wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after pushing a woman
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the 400 block of Shawnee Drive on Wednesday, November 30th at 10:23 p.m. A woman told police she was injured by 44-year-old Troy Eads at his apartment on Ted Jones Drive. She said Eads had been drinking and the two got into an argument about Eads borrowing money from the woman’s mother.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County will host a blood drive for employees on January 19
BEDFORD – Lawrence County is hosting a Red Cross Blood drive for county employees and elected officials. The blood drive will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19. “I encourage all county elected officials, department heads, and employees to please volunteer for this great cause as there is great need,” said Human Resource Director Travis Sanders.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after injuring man with a hatchet
BEDFORD – A Bedford man is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon after a warrant was issued for his arrest after a September 16, 2017 incident. According to a probable cause affidavit on that day, Bedford Police officers were called to a residence on Redman Drive after a report Cory Cox had injured a man with a hatchet.
wbiw.com
City of Mitchell approves amendment to the speed limit ordinance along Rabbitsville Road
MITCHELL – During the City of Mitchell regular monthly meeting, Mayor Nathan Jenkins revisited the speed limit change set in place during the November meeting, creating an amendment to the ordinance to include an additional roadway. Previously, the council voted to approve the speed limit along the following roadways:
wbiw.com
First Annual Mitchell Police Toy Drive underway
MITCHELL – Mitchell Police are gearing up to hold their 1st Annual Toy Drive, to provide Christmas to children in need this holiday season. A donation box has been set out in the lobby of the police station, where you can drop off your donation, that will then be sent to the families.
wbiw.com
Man leads police on a multi-county pursuit, injures deputy, and is arrested
BLOOMFIELD – One man faces several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit Saturday that left an officer with minor injuries. At approximately 6:57 p.m., Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Jordan Allor and Deputy Logan Milligan came into contact with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Cody Reeves on Lawerence Hollow Drive.
Woman dies after being hit by train at Sullivan County railroad crossing
A woman died after being struck by a train while walking across the tracks late Sunday in Sullivan County, police say.
Sheriff ID's Shelburn pedestrian killed by train
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Shelburn on Dec. 4. Cottom confirmed the incident happened around 8:25 p.m. at the Mill Street and Interurban Road intersection. Investigation revealed the woman had been walking west along Mill Street.
Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars
December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff's Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff's Deputies. Reeves reportedly drove through a yard on Lawrence Hollow.
Columbus firefighters injured after commercial building fire partially collapsed buildings
COLUMBUS – Firefighters were called to 440 5th Street in downtown Columbus at 11:50 p.m. Saturday after a bystander called 911 to report a commercial building was on fire. Firefighters operated in freezing temperatures for four hours to bring the fire under control. Several additional buildings collapsed after flames spread to 422 5th Street.
Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect T-bones squad car
A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.
Mitchell City Volunteer Fire Department now authorized to issue citations for open burn violations within the city
MITCHELL – During the November Mitchell City Council meeting, the Mitchell City Volunteer Fire Department requested to have the authority to issue citations for open burn violations within the city. City Attorney Byron Steele assisted in writing the request into the ordinance as an amendment to the current policy....
Man arrested after fleeing from police, striking deputy patrol vehicle in parking lot
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man who came into contact with police Saturday evening and fled, then striking a deputy patrol vehicle was arrested and is facing charges, according to Greene County Sheriff's Department. At 6:57 p.m. two deputies came into contact with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Cody Reeves.
City of Bedford scheduled meetings for the month of December
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Redevelopment Commission will hold a special meeting on Monday, December 5 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Room 300. The purpose of the meeting is the consideration of a change order for the new police station project to remove and replace a concrete pad.
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/6)
Andrew Johnson, 42, of Lexington, was arrested on a count of Theft with Prior. Bond was set at $2,500. Ernie Rivera Torres, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Derrick Flowers, 53, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of...
North Vernon, Seymour residents receive home repair funds
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Monday that four Indiana communities, including two local towns, have been awarded Owner Occupied Rehabilitation grants totaling $1,000,000. The grants will be used to directly fund homeowners of low-moderate income to make needed repairs on their homes. Communities...
Mitchell man arrested after causing a disturbance
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Mitchell Police officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Tulip Street after a report of an unwanted male. When police arrived on Sunday at 1:13 p.m. the caller told police 28-year-old Damien Pinnick was “drunk” and he was making threats and being aggressive.
Man jailed after hitting police car during chase
A man faces charges in two counties after a police chase. Greene County officers attempted to stop Cody Reeves Saturday night as he was wanted on warrants. Reeves sped off in is SUV and after about a half mile, he was said to have gone through a yard then south on Lawrence Hollow Road near Bloomfield.
