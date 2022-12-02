Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Unique Sites of Israel: Ancient Hebron: Part IV
“Afterwards Judah went forth with his brethren and attacked the Children of Esau… and (recaptured) Hebron (1 Maccabees 5:65)”. In 70 CE (circa) the Romans destroyed the Temple, and things were not looking good for the Jewish people! Although the Jewish people had miraculously survived enslavement in Egypt and conquest by the Assyrians, Babylonians, Edomites (Descendants of Esau), and Hellenic Greeks, contemporary observers assumed that this time, the Jews would not survive as a distinct nation and would assimilate into the larger Roman population. However, once again G-d had other plans!
Smithonian
Archaeologists Discover 4,300-Foot-Long Tunnel Under Ancient Egyptian Temple
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered an underground tunnel at Taposiris Magna, a temple dedicated to Osiris, the god of death. Kathleen Martinez, an archaeologist with the University of Santo Domingo, located the 6.5-foot-tall, 4,300-foot-long tunnel roughly 43 feet underground at the temple, which is situated west of the ancient city of Alexandria. She also found two Ptolemaic-era alabaster statues and several ceramic vessels and pots, reports Artnet’s Sarah Cascone.
Ancient Egyptian mummification was never intended to preserve bodies, new exhibit reveals
It's long been believed that mummification was meant to preserve the dead. It turns out that notion is dead wrong.
Archaeologists Forced to Rebury Unusual Discovery in Old Aztec Capital
In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico had to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part...
Archaeologists just discovered the earliest written sentence in human history
The oldest known written sentence has been found by archaeologists, according to a press release published Nov .08 regarding a new study published in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology. The remarkable finding features an entire Canaanite phrase from around 1700 BCE (before the current era), and could be the earliest written sentence in the history of humanity.
A teenage king suffering from leprosy defended Jerusalem against an attack during the medieval era
King Baldwin IV of JerusalemCredit: Guillermo de Tiro; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Kingdom of Jerusalem was considered to be a Crusader state from 1098 to 1291. It covered the regions that are now Israel, Palestine, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.
Archaeologists discover mummies with solid-gold tongues in Egypt
Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered several ancient mummies with solid-gold tongues in their mouths. The bizarre finding was made when preserved corpses were unearthed at the Quweisna necropolis in the central Nile Delta, about 40 miles north of Cairo, dating between 300 BCE and 640 BCE. Experts investigating tombs at the site found several mummies with gold chips shaped like human tongues in their mouths, said Dr. Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for Archeology, in a press release. Experts believe the real tongues of the dead were cut out during the embalming process and replaced with a piece of gold resembling...
The Jewish Press
Ancient DNA from Medieval Germany Tells Origin Story of Ashkenazi Jews
By excavating ancient DNA from teeth, an international group of scientists peered into the lives of a once-thriving medieval Ashkenazi Jewish community in Erfurt, Germany. The findings, shared Wednesday in the Journal Cell, show that the Erfurt Jewish community was more genetically diverse than modern-day Ashkenazi Jews. About half of...
Ancient Egyptians may have used branding irons on human slaves
Small branding irons from ancient Egypt were likely used to mark the skin of human slaves, a new study suggests.
The decaying and sunken Black Pyramid of Egypt houses the tombs of a pharaoh and his three wives
'Black' Pyramid of Amenemhet IIICredit: Vincent Brown; CC-BY-2.0 The Black Pyramid of Egypt was built by Pharoah Amenemhet III who reigned from 1860 BC to 1814 BC during the Middle Kingdom of Egypt.
Israel archaeologists find ancient comb dating back 3,700 years with a surprising inscription
The comb was first excavated in 2016 at Tel Lachish, an archaeological site in southern Israel, but it was only late last year when a professor at Israel's Hebrew University noticed the tiny words inscribed on it.
Lost Tunnel That May Lead to Ancient Egyptian Tomb of Cleopatra Discovered
The tunnel is near to the Taposiris Magna temple, which was previously found to contain coins with the images and name of Cleopatra on them.
The Jewish Press
Unique Sites of Israel: Biblical Gilead Mountains, Jabbok River and Jordan Valley IDF Monument: Part 1
“It was told to Laban on the third day that Jacob had fled. So, he took his kinsmen with him and pursued him…catching up with him on Mount Gilead (Genesis 31:22-23)”. “He (Jacob)…crossed the ford of the Jabbok…Jacob was left alone, and a man (angel) wrestled with him until the break of dawn. When (the angel) perceived he could not beat (Jacob)… (the angel) said let me go… And (Jacob) said “I will not let you go unless you bless me” … (the Angel) said no longer will it be said that your name is Jacob, but Israel for you have striven with the divine…and overcome (Genesis 32: 23-29)”
Mummies With Golden Tongues Discovered in Ancient Egyptian Necropolis
Archaeologists have discovered several ancient mummies in Egypt sporting gold chips where their tongues should be. The auspicious discovery was made at the Quweisna (sometimes spelled Quesna) necropolis in the central Nile Delta. Discovered in 1989, the site is thought to have been occupied during the Ptolemaic and Roman periods, which stretched from about 300 BCE to 640 CE.
Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone
CAIRO (AP) — The debate over who owns ancient artifacts has been an increasing challenge to museums across Europe and America, and the spotlight has fallen on the most visited piece in the British Museum: The Rosetta Stone. The inscriptions on the dark grey granite slab became the seminal breakthrough in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics after it was taken from Egypt by forces of the British empire in 1801. Now, as Britain’s largest museum marks the 200-year anniversary of the decipherment of hieroglyphics, thousands of Egyptians are demanding the stone’s return. ’’The British Museum’s holding of the stone is a symbol of Western...
Catacomb-style building re-emerges from the sand to reveal ancient Egyptian coffins
The multi-colored coffins showcased different design styles, photos show.
Newly found 2,000-year-old bronze statues illuminate the history and culture of pre-Roman Italy
A trove of bronze statues that archeologists say could rewrite the history of Italy's transition to the Roman Empire have been discovered in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. Italy's Ministry of Culture announced Tuesday that the remarkably well-preserved Etruscan figures were found at San Casciano die Bagni, in the Tuscany region, about 100 miles north of Rome.
Ancient Egyptian scarab discovered during middle school field trip in Israel
An ancient Egyptian scarab was discovered during a field trip to Azor, located a few miles outside of Tel Aviv, the Israel Antiquities Authority revealed Wednesday.
Rory Cormac's How to Stage a Coup is an entertaining critique, not a how-to manual
In Katie Kitamura’s brilliant novel Intimacies (2022), the story of a former African dictator being tried in the International Criminal Court, there is a summary of the case against the accused: The national electoral commission and outside observers called the election in favor of the accused’s opposition. The accused refused to cede power […] He then indulged in some creative accounting, nullifying the votes in districts where his opponent polled strongly, ordered the army to close the borders, and barred all foreign media. The accused then […] formed an army of mercenaries and began a process of ethnic cleansing, leading...
ancientpages.com
3,000-Year-Old Stone Scarab Seal Depicting A Pharaoh Discovered In Israel
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - A well-preserved 3,000-year-old scarab seal was accidentally discovered during a school trip in Israel. The ancient Egyptian stone amulet depicts the bestowal of legitimacy to a ruler. The ancient amulet and impression seal was discovered during a school field trip to Azor, about seven kilometers...
Comments / 0