The Jewish Press

Unique Sites of Israel: Ancient Hebron: Part IV

“Afterwards Judah went forth with his brethren and attacked the Children of Esau… and (recaptured) Hebron (1 Maccabees 5:65)”. In 70 CE (circa) the Romans destroyed the Temple, and things were not looking good for the Jewish people! Although the Jewish people had miraculously survived enslavement in Egypt and conquest by the Assyrians, Babylonians, Edomites (Descendants of Esau), and Hellenic Greeks, contemporary observers assumed that this time, the Jews would not survive as a distinct nation and would assimilate into the larger Roman population. However, once again G-d had other plans!
Smithonian

Archaeologists Discover 4,300-Foot-Long Tunnel Under Ancient Egyptian Temple

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered an underground tunnel at Taposiris Magna, a temple dedicated to Osiris, the god of death. Kathleen Martinez, an archaeologist with the University of Santo Domingo, located the 6.5-foot-tall, 4,300-foot-long tunnel roughly 43 feet underground at the temple, which is situated west of the ancient city of Alexandria. She also found two Ptolemaic-era alabaster statues and several ceramic vessels and pots, reports Artnet’s Sarah Cascone.
New York Post

Archaeologists discover mummies with solid-gold tongues in Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered several ancient mummies with solid-gold tongues in their mouths. The bizarre finding was made when preserved corpses were unearthed at the Quweisna necropolis in the central Nile Delta, about 40 miles north of Cairo, dating between 300 BCE and 640 BCE. Experts investigating tombs at the site found several mummies with gold chips shaped like human tongues in their mouths, said Dr. Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for Archeology, in a press release. Experts believe the real tongues of the dead were cut out during the embalming process and replaced with a piece of gold resembling...
The Jewish Press

Ancient DNA from Medieval Germany Tells Origin Story of Ashkenazi Jews

By excavating ancient DNA from teeth, an international group of scientists peered into the lives of a once-thriving medieval Ashkenazi Jewish community in Erfurt, Germany. The findings, shared Wednesday in the Journal Cell, show that the Erfurt Jewish community was more genetically diverse than modern-day Ashkenazi Jews. About half of...
The Jewish Press

Unique Sites of Israel: Biblical Gilead Mountains, Jabbok River and Jordan Valley IDF Monument: Part 1

“It was told to Laban on the third day that Jacob had fled. So, he took his kinsmen with him and pursued him…catching up with him on Mount Gilead (Genesis 31:22-23)”. “He (Jacob)…crossed the ford of the Jabbok…Jacob was left alone, and a man (angel) wrestled with him until the break of dawn. When (the angel) perceived he could not beat (Jacob)… (the angel) said let me go… And (Jacob) said “I will not let you go unless you bless me” … (the Angel) said no longer will it be said that your name is Jacob, but Israel for you have striven with the divine…and overcome (Genesis 32: 23-29)”
ScienceAlert

Mummies With Golden Tongues Discovered in Ancient Egyptian Necropolis

Archaeologists have discovered several ancient mummies in Egypt sporting gold chips where their tongues should be. The auspicious discovery was made at the Quweisna (sometimes spelled Quesna) necropolis in the central Nile Delta. Discovered in 1989, the site is thought to have been occupied during the Ptolemaic and Roman periods, which stretched from about 300 BCE to 640 CE.
New York Post

Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone

CAIRO (AP) — The debate over who owns ancient artifacts has been an increasing challenge to museums across Europe and America, and the spotlight has fallen on the most visited piece in the British Museum: The Rosetta Stone. The inscriptions on the dark grey granite slab became the seminal breakthrough in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics after it was taken from Egypt by forces of the British empire in 1801. Now, as Britain’s largest museum marks the 200-year anniversary of the decipherment of hieroglyphics, thousands of Egyptians are demanding the stone’s return. ’’The British Museum’s holding of the stone is a symbol of Western...
TheConversationAU

Rory Cormac's How to Stage a Coup is an entertaining critique, not a how-to manual

In Katie Kitamura’s brilliant novel Intimacies (2022), the story of a former African dictator being tried in the International Criminal Court, there is a summary of the case against the accused: The national electoral commission and outside observers called the election in favor of the accused’s opposition. The accused refused to cede power […] He then indulged in some creative accounting, nullifying the votes in districts where his opponent polled strongly, ordered the army to close the borders, and barred all foreign media. The accused then […] formed an army of mercenaries and began a process of ethnic cleansing, leading...
ancientpages.com

3,000-Year-Old Stone Scarab Seal Depicting A Pharaoh Discovered In Israel

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - A well-preserved 3,000-year-old scarab seal was accidentally discovered during a school trip in Israel. The ancient Egyptian stone amulet depicts the bestowal of legitimacy to a ruler. The ancient amulet and impression seal was discovered during a school field trip to Azor, about seven kilometers...

