Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
Two men charged in connection with the violent armed robbery of bank on Martha’s Vineyard
BOSTON — Two men have been charged in federal court in Boston in connection with the November 17, armed bank robbery of the Rockland Trust bank on Martha’s Vineyard. According to the charging documents, on the morning of Nov. 17, three masked and armed individuals forced their way into the rear door of the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury wearing dark-colored clothing and matching white masks that resembled an elderly man with exaggerated facial features.
Massachusetts driver plows car into man in racially motivated attack
A Massachusetts driver slammed his car into an Asian man — and allegedly drove about 200 yards with him on the hood — in what the victim’s family says was a racially motivated attack. Driver John Sullivan, 77, flew into a rage and shouted “go back to China” after the victim confronted him for driving too fast with children nearby, WVCB reported. The victim was standing outside of the post office in Quincy with his sister and her three children shortly before 11 a.m. Friday morning when they spotted Sullivan barreling down the street, according to WCVB. Sullivan unlashed a racial tirade after...
Woburn bank teller Gina Rogers sentenced to 3 years of probation for stealing $64K
A Tewksbury woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston for stealing more than $64,000 in deposits from a bank in Woburn where she worked as a teller, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s Office said. Gina Rogers, 46, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
Police identify Massachusetts pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police department confirmed Sunday that the pilot of a plane that crashed at a small airport in Falmouth has died. The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at the Falmouth Airpark, which is located off Fresh Pond Road. On Friday, Falmouth police...
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on Maxwell Street Sunday morning. According to police, the woman was still armed when officers arrived on the scene. Police would not say if any arrests were made, and the severity of the man’s...
‘You would never know’: Neighbors react after body found inside Lowell home
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police found a body inside a home in Lowell while conducting a wellness check. Even neighbors who had been suspicious of the house for years said they were shocked. Officers said they found the body of a 37-year-old man inside the home on Coburn Street. Investigation...
Police: Quincy man charged with civil rights violation after ramming Asian man into ditch
QUINCY, Mass. — A Quincy man is under arrest for driving 50 yards with an Asian man on the hood of his car and hurling racial slurs at him, authorities say. John Sullivan, 77, of Quincy was charged with a civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.
Family of Jackson, NH homicide victim shares statement
JACKSON, N.H. — The family of a homicide victim in Carroll County, New Hampshire, released a statement memorializing the 23-year-old. Esmae Doucette died Saturday, days after police say she was shot by Brandon Mitchell, 22, inside an apartment complex on Route 16. “We are devastated by the sudden and...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Millions’ prize won in Haverhill
A lucky lottery player in Massachusetts is now $100,000 richer. The $100,000 award, the third-largest prize in the “Millions” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at the Convenience Station in Haverhill. Besides the $100,000 win Friday, there were multiple other notable prizes won...
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Police identify 83-year-old pilot killed in small Falmouth plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — State Police have identified the pilot killed in a small plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark in East Falmouth on Friday afternoon. Carl Willis, 83, of Falmouth was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass when the single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy area short of the northeast side of Runway 25.
25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — 25 Investigates has obtained a copy of 27-year-old Christopher Keeley’s criminal court record in Massachusetts. A warrant has been issued for Keeley for the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home Tuesday evening.
Christopher Keeley, Marshfield double murder suspect captured in South Florida
25 Investigates has learned the nationwide manhunt for Christopher Keeley is over. A law enforcement source said Keeley is in custody in South Florida. A Miami-Dade County jail report shows Keeley was booked at 6:05 a.m, Saturday Morning. Keeley is being held on a fugitive warrant and is ineligible for...
Two dead after car flips during alleged escape from police stop in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A fatal crash that killed two in Worcester early Saturday morning occurred after the driver of the vehicle sped away from a police stop, according to the Worcester Police Department. Two of the seven occupants of a Toyota Highlander involved in a pedestrian altercation were pronounced...
Pilot dies at hospital following gyrocopter crash in Beverly
BEVERLY, Mass — A man has died from injuries he suffered in a gyrocopter crash in Beverly on Sunday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to Beverly Regional Airport around 11:40 a.m. found a gyrocopter that had crashed while landing, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. The...
15-Year-Old Juvenile Male from Lawrence arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges in Roxbury
At about 3:45 PM, on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male from Lawrence, MA, on Drug Trafficking charges. Officers were in the area of Walnut Park and Walnut Avenue conducting an ongoing drug investigation when they observed...
Mass.’ largest used bookstore started in a basement. Now it’s 13,000 square feet
Upon first viewing, the store’s interior resembles a supermarket. Rather than food, this store’s shelves are occupied with volumes of food for thought. The Used Book Superstore reigns as the largest used bookstore in Massachusetts. Located in Burlington and the home of 100,000 books, the bookstore started small before it opened in August 2008.
Seaport boat owner has to stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash that left one dead, several injured, judge rules
A judge ruled this week that there's enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial to determine whether Ryan Denver is guilty of involuntary manslaughter and assault and battery for crashing his speed boat into a 40-foot-tall navigational marker in Boston Harbor early on July 17, 2021, sending him and all of his passengers - one of whom drowned - into the water.
North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
