Holiday parade brings plenty of Christmas spirit to Lady Lake
The annual Lady Lake Christmas parade on Saturday morning stepped off onto Old Dixie Highway where hundreds of children of all ages were filled with holiday cheer. Santa and Mrs. Claus waved to the spectators as they rode in a grand sleigh.
Crystal River Christmas Parade 2022
The annual Crystal River Christmas Parade winded its way south Saturday, Dec.3, along U.S. 19 from NW 3rd Street to Paradise Point. Spectators enjoyed Christmas-themed performances and watched the dazzling Christmas floats made by various organizations in the community. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance by the end as well.
Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens is hosting it’s 5th annual “Christmas in the Quarry”
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County attraction is gearing up to transform 20 acres of botanical gardens into a winter wonderland. Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens 5th annual “Christmas in the Quarry” runs 6 nights this month. Organizers say a variety of entertainment will be available including...
Ocala residents bring donations to 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” food drive
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Today was the culmination of the annual holiday food drive in Marion County. People gathered in downtown Ocala for the end of the 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” food drive. Businesses, public agencies, and residents donated canned food, baby items, and toiletries throughout...
Toys for kids cruise takes place in Belleview
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - About 300 cars showed up to Big Daddy Don Garlits Drag Racing Museum to help less fortunate kids have a great holiday. The 22nd annual toys for kids cruise was organized by the Twilight Cruisers of Belleview. In order to participate in the show, people had...
Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
The Villages has destroyed our small towns
You people have no business thinking of the non-Villages residents as “outsiders.” We were here in these “used to be rural towns” long before you showed up. You’ve destroyed our small towns and cattle farms and poisoned our southern hospitality with your nasty Yankee dispositions.
Christmas Festivals: December 2 - 4, 2022 in Lake County, Florida
If you want to get into the holiday spirit, Lake County communities offer plenty of activities this weekend to jump-start that Christmas mood! From tree lightings to parades to Santa visits, there's plenty going on this weekend for you and your family to enjoy!
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning, the University of Florida black experience installation will be unveiled at the Reitz Union Auditorium. The event starts at 9 a.m. and features speakers like President Kent Fuchs and Attorney Jeraldine Williams. Voters in two Gilchrist County cities head to the polls on Tuesday...
A family of 7′s home went up in flames
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A family of 7 from Marion County is without a home after their mobile home caught fire this afternoon. Marion County Fire Rescue officials say units got to the 6000 block of SE 140th Street in Summerfield around 4:30 p.m. None of the three adults or...
Massive bear gets 'annoyed with flashlight,' breaks fence at Florida home
APOPKA, Fla. - A huge bear showed up at a home in Apopka, Florida this week – and apparently got so annoyed with the homeowners it decided to break stuff. Shaneeza Patton sent a video to FOX 35 of a very large bear that was caught on her home security camera on Friday night.
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
Volusia County Parks and Rec is offering postcards from Santa
Volusia County Parks, Recreation and Culture has hired temporary elf staff for the holiday season to assist Santa in making sure the children in Volusia County are on the good list. Residents can send their child’s full name and address to [email protected] to receive a postcard from Santa, directly from Santaland, USA.
Family of 7 loses everything after Marion County house fire, including dog
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A family of seven in Marion County has been displaced after a fire ripped through their home Sunday afternoon, fire officials said. Around 4:27 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units responded to the fire at the 6000 Block of SE 140th Street in Summerfield. Several people reportedly called 911 to report the home was on fire. The family was not home when the fire started, but three dogs were inside.
Ocala CEP highlights Dunkin’ Dounts impact in the Ocala Community
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunkin’ Donuts serves more than 3 million customers each day and hosting numerous locations here in Ocala. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz see how the popular coffee shop company is impacting the Ocala community.
Ocala resident wants ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex
In response to several letters about a proposed ice rink, I also think an ice rink would be a fabulous addition to Ocala. It’s a good point to make that we have Olympians and kids here that have no place to go and practice. Ice skating is a treasured...
Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach
Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
Central Florida Auto Show rolls into town
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Auto Show is back in town in Orange County, checking out new cars and taking them on a test drive. But between supply and pricing lately, it’s been a challenge for some to buy a new one. According to Kelley Blue...
