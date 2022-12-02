‘Midnight Club’ Creator Mike Flanagan Reveals All Answers to Unresolved Mysteries After Show’s Cancellation, Including Mirror Man and Cataract Woman

Read full article on original website
Related
‘That ‘70s Show’ Returns in First ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer
And thus the torch is passed to a new generation. The ’90s favorite That ’70s Show is back — and now it is actually set in the 90s. Titled That ’90s Show, the new sequel series, coming to Netflix in early 2023, will feature the daughter of Eric and Donna spending the summer with her grandparents, Kitty and Red — AKA Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, returning That ’70s Show cast members.
‘We Were Liars’ Series Adaptation In The Works At Amazon From Julie Plec, Carina Adly MacKenzie & Universal TV
The series adaptation of E. Lockhart’s YA suspense thriller We Were Lies has landed at Amazon for development. Julie Plec and her My So-Called Company banner and Universal Television, where The Vampire Diaries co-creator is based, optioned the book, which was published in 2014, optioned the book as part of a trio of deals with Lockhart earlier this summer. Amazon Prime Video has now taken the project in for development and has set up a mini writers’ room. Plec and Roswell, New Mexico co-creator Carina Adly MacKenzie are adapting the book, which was published in 2014. Plec is writing the first episode and...
EW.com
Joanne Whalley says her favorite line of dialogue ever in new Willow series
Joanne Whalley is eager to laugh at her past. The actress, who starred as Sorsha in 1988's Willow and returns as an older, queenly version of the character in the new Disney+ series, is delighted to be back in the fantasy world. But it does come with some baggage, given that she met ex-husband and father of her children, Val Kilmer, on the set of the film.
epicstream.com
The Boys Season 4 Release Date, News & Update: Rosemarie DeWitt's Casting Hints At Major Arc For Hughie
Hughie Campbell's mother has been cast in the upcoming The Boys Season 4. Rosemarie DeWitt has been given the role of Hughie's mother, according to an announcement. Rob Benedict and Elliot Knight were also announced as new cast additions. All three actors have joined the cast as filming for the new season progresses in Toronto.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series
Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Stephen King Shares His Dark Take On The Ending Of The Christmas Classic It's A Wonderful Life
It’s a Wonderful Life through the eyes of Stephen King.
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
‘Glass Onion’ Creator Rian Johnson Will Produce MGM’s First Movie Under Jen Salke
MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired an upcoming film based on Percival Everett’s novel “Erasure.” The currently untitled movie, which is the first announcement to come under Jen Salke’s newly added MGM oversight, will star “Westworld” Emmy-winner Jeffrey Wright and mark the directorial debut of Cord Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Master of None”). Rian Johnson, the “Knives Out” creator and director, is among the producers. Wright stars in the film as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, an English professor and author who writes a satirical novel under a pseudonym, aiming to lay bare the hypocrisies of the publishing world. The book’s immediate success forces Monk to...
The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
The White Lotus will return for a third season. HBO announced today that it had ordered a third season of Mike White's award-winning anthology series, which is currently airing Season 2. The White Lotus Season 2, set in Sicily, recently became the #1 title overall on HBO Max. "Reflecting on...
Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)
Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
Engadget
Stunning ‘The Last of Us' trailer puts Joel and Ellie's relationship in the spotlight
If the wait to watch HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us wasn't long enough already, the network has shared a new trailer for the upcoming series ahead of its January 15th release date. Clocking in at almost two-and-a-half minutes long, the clip offers our best look yet at the Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) production. And for those who may have worried that the series would hew too closely to Naughty Dog's source material, it shows the adaptation's creators weren't afraid to bring something new to the franchise.
SFGate
‘A Beautiful Noise’ Review: Neil Diamond Musical Unpacks Hitmaker’s Life in Therapy and Song
If you are looking to draw an audience into what seems like a typical biographical jukebox musical, starting and ending your drama in psychoanalysis is a great device. Then again, “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” does not exactly play by all the rules of jukebox theater. It unfolds first as a hit parade within a dramatic retelling of Diamond’s 1960s beginnings in Act 1, followed by a second act set of sequined, post-1960s concerts spliced with portraits of a broken marriage and lonely childhood, and then a denouement of hardcore emotional resolve.
SFGate
Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity
On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.”
Review: Hurricane-force novel with a hint of magical realism
“The Light Pirate” by Lily Brooks-Dalton (Grand Central) Wanda is named after the hurricane she was born in. It’s also the hurricane that changes the trajectory of her life. “The Light Pirate” by Lily Brooks-Dalton takes place at a time not far from our reality — ostensibly now...
SFGate
‘Dreamgirls’ Stars Jennifer Hudson and Amber Riley Channel Effie White for ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’ Duet
Front and center is a position Dreamgirls character Effie White constantly fought to stay in — and the women who have portrayed her in film and on stage carry that uphill battle with them long after the curtains close and the credits roll. On the latest episode of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Blonde’ director blames female empowerment for the backlash to Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic
Earlier this year, Netflix gave its users a colorful and at times horrifying look at a version of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. It is divisive, has been criticized for its titular portrayal and now its director is blaming today’s culture for its received backlash. A Deadline Hollywood article from...
Everything to Know About Wednesday’s Potential Season 2 on Netflix: From Upcoming Story Lines to Returning Cast Members
Taking a twisted turn. Netflix's Wednesday introduced viewers to a new version of Wednesday Addams — and her story is only getting started. The series, which premiered in November 2022, explores the iconic character (Jenna Ortega) as she attempts to master her psychic powers at Nevermore Academy while dealing with a killing spree at the […]
Comments / 0