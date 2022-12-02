Read full article on original website
Honor your loved ones through philanthropy
David Mandelbaum is proud to say that he comes from a generous family – a family that knows the true meaning of tzedakah (righteousness/charitable giving). His grandfather gave to all who asked – sometimes perhaps more than he could afford. His mother, Judy, always welcomed another person to her Shabbat or holiday table. And his Uncle Victor gave generously to many causes.
Delightful story
What a delight it was to read the story of Dick Shapiro (November 2022) – and to watch the video – which I learned of from the emailed newsletter Inside Jewish Rhode Island. The writing, editing and photography were all wonderful, befitting the character himself, who made me...
Jews and slavery in Newport subject of Touro Synagogue Foundation talk
Jews and slavery in the Atlantic world of the American colonial era is the subject of the first program in Touro Synagogue Foundation’s Winter 2022 Judah Touro Program Series. Guest speaker, Dr. Paul Finkelman, will present a talk titled “Jews, Slavery and the Meaning of Freedom,” on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. There is no fee to participate, but reservations are required to receive the Zoom link.
Celebrating the launch of Jewish Rhody Media's new podcast series: Breaking the Glass
PAWTUCKET – About 100 people gathered Saturday night [Dec. 3] at Rhode Island Spirits to celebrate the launch of “Breaking the Glass,” an in-depth exploration of multifaith relationships produced and reported by Jewish Rhody Media’s Emma Newbery. The first three of six episodes were released Dec. 1. Three more episodes will be released every two weeks, beginning Dec. 15.
