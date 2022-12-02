Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) Duke’s Sarah Foley has been living up to the hype so far in yards this season, and she just dropped big in her 200-meter freestyle. She came into the meet with a lifetime best of 2:03.34 from July 2022. In prelims, she blasted 2:01.87, qualifying eighth for the ‘A’ final. While she didn’t move up in the heat, she did drop more time, hitting 2:01.36. That’s a nearly two second drop on the day for her.

2 DAYS AGO