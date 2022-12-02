ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after pushing a woman

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the 400 block of Shawnee Drive on Wednesday, November 30th at 10:23 p.m. A woman told police she was injured by 44-year-old Troy Eads at his apartment on Ted Jones Drive. She said Eads had been drinking and the two got into an argument about Eads borrowing money from the woman’s mother.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County will host a blood drive for employees on January 19

BEDFORD – Lawrence County is hosting a Red Cross Blood drive for county employees and elected officials. The blood drive will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19. “I encourage all county elected officials, department heads, and employees to please volunteer for this great cause as there is great need,” said Human Resource Director Travis Sanders.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after injuring man with a hatchet

BEDFORD – A Bedford man is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon after a warrant was issued for his arrest after a September 16, 2017 incident. According to a probable cause affidavit on that day, Bedford Police officers were called to a residence on Redman Drive after a report Cory Cox had injured a man with a hatchet.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

First Annual Mitchell Police Toy Drive underway

MITCHELL – Mitchell Police are gearing up to hold their 1st Annual Toy Drive, to provide Christmas to children in need this holiday season. A donation box has been set out in the lobby of the police station, where you can drop off your donation, that will then be sent to the families.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Man leads police on a multi-county pursuit, injures deputy, and is arrested

BLOOMFIELD – One man faces several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit Saturday that left an officer with minor injuries. At approximately 6:57 p.m., Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Jordan Allor and Deputy Logan Milligan came into contact with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Cody Reeves on Lawerence Hollow Drive.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One dead in an accident involving a train in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a fatal accident involving a train in Sullivan County. It happened Sunday night at the intersection of Mill Street and Interurban Road. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom told News 10 two people were near the tracks, a man and a...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sheriff ID’s Shelburn pedestrian killed by train

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Shelburn on Dec. 4. Cottom confirmed the incident happened around 8:25 p.m. at the Mill Street and Interurban Road intersection. Investigation revealed the woman had been walking west along Mill Street, and […]
SHELBURN, IN
953wiki.com

Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars

December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
HANOVER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Reeves reportedly drove through a yard on Lawrence Hollow […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect T-bones squad car

A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect …. A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bedford scheduled meetings for the month of December

BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Redevelopment Commission will hold a special meeting on Monday, December 5 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Room 300. The purpose of the meeting is the consideration of a change order for the new police station project to remove and replace a concrete pad.
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/6)

Andrew Johnson, 42, of Lexington, was arrested on a count of Theft with Prior. Bond was set at $2,500. Ernie Rivera Torres, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Derrick Flowers, 53, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

North Vernon, Seymour residents receive home repair funds

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Monday that four Indiana communities, including two local towns, have been awarded Owner Occupied Rehabilitation grants totaling $1,000,000. The grants will be used to directly fund homeowners of low-moderate income to make needed repairs on their homes. Communities...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after causing a disturbance

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Mitchell Police officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Tulip Street after a report of an unwanted male. When police arrived on Sunday at 1:13 p.m. the caller told police 28-year-old Damien Pinnick was “drunk” and he was making threats and being aggressive.
MITCHELL, IN
vincennespbs.org

Man jailed after hitting police car during chase

A man faces charges in two counties after a police chase. Greene County officers attempted to stop Cody Reeves Saturday night as he was wanted on warrants. Reeves sped off in is SUV and after about a half mile, he was said to have gone through a yard then south on Lawrence Hollow Road near Bloomfield.
GREENE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy