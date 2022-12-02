The students at the Providence Hebrew Day School gathered recently to express their gratitude to Mr. Elliott for being the crossing guard at the corner of Elmgrove Avenue and Savoy Street for the past 10 years. Every day – no matter the weather – Mr. Elliott greets those crossing the busy intersection in front of the school with a vibrant “Good Morning” and a “Good Evening” as they leave at the end of the school day. The school and students showed their appreciation to Mr. Elliott with a special stop sign-shaped card signed by every PHDS student. After Rabbi Gidon Goldberg, head of school, presented this card and a gift to Mr. Elliott, one by one, every child from Kindergarten to eighth grade, stood up to express their gratitude.

