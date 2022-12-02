ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
diva-dirt.com

Dana Brooke Hints Character Change After Recent Match Loss

Dana Brooke may be heading towards a different character. Brooke started showing signs of frustration following her recent loss to NXT’s Zoey Stark on WWE Main Event. Stark is the most recent member of NXT to have a showing on the program. In the past several weeks there have been several NXT Superstars that have had matches on Main Event against Dana Brooke, Tamina, and Asuka.
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Returns To The Company

It’s an exciting time to be a WWE fan as the new regime has been bringing a lot of former WWE stars back to the company and this week on Friday Night SmackDown another familiar face returned. During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Damage CTRL were in the ring and...
tjrwrestling.net

The Rock’s Possible WWE Return Being Discussed Along With Deadline For WrestleMania Involvement

It could be time to smell what The Rock is cooking in WWE again although a recent report suggests it’s up to the People’s Champion to decide. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is arguably the biggest movie star in the world and you could even say he’s one of the most well-known celebrities as well. It would be a huge thing for WWE to get him to come back to wrestling for at least one more match, or perhaps two of them.
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Reportedly Handpicked Two WWE Stars To Work With

No one sits higher in WWE's talent hierarchy these days than Roman Reigns; "Head of the Table" isn't just a clever nickname. For a number of years now, Reigns has been the centerpiece of WWE creative, and, under Paul "Triple H" Levesque's creative leadership, that hasn't changed. Being in such a position carries with it a bit of sway, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns used some of his creative pull in specifically choosing two of his colleagues to work with on his long-term Bloodline storyline — Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
ewrestlingnews.com

Kurt Angle To Return To WWE Next Week On SmackDown

Kurt Angle will be returning to WWE next week on SmackDown. On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that we’ll see a “Birthday Celebration” for the WWE Hall of Famer on next week’s show, which takes place in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.
PWMania

Latest on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens Heat After WWE Survivor Series, Reigns Injury Update

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury. As previously reported, Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, according to multiple sources. Reigns was said to be upset about a slap from Kevin Owens, which he saw as an unplanned spot. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. There was talk of a broken eardrum and bruising under Reigns’ eye. You can access the original report by clicking here, the previous update by clicking here, and a follow-up by clicking here.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested In Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007

Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for. “Brock called me and he’s...
411mania.com

Barry Windham Suffers Heart Attack, Currently In Intensive Care

Mika Rotunda has announced that wrestling legend Barry Windham has suffered a heart attack and is currently in the ICU. Rotunda is the niece of Windham. She launched a GoFundMe to help with medical costs. As of this time, his condition is unknown. The GoFundMe page has raised $1,270 from a $200,000 goal.
411mania.com

Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.2.22

We are done with Survivor Series and on the long road to the Royal Rumble, as there is somehow no major event between now and the end of January. That is a lot of time to fill and first up we are probably going to be seeing the Bloodline celebrate their WarGames win. Other than that, the World Cup wraps up this week so let’s get to it.
411mania.com

Ken Shamrock On How Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin At WrestleMania 13 Started the Attitude Era

Ken Shamrock was part of the iconic match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, and he recently discussed how the bout birthed the Attitude Era. Shamrock recently appeared on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast and talked about the match, which he was the guest referee for. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com

Sasha Banks Wraps Filming On First Movie

Sasha Banks is appearing in her first film, with her filming officially wrapped on the movie. The WWE star posted to her Twitter account on Saturday evening, writing:. Details on the film are not yet known, though actor Mike Messier said earlier this week on Twitter that Banks was filming a movie in the city for actor/director Tom DeNucci. Still no word as of yet on when/if Banks will make her way back to WWE TV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy