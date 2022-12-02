Read full article on original website
Related
jewishrhody.com
No one should stand alone
A few weeks ago, in the dark of night, antisemites spread their hatred around Warwick and North Providence. Hundreds of leaflets were littered throughout neighborhoods, spreading antisemitic vitriol and putting a new spin on conspiracy theories that have existed for millennia. This is not the first time that this has...
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
ABC6.com
RICI holds rally against anti-Semitism outside of the Brown RISD Hillel
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Coalition for Israel held a rally outside Brown University in response to an anti-Semitic note left in the campus’ center for Jewish life. The anti-Semitic note was found in the reception area of the Brown RISD Hillel in October. The woman...
whatsupnewp.com
Narragansett Indian Tribe member shares the myths surrounding Thanksgiving as part of NUWC’s National American Indian Heritage Month celebration
NEWPORT, R.I. – Last year Silvermoon Mars LaRose, a member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, came to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport to share the traditions and lifestyle of Indigenous Southern New England. This year, LaRose spoke to the cultural “myths” surrounding Thanksgiving and the skewed perception of the national holiday’s history.
ABC6.com
Roger Williams University law student prepares to shine on Miss America stage
BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — A Roger Williams University law student is getting ready to trade the law book for the Miss America stage. Miss Rhode Island Abby Mansollilo is not only preparing for the Miss America competition, she is always preparing to become a lawyer. “I started competing when...
Rhode Island's capital city will spend $10 million in reparations, and it could benefit White residents
Officials in Providence, Rhode Island, recently approved a $10 million budget plan for the city's reparations program, but some are wondering who might end up benefiting from it.
jewishrhody.com
Delightful story
What a delight it was to read the story of Dick Shapiro (November 2022) – and to watch the video – which I learned of from the emailed newsletter Inside Jewish Rhode Island. The writing, editing and photography were all wonderful, befitting the character himself, who made me...
Turnto10.com
Recreational marijuana, homelessness, and money for penguins: the week in politics
Recreational marijuana sales began this week in Rhode Island, as the state also grappled with how to find shelter for people who are homeless as cold weather sets in. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island dropped a challenge for a Democratic leadership post in the House. The city of Providence...
whatsupnewp.com
Bristol County among ‘best rural counties for retirees in America’
The retirement years are meant to be the golden years—a period in life when your time is truly your own to enjoy. For many retirees in the United States, that means finding the perfect location that meets at the intersection of low cost of living with a high quality of life.
Turnto10.com
Southern New England fans react to U.S. World Cup loss
That was Matthew Puglise's first reaction after today's match against the Netherlands. "This game was the United States' for the taking. It was a winnable game from the beginning," said Puglise. Puglise serves as Vice President of the American Outlaws Providence. The Providence chapter brings together soccer fans across Rhode...
ABC6.com
Newport police appoints their first LGBTQ liaison officer
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) –The Newport Police Department appointed their first LGBTQ liaison officer to help create an open dialogue between the community and their department. Historically there has been a divide between the LGBTQ community and the police force. The department hopes this dedicated position will help reduce those...
3 local parishes to merge at end of December
The merger formally unites Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence.
whatsupnewp.com
List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island
The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in Rhode Island – updates for Dec 2, 2022
From the RI State House Tree Lighting event – by Ann Clanton, contributing writer. The RI State House tree lighting happened in the middle of the Governor’s homeless housing crisis. The event went forward without a hitch, as the fireworks of protesting homeless and their advocates held signs and expressed their anger at Governor Dan McKee. As the Cranston school choir sang on the steps outside of the Senate Assembly, the homeless stood amongst Governor McKee’s staff and an unusual number of State Police.
Turnto10.com
Cathleen DeSimone talks candidacy for Attleboro mayor on '10 News Conference'
Cathleen DeSimone, an at-large city council member in Attleboro, is running for mayor. She talks about potential additional uses for the city's new high school, police and fire recruitment, and taxes.
jewishrhody.com
Well-deserved honor
The students at the Providence Hebrew Day School gathered recently to express their gratitude to Mr. Elliott for being the crossing guard at the corner of Elmgrove Avenue and Savoy Street for the past 10 years. Every day – no matter the weather – Mr. Elliott greets those crossing the busy intersection in front of the school with a vibrant “Good Morning” and a “Good Evening” as they leave at the end of the school day. The school and students showed their appreciation to Mr. Elliott with a special stop sign-shaped card signed by every PHDS student. After Rabbi Gidon Goldberg, head of school, presented this card and a gift to Mr. Elliott, one by one, every child from Kindergarten to eighth grade, stood up to express their gratitude.
GoLocalProv
Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12
One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
ABC6.com
Dartmouth High School granted $10k to teach students how to code
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth High School was chosen along with 101 other schools to be awarded a $10,000 to go towards teaching students to code. The CS Leader grant was gifted to the school by Code.org. The purpose of the grant is to give more students access to...
Mass. 2022 midterm: Why did the poorest communities have a low voter turnout?
A little over half of Massachusetts residents voted in the 2022 midterm election, but in the state’s poorest municipalities voter turnout was well below the state average. In cities with high poverty rates like Lynn, New Bedford and Lawrence, no more than 35% of voters cast their vote in the midterm election. Meanwhile, in wealthy communities like Eastham, Carlisle and Mount Washington over 70% of registered voters turned out to the polls.
jewishrhody.com
Honor your loved ones through philanthropy
David Mandelbaum is proud to say that he comes from a generous family – a family that knows the true meaning of tzedakah (righteousness/charitable giving). His grandfather gave to all who asked – sometimes perhaps more than he could afford. His mother, Judy, always welcomed another person to her Shabbat or holiday table. And his Uncle Victor gave generously to many causes.
Comments / 0