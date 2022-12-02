A 38-year-old Tekoa woman who sold fentanyl to a friend who overdosed and died is going to prison. Amber Kelly was found guilty by a Whitman County Superior Court Jury on two counts of delivering a controlled substance. The trial was held in Colfax last month. Kelly sold fentanyl to 22-year-old Nikki Overton of Tekoa who died from a drug overdose in May of last year. Judge Gary Libey agreed with the recommendation from the prosecutor’s office and sentenced Kelly to the mid-range of the standard sentence. Judge Libey on Friday sentenced Kelly to 16 months in prison and placed her on probation for a year. You can listen to Judge Libey handing down the sentence by clicking on the audio file below.

2 DAYS AGO