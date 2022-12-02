Read full article on original website
Related
widerightnattylite.com
SOURCES: Matt Campbell Considering Brian Ferentz as Adopted Son and Offensive Coordinator
It’s a newsy Friday for the Iowa State football program. Fresh off the news that Iowa State is parting ways with Tom Manning, speculation has naturally turned to who will ultimately be the replacement. Well, the fine folks at WRNL have learned that an unexpected candidate is emerging as a possibility: Iowa’s least favorite son OC Brian Ferentz.
goiowaawesome.com
Cade McNamara is a Great Start But The Clock is Still Ticking on Kirk Ferentz
To say Thanksgiving weekend was bad for Iowa football is an understatement. First, the Hawkeyes defecated all over Kinnick Stadium embarrassed themselves in a 24-17 loss to lowly Nebraska, a defeat which cost the program a second straight Big Ten West title. Then the Cornhuskers proceeded to seemingly get their...
Clark scores 45, but Wolfpack go hunting on Iowa’s defense: ‘We didn’t have a sense of urgency’
Iowa superstar PG Caitlin Clark was unstoppable. She set Carver-Hawkeye Arena on fire with 45 points, seemingly willing the ball into the hoop trip after trip over the halfcourt stripe. There was no range too deep for the basketball phenom to pull the trigger. Combine that with her four assists and she accounted for over […]
Iowa Tips Off Challenging Week with Momentum
Hawkeyes Have Succeeded Against Top 25 Teams Last 5 Years
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in Iowa this week
A restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations that grew to fame over its chicken tenders, sandwiches, and waffle fries, just opened another new restaurant location in Iowa. Read on to learn more.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Junction 92 Project
What’s the junction 92 project, what are the consequences for county roads, and how will it be funded?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa firefighter enters national mustache competition
WHO 13 NEWS – A local firefighter is trying to win a mustache competition. John Atkin is the assistant chief of the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department. He’s in the top 12 of the Fifth Annual ‘Stache Salt Moustache Competition’ and going for Mr. June. You can...
ourquadcities.com
Stabbing in Iowa Hy-Vee parking lot being investigated
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the parking lot of a West Des Moines Hy-Vee early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene at 1725 Jordan Creek Parkway after a 911 call came in about the stabbing around 5:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department. When officers arrived, the suspect and the victim had already left the scene. The condition of the victim is unknown.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge police searching landfill for newborn's body
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are now searching a nearby landfill in connection to the death of a newborn. Captain Dennis Quinn of the Fort Dodge Police Department told KCCI that authorities are searching the North Central Iowa Regional Solid Waste Agency on the south side of Fort Dodge. They started searching the landfill on Friday.
WDIO-TV
Iowa bank robbery suspect arrested along North Shore
A person involved in a bank robbery in Iowa was arrested in Lake County Wednesday evening. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they stopped a vehicle on Highway 61 near Gooseberry Falls State Park. The vehicle was stolen out of Des Moines, Iowa. Authorities say the driver had stolen...
KIMT
Fort Dodge man sentenced for meth in Hancock County
GARNER, Iowa – Getting caught with narcotics in Hancock County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Gary Dale Thompson, 60, was arrested in August 2021 in Britt. Court documents state he was pulled over just before 10:30 pm on August 9, 2021, and was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine.
Intersection to Jester Park Golf Course will permanently close
An intersection of Iowa Highway 141 and Northwest 121st Street that connects to one of the most direct routes to Jester Park Golf Course will permanently close. It's a part of a $10 million project planned by the Iowa Department of Transportation. A new road will extend Northwest 110th Court...
1380kcim.com
One Driver Seriously Injured, Another Killed In Guthrie County Accidents This Week
The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office has released details of two serious-injury accidents they’ve responded to over the past several days. The first accident occurred at approximately 12:19 p.m. Tuesday southeast of Panora on 310th Street. Authorities say a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, operated by 36-year-old Gwen Ellen Nickel of Guthrie Center, was traveling westbound on the roadway and lost control due to slick road conditions. The vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes, entered the south ditch, and rolled, ejecting the driver. Nickel was transported to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services with suspected serious injuries. The second accident occurred at approximately 10:56 a.m. yesterday (Wednesday) on Highway 44, east of Panora. According to law enforcement, a 2016 Ford F250 and trailer, driven by 74-year-old Dennis Adrian Tatman of Dallas Center, was traveling eastbound and suddenly entered the south ditch. First responders administered life-saving measures at the scene until an air ambulance arrived to airlift Tatman to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, where he later died.
KCCI.com
WATCH: Des Moines police capture suspect wanted by US Marshals
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals was taken into custody on Thursday. U.S. Marshals were tracking the suspect, Robert Manuel Jr., 24, on Wednesday. The search was narrowed to a location on the south side of Des Moines, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. Parizek said...
kqradio.com
Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.
A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
Comments / 0