.3944% for the last session’s close. At 16:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.46. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.373% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $141.52 and 1.325% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $141.59.
CBOE Over 5% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.51% for the last session’s close. At 10:16 EST on Monday, 5 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.11. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 6.12% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.95 and 4.06% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.96.
Chunghwa Telecom Co. And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL), Chunghwa Telecom Co. (CHT), CMS Energy (CMS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
