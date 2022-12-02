Read full article on original website
Related
Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023
"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
Lizzo Speaks About Facing Stigma As A Black Pop Music Artist: 'You Just Gotta Get Used To Me'
Sitting down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo opened up about the stigma she has faced as a Black pop music artist. The 34-year-old artist expressed her thoughts when she answered questions related to her new documentary Love, Lizzo on HBO Max. Lizzo was specifically asked to address the...
Don Newkirk, Renowned Hip-Hop Producer, Dies At 56
Don Newkirk—the esteemed Hip-Hop producer best known for his work with De La Soul, Prince Paul, 3rd Bass, and others—has died at the age of 56. The tragic news was confirmed on Friday (Nov. 25) by Rahiem of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five via Facebook. The cause of death has not been revealed. “It is with a heavy heart I announce the transitioning of my brother Don Newkirk,” the rapper wrote. “Fifty-six years young. Don Newkirk was among the first R&B artists signed to Def Jam records. My condolences go out to his family. S.I.P bro.”More from VIBE.comDe La Soul...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video
Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
wonderwall.com
Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI
Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
Bustle
Haim Reacts To Stevie Nicks Wanting To Sing Their Song To Christine McVie
In an outpouring of love for Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter Christine McVie who died on Nov. 30 at age 79, one post stood out among the rest. McVie’s former bandmate Stevie Nicks posted a touching handwritten letter to her Instagram, calling the late singer “her best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975” and lamenting that she had wanted to sing a special song to her friend before she passed. The song in question? “Hallelujah” by Haim.
Guitar World Magazine
How a love of jazz chords and alternate tunings inspired Soccer Mommy's most boundary-pushing album yet
Sophie Allison is a guitar diehard, best showcased in the expansive tones of new album Sometimes, Forever – here she explains her individualistic approach to the instrument. Ever since she was a tyke, 25-year-old Nashvillian Sophie Allison – better known as indie rock/pop-rocker Soccer Mommy – has found guitar to be the key to unlocking inspiration.
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023
Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
Maggie Antone Announces New Album Featuring Covers Of Tyler Childers, Dolly Parton, Blink 182 & More
Pumped. One of my favorites covers to come out of 2022 is Maggie Antone’s version of “Lady May” by Tyler Childers. Antone’s voice is absolutely stellar, and I have been dying for more of her music to be released. And my prayers have finally been answered. Maggie Antone just announced that she will be releasing a collection of covers titled Interpretations on December 16th. a collection of covers, i like to call “interpretations” will be all yours on 12/16 at midnight. https://t.co/WnU7fBLuJA […] The post Maggie Antone Announces New Album Featuring Covers Of Tyler Childers, Dolly Parton, Blink 182 & More first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Victoria Beckham Pops in Plunging White Dress With Peep-Toe Boots at British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
Victoria Beckham had the most stylish girl’s night out while attending the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner hosted by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori at The Londoner Hotel. The Spice Girl pulled a look from her latest spring 2023 collection for the evening. Her two-toned gown featured a plunging neckline and intricate draping. This design was amongst Beckham’s debut at Paris Fashion Week this September. Like her eponymous label, the collection and this specific design speak to her timeless silhouettes and lustrous tailoring. When it came to accessories, the singer opted for the minimalist approach opting for a simple...
SFGate
‘A Beautiful Noise’ Review: Neil Diamond Musical Unpacks Hitmaker’s Life in Therapy and Song
If you are looking to draw an audience into what seems like a typical biographical jukebox musical, starting and ending your drama in psychoanalysis is a great device. Then again, “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” does not exactly play by all the rules of jukebox theater. It unfolds first as a hit parade within a dramatic retelling of Diamond’s 1960s beginnings in Act 1, followed by a second act set of sequined, post-1960s concerts spliced with portraits of a broken marriage and lonely childhood, and then a denouement of hardcore emotional resolve.
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Bjork, Molly Tuttle, Fantastic Negrito and More!
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
hiphop-n-more.com
Cordae Releases New Song & Video ‘Feel it In The Air’: Watch
Cordae has been teasing the release of new music for a few weeks now. And we’re glad he isn’t waiting until 2023 to drop it. The talented emcee has kick started his new run with a fresh song called ‘Feel it In The Air’ which also comes along with a music video.
SFGate
Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity
On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.”
SFGate
‘Dreamgirls’ Stars Jennifer Hudson and Amber Riley Channel Effie White for ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’ Duet
Front and center is a position Dreamgirls character Effie White constantly fought to stay in — and the women who have portrayed her in film and on stage carry that uphill battle with them long after the curtains close and the credits roll. On the latest episode of the...
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Squashed the Idea He Was a ‘Pioneer’ of Country Rock Music
The Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith squashed the idea that he was a pioneer of country rock music in a 2007 interivew.
Look: RM releases 'Indigo' solo album, 'Wild Flower' music video
K-pop star RM released the solo album "Indigo" and a music video for the song "Wild Flower" with Youjeen.
NME
SZA performs latest single ‘Shirt’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’, debuts new track ‘Blind’
SZA was the latest musical guest for this week’s instalment of Saturday Night Live, treating viewers to a performance of her latest single ‘Shirt’, as well as debuting a new song. The Keke Palmer-hosted episode aired last night (December 3), with SZA kicking off the show’s musical...
Comments / 0