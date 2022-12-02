Read full article on original website
Summer McIntosh Will Stay in Greensboro to Race at Winter Juniors – East (PSYCH SHEETS)
Summer McIntosh broke a U.S. Open and World Junior Record in the 400 IM on Friday. Next week, she will get a chance at her first yards races. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 Winter Junior Championships – East. December 7-10, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina.
Costa, Gallant, and De Deus Scratch ‘A’ Finals On Last Night Of U.S. Open
Costa (pictured) was the top seed in the 1500 free, and had previously won the 400 and 800 free earlier on at the 2022 U.S. Open. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. November 30-December 3, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters...
2022 U.S. Open Championships: Swims You Might Have Missed On Day 3
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) Duke’s Sarah Foley has been living up to the hype so far in yards this season, and she just dropped big in her 200-meter freestyle. She came into the meet with a lifetime best of 2:03.34 from July 2022. In prelims, she blasted 2:01.87, qualifying eighth for the ‘A’ final. While she didn’t move up in the heat, she did drop more time, hitting 2:01.36. That’s a nearly two second drop on the day for her.
Five Swimmers Scratch ‘B’ Finals To Avoid Doubles On Day 3 of U.S. Open
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) There were no ‘A’ final scratches for the third night of action at the 2022 U.S. Open in Greensboro, though six swimmers did drop out of a consolation final, five of which in order to avoid racing a double.
Carson Foster Discusses Texas Distance Crew Daily Battles in Practice
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) Video captured by Jack Spitser. Carson Foster topped the field in the 500 free last night, an A-final that included 4 of his Texas teammates. He explains that training in the mid-distance or distance lanes while focusing on the 400 IM leads to daily battles with fellow longhorns such as Coby Carroza, Luke Hobson, and David Johnston.
WATCH: All The Record-Breaking Swims at the 2022 U.S. Open Championships
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) It was an exciting four days of competition at the 2022 U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, NC. From World Junior records, meet records, and National Age Group records, there were seven different major records broken. Four of those record-breaking swims belong to Regan Smith and Chase Kalisz. That’s notable because this was both of their first major meets in ASU caps; earlier this year, they moved their training bases to join Bob Bowman‘s pro group.
Daniel Diehl Blasts 53.11 100 Back To Crack 17-18 National Age Group Record
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) It was only a matter of time, but Daniel Diehl officially took hold of the U.S. boys’ 17-18 National Age Group Record in the 100 backstroke (LCM) on Friday. Competing in the prelims of the U.S. Open in...
