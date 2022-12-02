Read full article on original website
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Barry Windham Suffers Heart Attack, Is Currently In ICU
The 62-year-old suffered a heart attack this past Friday while traveling through the Atlanta airport. This news was shared by Windham’s niece, Mika Rotunda (the sister of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas). Mika has since set up a fundraiser to help Windham’s family pay for medical expenses. “With...
Charlotte Flair Training With Zoey Stark And Alba Fyre Ahead Of WWE Return
Charlotte Flair trains with some familiar faces ahead of her impending WWE return. The 14-time champion has been dropping hints lately, indicating towards her return. Charlotte Flair recently posted a photo on her Instagram story where she can be seen inside the squared circle in training mode with NXT prospects Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre, thanking the ladies for helping her out in the ring.
Ronda Rousey Requested Controversial WWE Alum's Return, Report Claims
A controversial WWE alum was at Survivor Series WarGames, and Ronda Rousey could be the reason for it. It was reported that Brian Kendrick was at the event to be a producer for some matches. He was recently fired by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over anti-Semitic comments he made in a 2011 video that surfaced shortly after he was announced for a match against Jon Moxley, as mentioned by Cageside Seats. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Kendrick was trying out as a backstage producer, and Rousey asked WWE to bring him back since he was her trainer.
Former Women’s Star Set To Return To WWE
Another return is on the way. We’ve seen a lot of returns to WWE recently under the Triple H regime. Now, another one is seemingly in line for a big return. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Tegan Nox is set to return to WWE and the deal to bring her in is “done.” You can see the full report below.
Sami Zayn Explains How Him Becoming “The Honorary Uce” Came About
Sami Zayn’s consistent attempts to assist the Bloodline earned him the moniker of ‘The Honorary Uce.’ He proved his loyalty by helping the Tribal Chief secure the victory for their team this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series in the War Games match. The former WWE Intercontinental...
Charlotte Flair Shares Photo Training With WWE NXT Stars
Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming in seven months, ever since losing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a violent "I Quit" match. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, however, many fans are expecting her to be back imminently, as it has not been uncommon for stars to make their surprise returns in the Royal Rumble match. And we now know that her lengthy absence hasn't stopped Flair from training.
Kurt Angle To Return To WWE Next Week On SmackDown
Kurt Angle will be returning to WWE next week on SmackDown. On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that we’ll see a “Birthday Celebration” for the WWE Hall of Famer on next week’s show, which takes place in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.
Lineup Revealed For Next Weeks SmackDown
Next weeks show is taking shape. Tonight on SmackDown, the lineup for next weeks show was revealed. First, it was announced that The Usos will defend the Tag Team Titles on RAW against Matt Riddle and Elias. The winner of that championship match on RAW will then go to next weeks SmackDown and defend the Tag Titles against Sheamus and Drew Mclntyre. Plus, Shotzi will go one on one against Shayna Baszler next week. Shotzi is looking to get some revenge after Shayna’s torturing’s for the past few weeks. Lastly, SmackDown will be live in Pittsburgh, PA, the home of WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle. So, WWE will be holding a birthday celebration for Kurt in his hometown.
Latest on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens Heat After WWE Survivor Series, Reigns Injury Update
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury. As previously reported, Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, according to multiple sources. Reigns was said to be upset about a slap from Kevin Owens, which he saw as an unplanned spot. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. There was talk of a broken eardrum and bruising under Reigns’ eye. You can access the original report by clicking here, the previous update by clicking here, and a follow-up by clicking here.
Former WCW Announcer Criticizes Charlotte Flair’s Looks
Some people should just not talk. Chris Cruise is a former WCW ring announcer, but these days, he’s just more of a nuisance. Usually, you’ll get the occasional dumb Facebook post from old timers and this is just another case of that. Chris took to his Facebook yesterday to post a link to a photo of Charlotte Flair back in the ring training. During the training session, Charlotte is not wearing makeup and Chris had the audacity to say “why post a picture looking like this? I don’t get it.”
Sasha Banks Wraps Shooting Her First Motion Picture
Sasha Banks was a main event star in WWE and one of the marquee attractions of the company. However, Banks, alongside Naomi, famously walked out of Monday Night RAW back in May 2022. After maintaining a low-profile for a few months, Sasha became more active on social media. The Blue...
Matt Hardy Reveals The Relationship Between Jeff Hardy And Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon likes Jeff Hardy. Matt and Jeff Hardy have been everywhere and nearly every company there is to offer. But, they were in WWE for the longest time. Jeff Hardy was even a WWE champion at one point and a multi-time world and tag team champion with the company. Though he was the top guy at one point, how did Vince really feel? Well, Matt Hardy recently spoke on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy Podcast where he revealed the dynamic between Jeff and Vince.
The Iron Sheik Takes Aim At Kanye West
Kanye West admitted on Infowars “I like Hitler.” He and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes were interviewed by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. During his visit to the show on Thursday morning, Kanye repeatedly praised the Nazi leader. Naturally, the remarks drew widespread criticism. The Iron Sheik recently took...
More Matches Added To AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be a good one. Tonight on AEW Rampage, a few matches were announced for next weeks Dynamite. First, after shaking hands on tonight’s show, the match was made official, The Acclaimed will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against FTR. Then, it was announced that Jade Cargill, Leila Grey and Red Velvet will battle Sky Blue, Madison Rayne and Keira Hogan in a six person tag match. This comes just two weeks after Keira Hogan was kicked from the baddies. We also saw Darby Allin challenge Samoa Joe to a match for the TNT Championship. Samoa Joe accepted on the terms that Wardlow and Sting will both be banned from ringside. Lastly, we will also hear from MJF following his dastardly attack on William Regal. You can see the full lineup below.
WWE Open More Sections For Royal Rumble 2023 Tickets
Two additional sections have been included in a new ticket release for the 2023 Royal Rumble event. According to Wrestletix, there are 3,294 available tickets. The current setup/capacity is 35,380, with a total of 32,086 tickets distributed. As mentioned below, two new sections have been introduced since the last update.
Billie Starkz Talks About Her Goals In Pro-Wrestling
Billie Starkz has a very simple goal in wrestling right now. Billie Starkz is on the tail end of being a 17 year old prodigy. On Thursday, Billie will turn 18, but already in her young career, she’s done a lot. Billie has won championships around the independent scene and even recently traveled to Japan to challenge Yuka Sakazaki for the Princess Of Princess title in her TJPW debut. But, there’s so much more to do. In a new interview with Fightful, Billie Starkz talked about her goals that she currently has and it’s very simple. Make this a living.
Kurt Angle Reveals His Strategy To Beat Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey is the current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. She’s dominated nearly the entire division and has done it with relative ease. But, Kurt Angle believes he has a plan to beat the champion. Kurt and Ronda did team up against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34. But recently, in an interview with WrestleBinge, Kurt revealed that he believes Ronda would be a tough opponent to wrestle, but gave some tips on how he’d defeat her.
WWE Releases Brock Lesnar’s Best Moments Of 2022
The Beast has had a wild year. Brock Lesnar has had an interesting 2022. From being in the Elimination Chamber to F-5’ing Bad Bunny and even lifting the whole ring up with a tractor at SummerSlam, Brock has had a very entertaining year. But, to narrow it down to just ten of his best moments this year is a big feat in its own right. Yet, WWE has done that as they’ve released the Top Ten Brock Lesnar Moments Of 2022. You can see the list of wild moments in a YouTube video they posted below. Enjoy!
