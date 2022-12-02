Read full article on original website
Killings of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The killings of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have grabbed the attention of thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. ...
Idaho student murders: Chilling new clue found as hunt for vicious killer continues
A student at the University of Idaho reported strange footprints that were found near her home located less than a mile away from the off-campus house where four students were killed last month.
University of Idaho Murders, Victim's Father Says Means of Death Don't Match
There's another big twist in the unsolved Idaho quadruple murder case ... a mysterious discrepancy in the way at least 2 of the victims were killed. Steven Goncalves, the father of slain Univ. of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, said Saturday night, the fatal attacks on Kaylee and Madison Mogen, her best friend, were mysteriously different in nature. He said on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country," ... "I'll cut to the chase. Their means of death don't match."
Lewiston man Gets 20-Year Sentence for Rape of 16-Year-Old, Eligible for Parole After 3 Years
LEWISTON - A 21-year-old Lewiston man will serve up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in North Lewiston in April of 2022. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, the incident, which was investigated by the Lewiston Police Department, showed that Dillon Blake took the victim to a hotel room in North Lewiston and raped her the night of April 20, 2022. Blake entered a guilty plea in September.
43 Year Old Harvard Man Charged With Drug Trafficking Arrested On Warrant After Failing To Return To Jail After Furlough
The 43-year-old Harvard man charged with drug trafficking who was sought on an arrest warrant is back in custody. Tyson Farley was temporarily released from jail by Latah County Second District Court Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never turned himself back into the jail in Moscow and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was recently arrested on the warrant in Spokane and has been transported back to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
38 Year Old Tekoa Woman Sent To Prison For Selling Fentanyl To A Friend Who Died From A Drug Overdose
A 38-year-old Tekoa woman who sold fentanyl to a friend who overdosed and died is going to prison. Amber Kelly was found guilty by a Whitman County Superior Court Jury on two counts of delivering a controlled substance. The trial was held in Colfax last month. Kelly sold fentanyl to 22-year-old Nikki Overton of Tekoa who died from a drug overdose in May of last year. Judge Gary Libey agreed with the recommendation from the prosecutor’s office and sentenced Kelly to the mid-range of the standard sentence. Judge Libey on Friday sentenced Kelly to 16 months in prison and placed her on probation for a year. You can listen to Judge Libey handing down the sentence by clicking on the audio file below.
Idaho murders: Roommates of slain university students break their silence
The two surviving roommates of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their home on Nov. 13 released public statements for the first time at a Friday memorial.
Criminal law professor weighs in on Moscow Police’s handling of murder investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are constantly reiterating that they “do not want to compromise the integrity of this investigation,” but it’s for good reason. The gravity of the heinous murders of four University of Idaho students is taking a toll on the community, as well as law enforcement.
Latest Info | Moscow Police say sixth person on rental lease was not home during attack
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, Moscow police revealed a sixth person is listed on the lease at the King Road home where the four students were killed. However, they do not believe this person was at the house at the time. Detectives do not believe they are connected to the murders.
Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides
The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
Idaho student murders: As mystery grows, here are four key questions that haven't been answered
Nearly three weeks after four University of Idaho students were found killed inside their off-campus home, police officers are investigating the incident to uncover who is responsible. Four students identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed on Nov. 13. Each...
Criminologist says ‘tips’ will solve mysterious Idaho college murders
Criminologist Casey Jordan joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the mystery still surrounding the murder of four University of Idaho students. Jordan says “I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a similar crime out there in the coming months if we don’t catch this perpetrator soon.”Dec. 3, 2022.
Homicide investigation: updated information from MPD
Detectives are aware of a sixth person listed on the lease at the residence. They have spoken to this individual and confirmed they moved out prior to the start of the school year and was not present at the time of the incident. Detectives do not believe this person has any involvement in the murders.
US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy
LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
Pair of Potlatch School District Employees Awarded Grants from Latah County Community Foundation
POTLATCH, ID - A pair of Potlatch School District employees were recently awarded grants from the Latah County Community Foundation. Potlatch Elementary librarian Leah Heath was awarded a $1,000 grant for new books in the elementary library. Katie Ball, a Physical Education teacher with the Potlatch School District, received a...
Wintry Conditions on US 95 South of Culdesac
WINCHESTER, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department says US 95 on the Winchester Grade and south is snow-covered and slick. Travel with caution. Between Denver Road (2 miles south of the Cottonwood area) and Webb Cut-Off Road (1 mile south of the Lapwai area). Look out for snow on the roadway. Be prepared for snow.
Neighbor of murdered University of Idaho students describes crime scene location as a 'party house'
Neighbors of the four murdered University of Idaho students speak to Fox News about what they remember from the night of the stabbings.
More snow on the way! The good news: this snowfall will be lighter than last week's storm
Another system of snow will disrupt this quiet weekend, as light snow is forecasted to fall throughout the Inland Northwest Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Coming from the south, a lighter system of precipitation is looking to bring snowfall throughout Washington state and parts of the Idaho panhandle. By ten a.m. Sunday, southern and central WA will see a mix of rain and snowfall; this includes Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Yakima, Lewison and Pullman.
Police release new info about U of Idaho murders, including who called 911
More than a week after four University of Idaho students were found slain in a home near campus, investigators are releasing more details about the attack that appear to clear some people with ties to the victims. The 911 call came from the phone of one of the two surviving...
36th Annual Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade Photos
CLARKSTON, WA – The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce 36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade took place this afternoon. This year’s theme was “A Hometown Christmas.” Parade Community Safety Sponsors were Idaho Central Credit Union, Lancer Lanes & Casino, and Pacific Steel & Recycling. Thank you...
