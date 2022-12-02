ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

villages-news.com

Holiday parade brings plenty of Christmas spirit to Lady Lake

The annual Lady Lake Christmas parade on Saturday morning stepped off onto Old Dixie Highway where hundreds of children of all ages were filled with holiday cheer. Santa and Mrs. Claus waved to the spectators as they rode in a grand sleigh.
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River Christmas Parade 2022

The annual Crystal River Christmas Parade winded its way south Saturday, Dec.3, along U.S. 19 from NW 3rd Street to Paradise Point. Spectators enjoyed Christmas-themed performances and watched the dazzling Christmas floats made by various organizations in the community. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance by the end as well.
WCJB

Toys for kids cruise takes place in Belleview

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - About 300 cars showed up to Big Daddy Don Garlits Drag Racing Museum to help less fortunate kids have a great holiday. The 22nd annual toys for kids cruise was organized by the Twilight Cruisers of Belleview. In order to participate in the show, people had...
usf.edu

Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent

Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
villages-news.com

The Villages has destroyed our small towns

You people have no business thinking of the non-Villages residents as “outsiders.” We were here in these “used to be rural towns” long before you showed up. You’ve destroyed our small towns and cattle farms and poisoned our southern hospitality with your nasty Yankee dispositions.
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning, the University of Florida black experience installation will be unveiled at the Reitz Union Auditorium. The event starts at 9 a.m. and features speakers like President Kent Fuchs and Attorney Jeraldine Williams. Voters in two Gilchrist County cities head to the polls on Tuesday...
WCJB

A family of 7′s home went up in flames

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A family of 7 from Marion County is without a home after their mobile home caught fire this afternoon. Marion County Fire Rescue officials say units got to the 6000 block of SE 140th Street in Summerfield around 4:30 p.m. None of the three adults or...
fox35orlando.com

Massive bear gets 'annoyed with flashlight,' breaks fence at Florida home

APOPKA, Fla. - A huge bear showed up at a home in Apopka, Florida this week – and apparently got so annoyed with the homeowners it decided to break stuff. Shaneeza Patton sent a video to FOX 35 of a very large bear that was caught on her home security camera on Friday night.
WESH

Holiday events to attend in central Florida

Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Parks and Rec is offering postcards from Santa

Volusia County Parks, Recreation and Culture has hired temporary elf staff for the holiday season to assist Santa in making sure the children in Volusia County are on the good list. Residents can send their child’s full name and address to [email protected] to receive a postcard from Santa, directly from Santaland, USA.
fox35orlando.com

Family of 7 loses everything after Marion County house fire, including dog

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A family of seven in Marion County has been displaced after a fire ripped through their home Sunday afternoon, fire officials said. Around 4:27 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units responded to the fire at the 6000 Block of SE 140th Street in Summerfield. Several people reportedly called 911 to report the home was on fire. The family was not home when the fire started, but three dogs were inside.
treasurecoast.com

Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach

Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Central Florida Auto Show rolls into town

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Auto Show is back in town in Orange County, checking out new cars and taking them on a test drive. But between supply and pricing lately, it’s been a challenge for some to buy a new one. According to Kelley Blue...

