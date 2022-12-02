Read full article on original website
hot1047.com
Crash On I-90 in Minnesota Involving Semi Injures Austin Man
Albert Lea, Minnesota (KROC-AM News)- A crash on I-90 in Freeborn County involving a semi-truck sent an Austin man to a hospital Friday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates a Chevy SUV, driven by 74-year-old Terry Falch, and a semi, operated by 44-year-old Nicholas Dallman of Wells, collided as the two vehicles were heading west less than five miles west of Albert Lea. The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m.
KAAL-TV
Austin man taken to hospital after I-90 crash Friday morning
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 in Freeborn County on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 9:53 a.m., a 2009 Chevrolet HHR and a 2014 Kenworth Semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near mile marker 155 in Manchester Township.
mprnews.org
Rochester cops put in the hours with teen drivers
It was a couple days after Rochester's first big snow — and Joyous Bellephant's first winter drive, which began with the fine art of scraping ice off a windshield. "Have any information about driving on snow and slush?” she asked her driving teacher. “Yeah. You should drive slower,”...
Rochester Trucker Hurt in Crash Involving Two Semis on I-90
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two truckers were hurt after their semis, headed in opposite directions, collided on I-90 in Freeborn County Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says an eastbound semi, driven by 51-year-old Duane Travis of Red Oak, IA, crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes where it collided with another semi, operated by 40-year-old Phillip Hughes of Rochester. The crash was reported at 7:36 a.m. about six miles east of Albert Lea.
KIMT
Stewartville Fire Department responds to fire Saturday night
GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - Stewartville Fire and Rescue was called to a structure fire Saturday evening at "Gregerson Towing and Recovery". The fire department confirmed to a KIMT reporter on scene there were no injuries and as the Stewartville Fire Department was arriving at the scene, they called for assistance from Grand Meadow.
Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
northernnewsnow.com
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
KIMT
Rochester Police Department issue warning following recent thefts in NE Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police Department is urging the public to be on the lookout for suspicious activity in the northeast part of town. Several robberies have occurred in the northeast Rochester neighborhood within the last week. “We're encouraging people particularly in those neighborhoods that are being hit to call...
KIMT
Big raid in Winona results in one arrest, seizure of guns and drugs
WINONA, Minn. – Police say a search has led to one arrest and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash. The Winona Police Department says a search warrant was executed Friday at a home in the 250 block of Sioux Street. The warrant was the product of a narcotics investigation.
kchanews.com
Law Enforcement Searches North Iowa Home in Missing Person Investigation
Law enforcement agencies have searched a north Iowa home as part of a missing person investigation. In a Facebook post, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), conducted the search of a home at 808 Main Street in Elma on Wednesday.
guttenbergpress.com
Drivers killed in head-on crash between bridges
Two people were fatally injured in a head-on vehicle collision that halted traffic across the U.S. Highway 18 bridge for four and a half hours on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to a press release, the Crawford County, Wis., Sheriff’s Office was notified at 11:22 a.m. of a two-vehicle traffic crash on U.S. Highway 18, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien, Wis., and Marquette.
KIMT
Warrant issued for suspect in shooting outside bar in NE Iowa
DECORAH, Iowa - One person was injured early Friday following a shooting outside a bar. The Decorah Police Department said a 911 call was received at 1:36 after a reported shooting outside the Corner Bar in downtown Decorah. A victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located and taken to the...
KIMT
House ransacked, cash stolen from NE Rochester home
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home was ransacked, including a safe with $2,000 being stolen, in northeast Rochester. Police said it happened between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 22nd St. NE. The homeowner returned home and found the front door kicked in. The person had gone...
KIMT
Not guilty plea over Mower County stabbing of two teens
AUSTIN, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over the stabbing of two teenagers in Lyle. Carsen Brian Dolan, 18 of Lyle, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of second-degree riot while armed with a dangerous weapon.
winonaradio.com
Law Enforcement Agencies Unify to Serve Search Warrant: Winona Man Arrested
(KWNO)-On Friday, December 2nd, several law enforcement agencies were involved in serving a search warrant at a home in the 250 block of Sioux Street. The search warrant arose from a narcotics investigation. The Winona County Emergency Response Team, along with officers from the Winona County Sheriff's Office, the Winona...
Police: Man and woman found dead inside Rochester home
A man and woman were found dead inside a Rochester home Thursday morning. Rochester Police Department said the discovery was made around 11:45 a.m. at a house on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. Authorities add there was no known threat to the public. A cause of death has...
Just a Short Drive From Rochester are 2 Million+ Mesmerizing Christmas Lights
Have you ever seen 2 million Christmas lights twinkling at once? On Thanksgiving day, a huge light display opened that is about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota. It is a must-see for families all over Minnesota!. Over 2.5 million lights are shining bright at Sever's Drive-thru Holiday Light Show in...
KIMT
Rochester law enforcement spread holiday cheer with 19th Annual Shop with a Cop at Walmart North
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police Department is spreading holiday cheer during the 19th Annual Shop with a Cop event. Law enforcement officers from RPD, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol are taking 65 children shopping for holiday gifts. Each of them have a $110 dollar budget to...
KIMT
Fort Dodge man sentenced for meth in Hancock County
GARNER, Iowa – Getting caught with narcotics in Hancock County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Gary Dale Thompson, 60, was arrested in August 2021 in Britt. Court documents state he was pulled over just before 10:30 pm on August 9, 2021, and was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine.
