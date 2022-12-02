‘Midnight Club’ Creator Mike Flanagan Reveals All Answers to Unresolved Mysteries After Show’s Cancellation, Including Mirror Man and Cataract Woman

If the wait to watch HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us wasn't long enough already, the network has shared a new trailer for the upcoming series ahead of its January 15th release date. Clocking in at almost two-and-a-half minutes long, the clip offers our best look yet at the Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) production. And for those who may have worried that the series would hew too closely to Naughty Dog's source material, it shows the adaptation's creators weren't afraid to bring something new to the franchise.

