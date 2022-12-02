ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester medical expert critical of $75 gift card to entice COVID-19 vaccination

By Henry Schwan, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 5 days ago

WORCESTER — A "Hail Mary” is how Dr. Michael Hirsh, the city's medical director, described a state program to give a $75 gift card to anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at certain clinics.

The sports reference usually means a last-second, desperate attempt to win on the field or court, but Friday Hirsh applied it to Get Boosted , a vaccination program rolled out by the state Department of Public Health that is offering the gift cards.

“I think it reflects a level of frustration the public health community has with the response of the public to these vaccination offerings including the new bivalent booster,” said Hirsh, who stressed his views do not reflect those of the city's Department of Public Health.

“(The $75) is a little of a Hail Mary, I think. We’ve tried just about everything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kxFw_0jVVkFBr00

The aim of Get Boosted is to increase COVID-19 vaccination access in the state's 20 vaccine equity communities , identified by the state Department of Public Health as those hardest hit by COVID-19 due to social and economic factors. Worcester, Fitchburg and Leominster are among the 20 communities.

Not a fan

“I don’t like the ($75) approach, personally,” said Hirsh. “I don’t like those kinds of enticements.

“We’ve tried that, giving away Chromebooks, gift certificates to local grocery stores. I think there is a certain level of resistance. Not just resistance to the COVID vaccine, resistance to all vaccinations.”

Dr. Estevan Garcia, chief medical officer at the state DPH, doesn’t see Get Boosted as an act of desperation in light of current vaccination and booster rates in Massachusetts.

“It’s not a Hail Mary. We’re always looking for ways to incentivize communities to get vaccinated,” said Garcia.

Worcester trails the state when it comes to vaccination rates, based on a review of numbers supplied by the city and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday, 77% of Worcester residents had one of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines, compared to 95% statewide.

Those with both doses reach 65%, compared to 88% statewide. The level for those with at least one booster is 35%, compared to 55% statewide.

Stark figures

The figure that jumps out is the woefully low percentage that have the second or so-called bivalent booster that offers protection against the highly contagious omicron variant — 8% in Worcester, according to Hirsch, 12.7% nationally.

The public health community is frustrated, said Hirsh, because it has tried everything to give residents access and convenience to the vaccines and boosters, but the numbers aren’t rising.

It hasn’t come from a lack of trying.

Hirsh praised Dr. Mitilde Castiel, the city’s commissioner of Health and Human Services, for making vaccines available in underserved parts of the city including churches, public housing, community centers and small grocery/convenience stores.

In addition, regular vaccination clinics have occurred at the Worcester Public Library, the YWCA and the Mercantile Center. The city’s mobile vaccination van visited neighborhoods and UMass Memorial Health’s vaccination corps of nursing and medical students fanned across the city to administer vaccinations.

Those efforts haven’t been enough to extend Worcester beyond a 65% vaccination rate for the two primary vaccinations against COVID-19, and Hirsh is at a loss for what else the city can do to push the percentage higher.

“We’ve been stuck as a community at 65% total vaccination for a long time. When you add the booster factor, it's below 50%.

“It’s a very frustrating time for public health,” said Hirsh.

Positive approach

Garcia stressed the positive.

Since Get Boosted started five weeks ago, 24,000 residents have received a COVID vaccine, many of them boosters, at 200 sites across the state.

“Those 24,000 individuals are more protected going into the holiday. That's great news,” said Garcia.

The program runs through the end of this year and Worcester clinics will be held at three locations: The YMCA Central Branch, 766 Main St., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; the Worcester Public Library, 3 Salem Square, from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17; and the Belmont A.M.E. Zion Church, 55 Illinois St., Dec. 9, time to be announced.

Children 6 months to 4 years old can get a COVID-19 vaccine and anyone 5 and older can get the vaccine or updated booster.

No appointment is necessary, but some locations may encourage registration. Vaccines and boosters are free and no identification or health insurance is needed.

'Alternative facts'

“Politicization” and “alternative facts,” said Hirsh, have contributed to eroding the credibility of public health, making the fight against COVID-19 with proven science a difficult slog.

“The politicization of vaccination and the entire public health fight we wage has been so altered with alternative facts and revisionist history, now in many ways we've been discredited in public health arenas,” said Hirsh.

Public backlash and long hours took a toll on those working the front lines to fight COVID-19. Roughly one-third of the city's public health staff retired or left for other jobs in the past six months, said Hirsh.

“A sense of burnout and also frustration because efforts are not really rewarded,” said Hirsh of the department’s schedule the past two years of 18-hour workdays, seven days a week. “A lot of what we did worked. It was thankless work.”

Understands frustration

Garcia’s view is that he understands people's frustrations but stressed that the public health community is doing all it can to increase access to vaccines in order to protect residents against COVID-19.

The virus is responsible for more than 1 million deaths nationwide, according to the CDC.

The Get Boosted program, Garcia said, is the latest example of the effort to safeguard citizens.

“Anything we can do for (vaccine) convenience and availability, we want to do. That is the way.”

Contact Henry Schwan at henry.schwan@telegram.com . Follow him on Twitter @henrytelegram

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester medical expert critical of $75 gift card to entice COVID-19 vaccination

Comments / 13

Sheila B
4d ago

either way it should be people's choice period, if they want to get it great, if they do not, respect their decision, and let it go.. no.. the government's trying to come up with all kinds of gimmicks, prizes, Raffles and dumb ** just to get people to continuously get more and more boosters/vaccinations

Reply
3
kever
5d ago

Maybe if the shots worked and were safe there wouldn’t be a problem!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Homelessness in Worcester an issue heading into winter

WORCESTER, Mass. - It’s the busiest time of year for Melissa Recore and her colleagues at UMass Memorial Health's Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project. Programs like UMass Memorial Health's Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project are seeing a large influx of homeless people in Worcester this year. Inflation, rising costs...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - December 6

In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
NECN

Does Rising COVID Wastewater Data Signal the Start of a Surge? Boston Doctors Explain

As the Boston area's sewer system detects more COVID than any time in over a month, top Boston doctors say it could be the start of a surge, or it could be a blip. Levels are as high as they've been since last winter's omicron surge, data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority shows. COVID-19 data collected from the region's wastewater — a metric officials track to get a sense of how much the virus is spreading — shows levels are up 135% in the southern part of the Greater Boston area and 275% in the northern part of the region in the last month.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

TJO limiting some types of donations due to new waste law

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A change in state law means that a local animal shelter won’t be accepting certain donation items anymore. This holiday season, people will be eager to donate to animal shelters, but thanks to a new ban on waste in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, people are going to have to be more selective with the items that they donate. The ban, which went into effect on November 1, requires textiles and mattresses to be recycled, as opposed to being thrown out in your trash. It also lowers the threshold on organic food waste for facilities generating more than one-half ton of these materials per week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey

At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

White City Austin Liquors Transfers Liquor License, Closes

SHREWSBURY - The Austin Liquors store at White City, 20 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, has closed after the transfer of its liquor license to the Market Basket location at 200 Hartford Turnpike (Rt. 20). Austin Liquors also has stores at 117 Gold Star Blvd. and 370 Park Ave. in Worcester.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy