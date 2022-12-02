Read full article on original website
Related
Hunters are encouraged to donate their deer meat to Hunters Feeding Illinois
(The Center Square) – As the price of food skyrockets, Illinois is encouraging hunters to donate their deer to feed the hungry. “Hunters have big hearts,” said Pam Smyers, owner of Henry County meat processor Woodhull Lockers. Woodhull Locker is part of Hunters Feeding Illinois, set up by...
MyStateline.com
Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher
A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’
walls102.com
OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider for Princeton
PRINCETON – OSF HealthCare announced they have added a new primary care provider to its staff in Princeton. Jennifer Comerford, APRN will be joining the OSF Medical Group office. She received a Bachelor of Science from Northern Illinois University and Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue University Global.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Boone County (IL) Fire Protection District No. 2 Reinforces Fleet with Fourth Toyne
BELVIDERE, IL (December 1, 2022) – Taking delivery of a brand new, custom-built Toyne Pumper, the Boone County Fire Protection District No. 2 has enhanced its overall emergency response capabilities. This delivery represents the department’s fourth Toyne apparatus in active service. Established in 1947, this fire department has...
starvedrock.media
Gas dropping across Starved Rock Country
Fuel in Starved Rock Country is getting cheaper. But, according to Gas Buddy, it's dropping faster in some places than others. Compared with November 25, It's now $3.50 in Streator – a 20 cent drop. It's about a dime cheaper in Ottawa at about $3.70. Princeton has seen only a 5 cent drop to almost $3.80.
walls102.com
Longtime Putnam County Sheriff retires, Boedigheimer sworn in
HENNEPIN – After decades of leading the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Kevin Doyle has announced his retirement and a new sheriff has been sworn in. On Wednesday Sheriff Doyle made his last call to dispatchers bidding them farewell and thanking them for their service. Doyle began his career with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department nearly 30 years ago. His position as sheriff began in 1998. On Thursday Josh B. Boedigheimer was sworn into the position.
fox32chicago.com
Dekalb mom makes it to final rounds of 'Fab Over 40' contest
The "Fab Over 40" contest recognizes one lucky woman over the age of 40 while also supporting breast cancer awareness. The winner gets a two-page spread in NewBeauty magazine, $40,000 and a spa-cation of a lifetime.
nrgmediadixon.com
There is a New Sheriff in Town as Clay Whelan Takes to Oath for Lee County Sheriff
There is a new Sheriff in town, or actually for Lee County. Thursday morning marked the end of the John Simonton era as Lee County Sheriff and the beginning of the Clay Whelan era. In the Lee County Courthouse, Whelan took the oath of office as Lee County Sheriff. Whelan...
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Dixon Cheerleaders Selected to Participate in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii This Upcoming Week
Dixon High School is proud to announce that two of its cheerleading members, Grace Gates and Bree Covell, will represent Varsity Spirit and the Universal Cheer Association, the global leader in cheerleading, in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii, from December 4-9, 2022. Bree and Grace are both seniors and captains on the varsity DHS Cheer team.
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Oregon Opens up New Riverfront Walking Path
The City of Oregon announced the completion of a new recreation path along the beautiful Rock River. Located behind the Oregon Fire Protection District at 100 W. Washington Street. The path will connect the Route 64 sidewalk to Kiwanis Park. Making the riverfront assessable to the people is a key...
aroundptown.com
Light Up The Park Hours Extended
Starting tonight, Saturday, December 3rd, The Light Up The Park drive thru light display in the Prophetstown State Park will be open until 8:00PM for the duration of the event. The display had originally closed at 7:00PM but due to demand the committee decided to add an hour to each...
KWQC
6 injured in Scott County UTV crash
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
ourquadcities.com
Driver identified in utility vehicle crash
UPDATE: The driver in a single UTV crash that injured six people has been identified as 54-year-old Curt Bell, of Princeton, Iowa. The driver and five passengers remained in stable condition Friday, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
Pet stores in Batavia and St. Charles could lose their license to sell puppies
Two suburban businesses could lose their license to sell puppies, as a result of a new state law. The Illinois Department of Agriculture said it wants to revoke the dog-dealing licenses of a Batavia Petland store and The Perfect Pup in St. Charles.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to the Quad Cities after 2-year hiatus
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returned to the Quad Cities after a two-year absence. It brought excitement around the area, as hundreds of people gathered in the cold to see the train. “I've never seen the train before,” said Deb Kuehl, a Quad City resident. "It...
Holiday inflation means big business for Freeport discount store
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport discount store with a big following is becoming an even bigger safe haven for holiday shoppers who are feeling the squeeze of inflation. Bargain Maxx is an overstock store that features top brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Ralph Lauren, and more. Owner Marty Allen opened in July 2020 and […]
6 injured in Princeton UTV crash, 2 airlifted
PRINCETON, Iowa — Six people have been injured in a UTV accident that happened Thursday night in Princeton. The Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of the 16500 block of 257th Street in Princeton, Iowa, for a report of a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
Amboy News
NEW OWNERS, NEW NAME
The Village of Sublette welcomes its newest owners of the Sublette General Store. Sharifa Patel purchased the former Bonnell’s General Store, located at 200 Reeve St., in Sublette, with an opening day of Nov. 4. Presenting an American flag is Sublette Village President John Stenzel, right, pictured with Musayeeb L., Sharifa Patel, and Hanif Patel. The business offers grocery items, frozen food, liquor and beer, cold drinks, ice cream, ice, cold cut sandwiches, deli meat, candy, hardware and lottery. The store is open seven days a week. In winter, the hours are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and in springtime, the hours are 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. For more information, call 815-849-5522.
starvedrock.media
Sesame Street's Bob McGrath passes; grew up near Grand Ridge
A La Salle County native and an original Sesame Street cast member has died. Bob McGrath's death was announced Sunday by his family and Sesame Workshop. He was 90 years old. Waltham resident Mary Small knew Bob as a first grader at the Oxford one room school near Grand Ridge. While growing up, McGrath sang for many functions – some in the evening – and then dragged himself to school the next day. The future actor attended Marquette High School and later, the University of Michigan. McGrath worked on NBC TV's famed “Sing Along with Mitch” in the early 60's.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Death investigation in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting a scene in Winnebago County. It happened this morning in the 3700 block of S Meridian. Initial reports are saying a person was found deceased in/near a nearby shed. Sources told us the police are investigating this as a death investigation. WCSO is investigating department. If they...
Comments / 0