This is the last article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. “Will divorce make me happier?” is the question many over 50 adults are asking as the number of gray divorces continues to rise in our society. There is often an assumption that individuals will be happier after they divorce because the divorce will solve, or at least lessen, a difficult problem.
EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely on its own because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.
The dangers of raising children with a narcissistic parent are well known. However, many parents don't realize the extent of the damage that can be done until their children reach adulthood.
Whether it’s money concerns, loneliness, or shouldering the responsibility of making your family’s Christmas magical, the holidays can bring as much stress as they do joy. And with a chorus of viruses conspiring to disrupt travel plans and family gatherings, there are fresh worries on our plates this year. A pre-pandemic survey from The American Psychological Association (APA) found that 38% of people are stressed about the holidays. And in a more recent poll from the APA, 27% of respondents say that most days they are so stressed they cannot function.
In case you don’t know, you have all the wisdom you need. If you didn’t already know, your higher self is the real you. It is typically referred to as the soul in religion. You might be aware of the concept that your body is merely the vessel that this higher self occupies. Therefore, it is this self that is the real you; not your physical body or mind. However, due to the presence of the mind, and the strong connection of our bodies with the Earth and the overall physical reality, it becomes very difficult to make that distinction.
Anxiety can be all-consuming once it hits, and there is no way to make it go away. The only treatment is learning how to cope with it or realizing the trigger signs in order to stop it. Meditation, yoga and simple breathing exercises are known to help anxiety,...
Time-outs are a discipline method created in the 1950s, back when corporal punishment was culturally the norm. Time-outs were invented as a way to discipline children without physical harm. The process is rooted in a principle of cause-and-effect, and is designed to diminish negative behavior over time. For example, if...
What makes a trip feel ‘once-in-a-lifetime?’ One survey found that seeing something that won’t be around in 10 years, or that you’ve always wanted to see, did the trick for many this year. The first couple years of COVID-related lockdowns and travel restrictions left a lot...
Leaders aren't mythical creatures with a surplus of energy — they hone it. Progress is about mindset.
Existential anxiety refers to a chronic state of discomfort and fear about issues related to one's existence, like aging, dying, and death. According to terror management theory, anything that reminds us of our own death, like COVID, is likely to increase our existential anxiety. Existential anxiety doesn't respond as well...
The number of adult friendships in the U.S. has been declining for decades. The nature of remaining friendships has also shifted from deep connections to shallower ones, which could spell the demise of close friendships. In 1990, 33% of adults reported having 10 or more close friendships they actively maintained,...
If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
Manifesting may seem like some kind of mythical spell, but manifestation coaches admit it's more work than just wishing. Here's what you need to know.
There are three powerful ingredients that make for a satisfying quality of life:. happiness, resilience, and motivation. Happiness is the state of being content and satisfied with what you have.
Finding the right type of happiness is within our reach. “One does not become happy overnight, but with patient labor, day after day. Happiness is constructed, and that requires effort and time. In order to become happy, we have to learn how to change ourselves.” Luca and Francesco Cavalli-Sforza.
