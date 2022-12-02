Read full article on original website
KTSA
Two men arrested, charged with trying to buy guns with stolen credit cards
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men accused of trying to buy guns with stolen credit cards in San Antonio are facing charges. David Melendez and Ramon Garcia were apprehended Thursday after a week-long investigation focused on reports of credit card abuse and fraudulent identification while purchasing guns. San...
KTSA
Fire at Southeast San Antonio home displaces 5 people, 2 pets
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Five people and their two pets all managed to escape as fire burned through their home on San Antonio’s Southeast side. The fire in the 1400 block of South Pine Street was called in at around 7 P.M. Sunday. Flames were shooting through...
