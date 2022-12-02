Read full article on original website
kscj.com
IOWA DEMOCRATS PUSHED OUT OF PRESIDENTIAL LEAD SPOT
A PANEL OF NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY LEADERS HAS VOTED TO ELIMINATE IOWA’S CAUCUSES FROM ITS LEADING POSITION IN THE PARTY’S NEXT PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN. PRESIDENT BIDEN RECOMMENDED THAT SOUTH CAROLINA’S PRIMARY BE THE FIRST VOTING EVENT FOR DEMOCRATS IN 2024. BIDEN, IN A LETTER TO PARTY LEADERS, SAID...
Daily Iowan
A change in the political party of the office of the attorney general could affect abortion in Iowa
Iowa’s next chief legal officer is poised to support Republican efforts to restrict abortion access, as the longtime Democratic Iowa attorney general’s office is among the seats flipped by Iowa Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. Following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson that left...
Prominent Iowa Republicans respond to DNC decision to move state’s Democratic Caucus
DES MOINES, Iowa — Several prominent Iowa Republicans bashed the Democratic National Committee’s decision Friday to officially end Iowa’s status as the party’s first contest in its presidential nominating process. Both Republican U.S. senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, as well as Gov. Kim Reynolds and state GOP Chair Jeff Kauffman weighed in on the Friday’s […]
kmaland.com
Iowa’s Governor Part of Historic Trend
(Des Moines) -- 2022 was a banner year for women elected as governor. Nearly one-third of America's governors will be women next year, which is a record. Iowa reelected a woman to the state's highest office for the first time in the state's history. And Republican Kim Reynolds is in good company, as there are now more female governors in the U.S. than ever before.
KIMT
Editorial Roundup: Iowa
Eds: The Iowa editorial roundup will not move this week due to a lack of editorials of state-wide interest. We will resume the roundup at its normal time on Monday, Dec. 12.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa Democrats, we have an opportunity!
Jackie Norris is a community leader and small business owner. She once served as the assistant to President Barack Obama and White House chief of staff to First Lady Michelle Obama and worked in leadership roles on the Gore and Obama Iowa campaigns. Dear Iowa Democrats,. I’m an eternal optimist...
KCRG.com
The history and death of Iowa’s ‘First in the Nation’ status
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - For decades, the state of Iowa has been the benchmark to test viable political candidates before they move their campaign further through the nation as they seek a spot in the White House. Now, after 50 years, Iowa’s long-standing history of ‘First in the Nation’...
Not much will change if Iowa stands its ground on caucuses
Word came Thursday that President Biden was trying to take Iowa out of its first-in-the-nation starting position for the presidential nominating process for Democrats. Turns out he’s not a big fan of caucuses in general either. Update: The Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws panel on Friday voted in favor of Biden’s recommendation to start […] The post Not much will change if Iowa stands its ground on caucuses appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Iowa Democrats react to losing first in the nation caucus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa loses political prestige Friday after the Democratic National Committee rule-making arm stripped the state of the first in the national title. The committee recommended South Carolina be the first in the nation after President Biden sent a letter saying the diversity in the state would better represent the party’s diverse electorate.
No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America
Hudson, Wis. (AP) — A word -- “Hope” -- is stitched onto a throw pillow in the little hilltop farmhouse. Photographs of children and grandchildren speckle the walls. In the kitchen, an envelope is decorated with a hand-drawn heart. “Happy Birthday, My Love,” it reads. Out front, past a pair of century-old cottonwoods, the neighbors’ cornfields reach into the distance. John Kraft loves this place. He loves the quiet and...
KCCI.com
Close Up: Reynold's plans, election recounts, and girls wrestling
DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, we take a look at Gov. Kim Reynold's vision for her next four years in office. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley ahead of the midterm elections. But will Grassley will endorse Trump during his third presidential campaign?
KCCI.com
Article lists Gov. Reynolds as possible Trump running mate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Earlier this month, Donald Trump announced that he is officially running for president. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds could land as his vice presidential pick. In an article in The Atlantic, Reynolds is said to be among several high-profile Republican women listed as potential contenders in 2024.
KBOE Radio
IOWA’S GOVERNOR URGING CONGRESS TO REPEAL MILITARY’S COVID VACCINE MANDATE
Governor Kim Reynolds is among 21 Republican governors who’re asking congress to repeal the COVID vaccine mandate for America’s soldiers. Governor Reynolds, in a written statement, said the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for the military “creates a national security risk.” Reynolds said it affects national guard units at the state level as well and restricts governors’ ability to respond to natural disasters and other emergencies.
kiow.com
Cerro Gordo Supervisors Have Not Certified November Election Results
Most of Iowa’s 2022 General Election results have been officially certified. According to a news release from the Secretary of State’s office, the governor and other elected officials who serve as the Iowa State Board of Canvassers have met by phone and signed off on nearly all the results county officials certified in November. There are still recounts happening in Linn and Scott Counties in races for seats in the Iowa House, however, and the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has not yet met to certify their county’s results.
kscj.com
BIRD FLU RETURNS TO NW IOWA
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS THE FIRST CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA SINCE APRIL HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN NORTHWEST IOWA. THE CASE WAS CONFIRMED LATE LAST WEEK IN A BUENA VISTA COUNTY COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK. COMMERCIAL AND BACKYARD FLOCK OWNERS SHOULD PREVENT CONTACT BETWEEN THEIR BIRDS AND WILD...
KCRG.com
Land to be returned to Iowa Tribe after nearly 200 years
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the governors from 20 other states are calling on the Biden administration to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for people in the U.S. Armed Forces. Updated: 1 hour ago. Vice President...
KCCI.com
Reynolds among governors asking for vaccine mandate to be dropped
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds and 20 other governors on Wednesday asked President Biden to drop a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the Armed Forces. Reynolds released a statement saying the vaccine mandate creates a security risk because it led to recruiting shortfalls in the Armed Forces.
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
