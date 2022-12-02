ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMUR.com

Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park

SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two men charged in connection with the violent armed robbery of bank on Martha’s Vineyard

BOSTON — Two men have been charged in federal court in Boston in connection with the November 17, armed bank robbery of the Rockland Trust bank on Martha’s Vineyard. According to the charging documents, on the morning of Nov. 17, three masked and armed individuals forced their way into the rear door of the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury wearing dark-colored clothing and matching white masks that resembled an elderly man with exaggerated facial features.
New York Post

Massachusetts driver plows car into man in racially motivated attack

A Massachusetts driver slammed his car into an Asian man — and allegedly drove about 200 yards with him on the hood — in what the victim’s family says was a racially motivated attack. Driver John Sullivan, 77, flew into a rage and shouted “go back to China” after the victim confronted him for driving too fast with children nearby, WVCB reported. The victim was standing outside of the post office in Quincy with his sister and her three children shortly before 11 a.m. Friday morning when they spotted Sullivan barreling down the street, according to WCVB. Sullivan unlashed a racial tirade after...
WCVB

Police identify Massachusetts pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash

FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police department confirmed Sunday that the pilot of a plane that crashed at a small airport in Falmouth has died. The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at the Falmouth Airpark, which is located off Fresh Pond Road. On Friday, Falmouth police...
whdh.com

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on Maxwell Street Sunday morning. According to police, the woman was still armed when officers arrived on the scene. Police would not say if any arrests were made, and the severity of the man’s...
whdh.com

‘You would never know’: Neighbors react after body found inside Lowell home

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police found a body inside a home in Lowell while conducting a wellness check. Even neighbors who had been suspicious of the house for years said they were shocked. Officers said they found the body of a 37-year-old man inside the home on Coburn Street. Investigation...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Quincy man charged with civil rights violation after ramming Asian man into ditch

QUINCY, Mass. — A Quincy man is under arrest for driving 50 yards with an Asian man on the hood of his car and hurling racial slurs at him, authorities say. John Sullivan, 77, of Quincy was charged with a civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.
WMTW

Family of Jackson, NH homicide victim shares statement

JACKSON, N.H. — The family of a homicide victim in Carroll County, New Hampshire, released a statement memorializing the 23-year-old. Esmae Doucette died Saturday, days after police say she was shot by Brandon Mitchell, 22, inside an apartment complex on Route 16. “We are devastated by the sudden and...
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify 83-year-old pilot killed in small Falmouth plane crash

FALMOUTH, Mass. — State Police have identified the pilot killed in a small plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark in East Falmouth on Friday afternoon. Carl Willis, 83, of Falmouth was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass when the single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy area short of the northeast side of Runway 25.
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — 25 Investigates has obtained a copy of 27-year-old Christopher Keeley’s criminal court record in Massachusetts. A warrant has been issued for Keeley for the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home Tuesday evening.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pilot dies at hospital following gyrocopter crash in Beverly

BEVERLY, Mass — A man has died from injuries he suffered in a gyrocopter crash in Beverly on Sunday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to Beverly Regional Airport around 11:40 a.m. found a gyrocopter that had crashed while landing, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. The...
bpdnews.com

15-Year-Old Juvenile Male from Lawrence arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges in Roxbury

At about 3:45 PM, on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male from Lawrence, MA, on Drug Trafficking charges. Officers were in the area of Walnut Park and Walnut Avenue conducting an ongoing drug investigation when they observed...
universalhub.com

Seaport boat owner has to stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash that left one dead, several injured, judge rules

A judge ruled this week that there's enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial to determine whether Ryan Denver is guilty of involuntary manslaughter and assault and battery for crashing his speed boat into a 40-foot-tall navigational marker in Boston Harbor early on July 17, 2021, sending him and all of his passengers - one of whom drowned - into the water.
whdh.com

North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”

