3 local parishes to merge at end of December
The merger formally unites Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence.
Turnto10.com
Recreational marijuana, homelessness, and money for penguins: the week in politics
Recreational marijuana sales began this week in Rhode Island, as the state also grappled with how to find shelter for people who are homeless as cold weather sets in. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island dropped a challenge for a Democratic leadership post in the House. The city of Providence...
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
Rhode Island's capital city will spend $10 million in reparations, and it could benefit White residents
Officials in Providence, Rhode Island, recently approved a $10 million budget plan for the city's reparations program, but some are wondering who might end up benefiting from it.
ABC6.com
Newport police appoints their first LGBTQ liaison officer
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) –The Newport Police Department appointed their first LGBTQ liaison officer to help create an open dialogue between the community and their department. Historically there has been a divide between the LGBTQ community and the police force. The department hopes this dedicated position will help reduce those...
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in Rhode Island – updates for Dec 2, 2022
From the RI State House Tree Lighting event – by Ann Clanton, contributing writer. The RI State House tree lighting happened in the middle of the Governor’s homeless housing crisis. The event went forward without a hitch, as the fireworks of protesting homeless and their advocates held signs and expressed their anger at Governor Dan McKee. As the Cranston school choir sang on the steps outside of the Senate Assembly, the homeless stood amongst Governor McKee’s staff and an unusual number of State Police.
Woonsocket Call
Living the RIgh life
PAWTUCKET – Karen Ballou knows what she likes to relax or de-stress, and that’s a toke off a good joint. That’s why she and her husband left their Coventry home at 4:25 a.m., Thursday, and set out for Mother Earth Wellness on Esten Avenue. They wanted to be two of the first customers in line to purchase recreational cannabis on this, the first day allowed by the state for retail compassion centers to do so.
jewishrhody.com
Honor your loved ones through philanthropy
David Mandelbaum is proud to say that he comes from a generous family – a family that knows the true meaning of tzedakah (righteousness/charitable giving). His grandfather gave to all who asked – sometimes perhaps more than he could afford. His mother, Judy, always welcomed another person to her Shabbat or holiday table. And his Uncle Victor gave generously to many causes.
Turnto10.com
Cathleen DeSimone talks candidacy for Attleboro mayor on '10 News Conference'
Cathleen DeSimone, an at-large city council member in Attleboro, is running for mayor. She talks about potential additional uses for the city's new high school, police and fire recruitment, and taxes.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
GoLocalProv
Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12
One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
Turnto10.com
Dartmouth mom pleads for help in finding autistic son who left home
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Janet Sasseville says she hasn't seen her 20-year-old son, Robert Sasseville, since Thursday after he left their Dartmouth home in the middle of the night. She says Robert has been diagnosed with autism, OCD, and bipolar disorder. "He is a sweet, loving kid, but he...
jewishrhody.com
Delightful story
What a delight it was to read the story of Dick Shapiro (November 2022) – and to watch the video – which I learned of from the emailed newsletter Inside Jewish Rhode Island. The writing, editing and photography were all wonderful, befitting the character himself, who made me...
jewishrhody.com
Well-deserved honor
The students at the Providence Hebrew Day School gathered recently to express their gratitude to Mr. Elliott for being the crossing guard at the corner of Elmgrove Avenue and Savoy Street for the past 10 years. Every day – no matter the weather – Mr. Elliott greets those crossing the busy intersection in front of the school with a vibrant “Good Morning” and a “Good Evening” as they leave at the end of the school day. The school and students showed their appreciation to Mr. Elliott with a special stop sign-shaped card signed by every PHDS student. After Rabbi Gidon Goldberg, head of school, presented this card and a gift to Mr. Elliott, one by one, every child from Kindergarten to eighth grade, stood up to express their gratitude.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Fighting While Driving & Resisting Arrest
9:59 a.m. – Police put out a warrant for a North Kingstown man, 40, after he allegedly punched a colleague in the face several times while they were working together at a local restaurant the evening of Nov. 18. The man who was hit said he was sitting down in the back when the NK man came up and started bothering him, then the NK man started punching him. The NK man left in his car afterwards. The victim refused medical treatment but his father arrived and said he wanted to press charges against the NK man on behalf of his son.
whatsupnewp.com
Narragansett Indian Tribe member shares the myths surrounding Thanksgiving as part of NUWC’s National American Indian Heritage Month celebration
NEWPORT, R.I. – Last year Silvermoon Mars LaRose, a member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, came to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport to share the traditions and lifestyle of Indigenous Southern New England. This year, LaRose spoke to the cultural “myths” surrounding Thanksgiving and the skewed perception of the national holiday’s history.
GoLocalProv
Woman Shot in Providence
A woman was shot in Providence on Friday afternoon,. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 5:30 PM. The woman was reportedly sitting in a vehicle on Prairie Avenue when it happened. Police say the woman’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening. This story is developing….
Flashbak
Photos of The Biggest Family in 1920s Boston – 13 Children And Counting
In 1920s Boston, the average American family was a mother, father and 2.3 children. When news broke of a family of 13 children, Boston Herald-Traveler (a newspaper born in 1846) photographer Leslie Jones (1886-1967) went to see them. Big deal, say the sprits of Mr and Mrs Feodor Vassilyev from...
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) CFC’s Operation Christmas is Back with Gifts for Families in Need
Citizens for Citizens, Inc.’s (CFC) Operation Christmas is once again prepared to provide gifts for upwards of 4,000 Fall River area needy children this holiday season. Program coordinator Chrystal Arpa says the effects of the pandemic and inflation continue to impact local residents trying to make ends meet. Families...
