Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
Cordae Releases New Song & Video ‘Feel it In The Air’: Watch
Cordae has been teasing the release of new music for a few weeks now. And we’re glad he isn’t waiting until 2023 to drop it. The talented emcee has kick started his new run with a fresh song called ‘Feel it In The Air’ which also comes along with a music video.
Baaba Maal Announces First Album in 7 Years, Shares New Song: Listen
Senegalese singer Baaba Maal has announced a new album: Being is due out March 31 via Marathon Artists. It’s his first solo album since 2016’s The Traveller and features guest contributions from the producer and multi-instrumentalist Johan Karlberg. Ahead of the full album, Maal has released a song called “Yerimayo Celebration.” Listen to that below and scroll down to find the tracklist and album art.
Apple Music reveals top music in 2022 and listener charts
NEW YORK (AP) — “Stay,” the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber topped Apple Music’s global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes. “Stay,” which stayed...
SZA Reveals New Album Cover
SZA has revealed the cover artwork for her new album S.O.S. It features the St. Louis–born singer wearing a St. Louis Blues hockey jersey; the team was happy to see it. Take a look below. In an interview with Billboard, it was revealed that S.O.S. is tentatively scheduled to...
Guitar World Magazine
Rare footage of Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his iconic Frankenstein guitar has been synced to audio
Hear Van Halen wield his iconic axe in 1978 for renditions of Eruption, Runnin' With The Devil, Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love and more. Earlier this week, rare footage that showed Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his legendary white-and-black-striped Frankenstein guitar emerged online thanks to a YouTube user named Speedy, who caught Van Halen’s gig from September 8, 1978, on camera.
Guitar World Magazine
A guitar pedal has been sent into space for the first time
Chaos Audio's Stratus multi-FX pedal was – quite literally – launched earlier this month. Chaos Audio is claiming to be the first effects firm to have sent a guitar pedal into space. Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes...
"It's so old school! I'm screaming!": the internet reacts to Metallica's killer new song, Lux Æterna
Metallica have gone old school for their surprise new single, and everyone is loving it
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer-Songwriter Tems Lends Her Creativity in These Must-Hear Songs
Singer and songwriter and Soul Train Awards 2022 "Best New Artist" winner Tems captivated music fans following the release of several singles, including “Essence,” where she was featured on with fellow Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid. Since then, the R&B singer has graced magazine covers, swept award shows, and even collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest stars, the likes of Drake, Rihanna, and many more.
Pete Nice Calls 3rd Bass Group Mate MC Serch A “Liar”
Pete Nice had a few choice words for his former 3rd Bass partner, MC Serch, following his recent comments about how the group broke up. The 55-year-old believes his estranged trio member is a liar and not worthy of the status he has been given.More from VIBE.comWack 100 Responds To Bobby Shmurda's ThreatsFat Joe Reveals 2005 Beef With 50 Cent Cost Him $20M Sneaker DealSmif-N-Wessun Turn Up During Heated Debate Over Tupac Affiliation “That podcast that he just produced, he fronted like it was approved by [MF] DOOM’s wife and estate but it wasn’t,” the Floral Park, N.Y. artist said in...
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Bjork, Molly Tuttle, Fantastic Negrito and More!
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch 9-year-old guitarist Maya Neelakantan play an awe-inspiring medley of 15 clean Tool riffs – on a guitar given to her by Adam Jones
The young musician puts the Gibson Adam Jones Les Paul Standard to good use, stitching together the likes of Lateralus, Descending and 7empest. Earlier this year, when nine-year-old Maya Neelakantan covered Tool’s 16-minute epic, 7empest, it caught – along with the attention of thousands of viewers – the gaze of the band’s guitarist Adam Jones, who was so impressed he sent the young player his signature Gibson guitar, the Adam Jones Les Paul Standard.
Guitar World Magazine
That time a priceless 145-year-old Martin acoustic was smashed on the set of a Quentin Tarantino film
A mix-up on set meant that Kurt Russell ended up destroying an 1870s parlor guitar on loan direct from the Martin Museum while filming The Hateful Eight – but the story doesn't end there. For guitarists, it was one of the biggest gear-related scandals in recent memory – one...
hotnewhiphop.com
DDG Shares New “Vegan” Music Video
DDG has returned with a new music video. DDG has returned with a new music video for his song, “Vegan.” The piece sees the former YouTuber collaborate with director LewisYouNasty. For the video, DDG travels to the desert where he raps about his opponents not “wanting beef” because...
Guitar World Magazine
How guitar amp speakers work
When it comes to electric guitar tone, there’s the big stuff and the small stuff. The former may include our choices of guitar and amplifier, while the latter includes valves, cables, pickups, plectrums and so forth. While every factor in the tone equation is undeniably important, guitarists often sweat the small stuff while failing to consider the big picture.
NME
SZA performs latest single ‘Shirt’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’, debuts new track ‘Blind’
SZA was the latest musical guest for this week’s instalment of Saturday Night Live, treating viewers to a performance of her latest single ‘Shirt’, as well as debuting a new song. The Keke Palmer-hosted episode aired last night (December 3), with SZA kicking off the show’s musical...
epicstream.com
What Guitars Do They Use in Bocchi the Rock?
If you're a musician or music enthusiast apart from being an anime fan, Bocchi the Rock! might have caught your eye. But what guitars do the characters use in Bocchi the Rock? We've got the answer right here!. Table of contents. Bocchi the Rock! – A Journey of Growth Through...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar
The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ teases its winter and 2023 slate of programming
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple TV+ has released a one-minute teaser showing its programming lineup for the next few months — and there are a few surprises. A sizzle reel is a promotional video consisting of extremely...
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Apple Insider
Victrola Music Edition 2 review: Fill your small space with big sound
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Victrola's new Bluetooth speaker makes a strong showing, offering impressive sound quality in a small package, perfect for hanging out on your desk near yourMac. Victrola, known for its affordable modern turntables, has finally...
Comments / 0