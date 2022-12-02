Pete Nice had a few choice words for his former 3rd Bass partner, MC Serch, following his recent comments about how the group broke up. The 55-year-old believes his estranged trio member is a liar and not worthy of the status he has been given.More from VIBE.comWack 100 Responds To Bobby Shmurda's ThreatsFat Joe Reveals 2005 Beef With 50 Cent Cost Him $20M Sneaker DealSmif-N-Wessun Turn Up During Heated Debate Over Tupac Affiliation “That podcast that he just produced, he fronted like it was approved by [MF] DOOM’s wife and estate but it wasn’t,” the Floral Park, N.Y. artist said in...

4 DAYS AGO