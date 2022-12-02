ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
coladaily.com

Lexington police still searching for suspects in October apartment shooting

Lexington Police Department (LPD) detectives are still investigating a shooting that took place Oct. 9 at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main St. According to the department, officers responded to a call of gunfire at the apartment complex around 10 a.m., and found a man who had been shot several times in the lower body outside of his apartment.
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington teacher arrested after gun found in car on school campus

Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green has announced the arrest of Susan Horton, 54, of Lexington, for a weapons law violation. Officers found a handgun in her car at River Bluff High School on Corley Mill Rd. According to officials, school resource officers followed up on an anonymous tip Friday that...
LEXINGTON, SC
wpde.com

1 person killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in an early crash Sunday morning on Ousleydale Road at Walton Way Drive in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper Nick Pye with SCHP said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, as both vehicles were traveling...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SC man sentenced to 20 years in prison for burglary

SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — A Gaston man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of accessory to burglary and malicious injury to property. Joel Weston Dowd, age 39 of Gaston assisted other individuals in stealing firearms from a home in the Gaston area of Lexington County on May 13.
GASTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Two Richland Northeast High School students arrested for assaulting students, deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced two Richland Northeast High School students were arrested following a fight on campus Dec 5. The students, 15 and 16-year-old brothers have been charged with assaulting other students and a deputy, says the department. Officials say School Resource Officers attempted to separate the brothers after responding to a fight in the school’s cafeteria.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car accident in Aiken County

UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Delmer Walton of Blackville, SC. According to the coroner, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are pending. AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Cayce Police investigate shots fired at Love's Travel Stop

Cayce Police officers responded to a call regarding shots fired in the Love’s Travel Stop parking lot, located at 2015 Bluff Road. According to officials, the incident occurred Saturday around 10:47 p.m. While responding to the call, officers were subsequently notified of a vehicle that overturned on the Interstate 77 exit ramp off Bluff Road. It is believed that the driver and occupants of the overturned vehicle were involved in the shooting. All occupants fled the scene on foot.
WIS-TV

Suspects arrested after chase on Broad River Road ends at apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four suspects have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit ends at a Columbia apartment complex. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen in another jurisdiction. The pursuit began on Zimalcrest Drive when the driver refused to pull...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug and gun crimes

A 45-year-old Columbia man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Monday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of South Carolina, the evidence presented to the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter man arrested in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department reports a man is back in custody after being arrested in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins. Officials said 23-year-old Noah Hamilton Fenters, was arrested after officers linked him to additional vehicle break-ins in late November. Fenters was previously out on bond from...
SUMTER, SC
coladaily.com

Four people arrested after stolen car pursuit in Richland County

Richland County deputies arrested four people Saturday after a stolen car pursuit. Reportedly, the driver, Kyree Chestnut, 19, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on Zimalcrest, but the driver drove away, which...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington firefighters respond to house fire this morning

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Fire officials battled a blaze early this morning off garden gate way. According to officials, no one in the house was injured but one firefighter sustained a minor injury while putting out the fire. The family’s dog and ferret were rescued from the home.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from sheriff’s office for policy violation, docs show

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Multiple children among those impacted by Sumter mobile home fire

SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities are reporting one person injured following a home fire in Sumter that impacted one adult and multiple children. A spokesperson for Sumter Fire told News19 that the fire happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Belmont Drive. Officials said the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen area of a mobile home, caused roughly 15% damage.
SUMTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy