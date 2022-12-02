ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BoilermakersCountry

Purdue Football to Play LSU in the 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Boilermakers are heading to Florida for the start of the new year. The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl announced Sunday that Purdue (8-5, 6-3 Big Ten) will play No. 16 LSU (9-4, 6-2 SEC) at 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The game will be broadcast on ABC. It will be the first time the two programs have ever met on the football field.
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama vs. Kansas State, Penn State vs. Utah in New Year's Six bowl games

The College Football Playoff for the 2022 season was announced earlier Sunday with Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State making the four-team field in that order. The Bulldogs will face the Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl semifinal as Georgia begins its national championship defense, while the Wolverines and Horned Frogs will meet in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal with TCU becoming the 14th team to advance to the CFP in its nine-year history. Here's a look at 2022 College Football Playoff and what each team brings to the table.
CBS Sports

2022 College Football Playoff bowl games: Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State fill four-team field

After winning their first SEC championship since 2017 on Saturday night, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs remained atop the pack as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff as determined Sunday by the CFP Selection Committee. Georgia, 13-0 for the first time in program history, leads the four-team field as it looks to defend its national title and become the first back-to-back champions of the CFP era.
FanBuzz

The College Football Playoffs are Set! Georgia & Michigan Lead CFP Semifinalists

After 13 weeks of hard-fought battles, season-ending injuries and heroic come from behind victories, the College Football Playoff has its final four teams. After a wild Conference Championship Saturday, the CFP Selection Committee had a lot of questions to answer, not only with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals, but also where to rank the rest of the top 25.
102.5 The Bone

College Football Playoff New Year's Six bowl matchups revealed

Now that you've had time to digest the two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups, the CFP selection committee unveiled the rest of the New Year's Six bowl games. In addition to No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, here are the four other CFP-affiliated bowls on the schedule.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

College football semifinalists announced for Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) and the No. 3 TCU Horn Frogs (12-1) are headed to Arizona to square off in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl which will be played at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium and serve as one of the College Football Playoff semifinals. Michigan finished off the regular season with a 45-23 win over Purdue on Saturday in the Big Ten championship game, while TCU lost a hard-fought Big 12...
CBS Sports

College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference with 2022-23 bowl games finalizing

CBS Sports has been updating this page each week through the end of college football's 2022 season as an increasing number of teams became bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. Check out the final college football bowl projections ahead of the CFP Selection Show. For a complete breakdown, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.

Comments / 0

Community Policy