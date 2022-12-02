Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
Lexington police still searching for suspects in October apartment shooting
Lexington Police Department (LPD) detectives are still investigating a shooting that took place Oct. 9 at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main St. According to the department, officers responded to a call of gunfire at the apartment complex around 10 a.m., and found a man who had been shot several times in the lower body outside of his apartment.
coladaily.com
Lexington teacher arrested after gun found in car on school campus
Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green has announced the arrest of Susan Horton, 54, of Lexington, for a weapons law violation. Officers found a handgun in her car at River Bluff High School on Corley Mill Rd. According to officials, school resource officers followed up on an anonymous tip Friday that...
wpde.com
1 person killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in an early crash Sunday morning on Ousleydale Road at Walton Way Drive in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper Nick Pye with SCHP said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, as both vehicles were traveling...
wach.com
SC man sentenced to 20 years in prison for burglary
SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — A Gaston man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of accessory to burglary and malicious injury to property. Joel Weston Dowd, age 39 of Gaston assisted other individuals in stealing firearms from a home in the Gaston area of Lexington County on May 13.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Two Richland Northeast High School students arrested for assaulting students, deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced two Richland Northeast High School students were arrested following a fight on campus Dec 5. The students, 15 and 16-year-old brothers have been charged with assaulting other students and a deputy, says the department. Officials say School Resource Officers attempted to separate the brothers after responding to a fight in the school’s cafeteria.
Police investigating after man shot, wounded at I-77 travel stop in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one person was later found wounded after reports of shots fired at an often busy stop for travelers and truck drivers. The department said the call came in just before 11 p.m. that there had been shots fired in the parking lot of the Love's Travel Stop at 2015 Bluff Road which is just off I-77.
WIS-TV
Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car accident in Aiken County
UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Delmer Walton of Blackville, SC. According to the coroner, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are pending. AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person […]
coladaily.com
Cayce Police investigate shots fired at Love's Travel Stop
Cayce Police officers responded to a call regarding shots fired in the Love’s Travel Stop parking lot, located at 2015 Bluff Road. According to officials, the incident occurred Saturday around 10:47 p.m. While responding to the call, officers were subsequently notified of a vehicle that overturned on the Interstate 77 exit ramp off Bluff Road. It is believed that the driver and occupants of the overturned vehicle were involved in the shooting. All occupants fled the scene on foot.
WIS-TV
Suspects arrested after chase on Broad River Road ends at apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four suspects have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit ends at a Columbia apartment complex. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen in another jurisdiction. The pursuit began on Zimalcrest Drive when the driver refused to pull...
coladaily.com
Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug and gun crimes
A 45-year-old Columbia man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Monday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of South Carolina, the evidence presented to the...
WIS-TV
74-year-old Richland County man dead after being hit by driver who tried to flee from police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 74-year-old Richland County man is dead after being hit by a driver who was trying to flee from police this morning. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Shylek Pringle drove away from deputies during a traffic stop after speeding through a school zone.
WIS-TV
Sumter man arrested in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department reports a man is back in custody after being arrested in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins. Officials said 23-year-old Noah Hamilton Fenters, was arrested after officers linked him to additional vehicle break-ins in late November. Fenters was previously out on bond from...
coladaily.com
Four people arrested after stolen car pursuit in Richland County
Richland County deputies arrested four people Saturday after a stolen car pursuit. Reportedly, the driver, Kyree Chestnut, 19, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on Zimalcrest, but the driver drove away, which...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington firefighters respond to house fire this morning
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Fire officials battled a blaze early this morning off garden gate way. According to officials, no one in the house was injured but one firefighter sustained a minor injury while putting out the fire. The family’s dog and ferret were rescued from the home.
wpde.com
All suspects in custody after Hartsville woman overpowered by people who stole her car
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Several people are accused of overpowering a woman late Monday night and stole her car on South 5th Street in Hartsville, according to the City of Hartsville Public Information Officer Michelle Byers Brown. Brown said, “no serious injuries were reported.”. On Wednesday, Brown explained...
Newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from sheriff’s office for policy violation, docs show
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County […]
Multiple children among those impacted by Sumter mobile home fire
SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities are reporting one person injured following a home fire in Sumter that impacted one adult and multiple children. A spokesperson for Sumter Fire told News19 that the fire happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Belmont Drive. Officials said the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen area of a mobile home, caused roughly 15% damage.
WIS-TV
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies have found a missing 13-year-old Kylee Chandler. Kylee is back home and safe according to officials. Sample HTML block.
Mother of missing child was shot, autopsy results show; person of interest spotted in North Carolina
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Autopsy results revealed a woman found dead in her Orangeburg County home suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Louise Drive home on Thanksgiving Day to conduct a welfare check. That is when they found the 46-year-old woman […]
