‘The Older You Get, the More You Like Filmmaking’: Guy Ritchie on Receiving Career Award at Red Sea Film Festival

Guy Ritchie Talks Red Sea, Why He Believes Film Festivals Should Always Create A “Stir” In The Industry & Feeling “Comfortable” In The Middle East
As Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival kicks into gear in Jeddah, a parallel film program is underway 300 miles north in the small desert town of AlUla. Located in the northwest region of the Kingdom, AlUla County is the centerpiece in the Saudi government’s efforts to attract local and international productions to shoot in the region with its untouched wilderness and expansive valley that is home to two mountain ranges, three volcanoes and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, where Deadline caught up with writer-director Guy Ritchie. RELATED: Red Sea Film Festival News, Red Carpet & Deadline Studio Video: Full Coverage Ritchie...
‘Willow’: Film Writer Says New Disney+ Sequel’s Creative Process Had “More Of A Corporate Feeling” Than The 1988 Film
It’s no secret that George Lucas struggled to develop 1988’s “Willow.” Lucas hatched his idea for the film before “Star Wars,” but he couldn’t make it until he approached Ron Howard to direct in 1985. Shortly afterward, MGM entered the production process, Bob Dolman came on board to pen the script, and things moved forward. And while Lucas was very hands-on during the writing process of “Willow,” Dolman preferred that experience to the one he just had writing the Disney+ sequel series on the streamer now.
‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Tease New Hollywood Project, Discuss Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Buzz Reviving ‘Batgirl’
“He is so, so talented,” gushes director Adil El Arbi when speaking to Variety about Brendan Fraser. The actor played villain Firefly in the now discarded Warner Bros. Discovery film “Batgirl,” directed by El Arbi in collaboration with his long-time partner, Bilall Fallah. “The way he played that character… It was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie,” concluded Adil, referring to Fraser’s Oscar buzz for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” agrees Bilall, who fondly remembers the...
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Hercules Director Guy Ritchie Shares Update On What’s Happening With The Live-Action Disney Remake
Aladdin’s Guy Ritchie was tapped to direct the live-action Hercules earlier this year, and the filmmaker has shared an update on the project.
Johnny Depp will return to Pirates Of The Caribbean as Jack Sparrow five years on from last movie
JOHNNY Depp will return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean as Captain Jack Sparrow – five years on from the last film. Depp, who played the boozy buccaneer in all the previous five films, is scheduled for a test shoot in the UK in February according to a new call sheet from the production.
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022
We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Ben Affleck Says Netflix Makes Movies on an 'Assembly Line' as He Touts New Production Company
"It’s a thing that requires attention and dedication and work," Ben Affleck said of making "great" movies Ben Affleck is adamant that his new production company with Matt Damon won't follow Netflix's business model. At The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York City on Wednesday, Affleck, 50, said that their new company Artists Equity will strive to create commercially popular films that audiences will still "remember 20 years later," according to Deadline. The two-time Academy Award winner said during a question and answer session at the...
Avatar: Kate Winslet reveals why she chose to work with James Cameron again after ‘tough’ Titanic shoot
Kate Winslet has revealed why she is starring in another James Cameron film – despite having previously voiced concerns about working again with the director.Winslet, 47, starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster hit Titanic. She was 22 at the time of filming.In interviews at the time, she said that Cameron had a “temper”, adding that “you’d have to pay me a lot of money to work with Jim again”.Winslet, however, is due to star in Cameron’s much-anticipated Avatar sequel, titled Avatar: The Way of Water.Speaking about why she chose to work with the director again despite these...
Quentin Tarantino Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series in 2023
It has been a while since director Quentin Tarantino’s last feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came out. He is currently promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, and recently revealed that his next project might not be far away. According to Variety, during a recent appearance at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell, the director disclosed that he has plans to step back into television. While he didn’t provide any production or plot details, he revealed that he’s looking forward to shooting an eight-episode series in 2023. He also revealed that if ever he makes a Marvel movie, it’ll be Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. The squad previously came to life in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Elizabeth Banks Reveals How 'Cocaine Bear' Pays Homage to Sam Raimi and John Carpenter
While it might sound like an all-out horror film idea, a bear ingesting an enormous amount of cocaine actually occurred in 1985, and this real-life event served as the basis for the upcoming thriller movie. Titled Cocaine Bear, the feature is directed by actress Elizabeth Banks, who also notably helmed Pitch Perfect 2 and the 2019 version of Charlie's Angel. With Cocaine Bear as her third film working behind the camera, the actress-turned-director shared the inspirations behind the movie, which was not only inspired by true events but was created as an homage to Sam Raimi, for one.
‘Glass Onion’: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Says The Company Left “Lots” Of Money On The Table With The Movie’s Limited Theatrical Release
Audiences expected Rian Johnson to deliver in 2019 with his sleuth comedy “Knives Out.” But nobody expected the film to become a runaway hit. In short, the film raked at the box office, making $311 million on a $40 million budget. And, of course, those numbers got people’s attention, namely those over at Netflix. In March 2021, the streamer reached a $469 million deal with Johnson to produce two sequels to “Knives Out,” with Daniel Craig returning as detective Benoit Blanc.
2022-2023 Winter Movie Preview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ’Ant-Man 3’ and 27 More to Get Excited For
As 2022 comes to a close, not only are some of the biggest blockbusters and most critically acclaimed films of the year coming out, but we've also got a whole new year right around the corner, ready to provide us with 12 more heaping months of movie goodness. 2021 has already been a massive year, with movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and a ton of MCU movies, amongst many, many others. But 2022 ends with a bang, as we get major titles like Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story. And the first few months of 2023 are already proving that the new year is going to also be an equally great year at the movies.
‘Dreamgirls’ Stars Jennifer Hudson and Amber Riley Channel Effie White for ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’ Duet
Front and center is a position Dreamgirls character Effie White constantly fought to stay in — and the women who have portrayed her in film and on stage carry that uphill battle with them long after the curtains close and the credits roll. On the latest episode of the...
‘A Beautiful Noise’ Review: Neil Diamond Musical Unpacks Hitmaker’s Life in Therapy and Song
If you are looking to draw an audience into what seems like a typical biographical jukebox musical, starting and ending your drama in psychoanalysis is a great device. Then again, “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” does not exactly play by all the rules of jukebox theater. It unfolds first as a hit parade within a dramatic retelling of Diamond’s 1960s beginnings in Act 1, followed by a second act set of sequined, post-1960s concerts spliced with portraits of a broken marriage and lonely childhood, and then a denouement of hardcore emotional resolve.
Victoria Beckham Pops in Plunging White Dress With Peep-Toe Boots at British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
Victoria Beckham had the most stylish girl’s night out while attending the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner hosted by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori at The Londoner Hotel. The Spice Girl pulled a look from her latest spring 2023 collection for the evening. Her two-toned gown featured a plunging neckline and intricate draping. This design was amongst Beckham’s debut at Paris Fashion Week this September. Like her eponymous label, the collection and this specific design speak to her timeless silhouettes and lustrous tailoring. When it came to accessories, the singer opted for the minimalist approach opting for a simple...
Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity
On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.”
