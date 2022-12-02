ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MyStateline.com

Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher

A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club.
walls102.com

OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider for Princeton

PRINCETON – OSF HealthCare announced they have added a new primary care provider to its staff in Princeton. Jennifer Comerford, APRN will be joining the OSF Medical Group office. She received a Bachelor of Science from Northern Illinois University and Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue University Global.
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Boone County (IL) Fire Protection District No. 2 Reinforces Fleet with Fourth Toyne

BELVIDERE, IL (December 1, 2022) – Taking delivery of a brand new, custom-built Toyne Pumper, the Boone County Fire Protection District No. 2 has enhanced its overall emergency response capabilities. This delivery represents the department’s fourth Toyne apparatus in active service. Established in 1947, this fire department has...
starvedrock.media

Gas dropping across Starved Rock Country

Fuel in Starved Rock Country is getting cheaper. But, according to Gas Buddy, it's dropping faster in some places than others. Compared with November 25, It's now $3.50 in Streator – a 20 cent drop. It's about a dime cheaper in Ottawa at about $3.70. Princeton has seen only a 5 cent drop to almost $3.80.
walls102.com

Longtime Putnam County Sheriff retires, Boedigheimer sworn in

HENNEPIN – After decades of leading the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Kevin Doyle has announced his retirement and a new sheriff has been sworn in. On Wednesday Sheriff Doyle made his last call to dispatchers bidding them farewell and thanking them for their service. Doyle began his career with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department nearly 30 years ago. His position as sheriff began in 1998. On Thursday Josh B. Boedigheimer was sworn into the position.
fox32chicago.com

Dekalb mom makes it to final rounds of 'Fab Over 40' contest

The "Fab Over 40" contest recognizes one lucky woman over the age of 40 while also supporting breast cancer awareness. The winner gets a two-page spread in NewBeauty magazine, $40,000 and a spa-cation of a lifetime.
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Dixon Cheerleaders Selected to Participate in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii This Upcoming Week

Dixon High School is proud to announce that two of its cheerleading members, Grace Gates and Bree Covell, will represent Varsity Spirit and the Universal Cheer Association, the global leader in cheerleading, in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii, from December 4-9, 2022. Bree and Grace are both seniors and captains on the varsity DHS Cheer team.
nrgmediadixon.com

City of Oregon Opens up New Riverfront Walking Path

The City of Oregon announced the completion of a new recreation path along the beautiful Rock River. Located behind the Oregon Fire Protection District at 100 W. Washington Street. The path will connect the Route 64 sidewalk to Kiwanis Park. Making the riverfront assessable to the people is a key...
aroundptown.com

Light Up The Park Hours Extended

Starting tonight, Saturday, December 3rd, The Light Up The Park drive thru light display in the Prophetstown State Park will be open until 8:00PM for the duration of the event. The display had originally closed at 7:00PM but due to demand the committee decided to add an hour to each...
KWQC

6 injured in Scott County UTV crash

PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
ourquadcities.com

Driver identified in utility vehicle crash

UPDATE: The driver in a single UTV crash that injured six people has been identified as 54-year-old Curt Bell, of Princeton, Iowa. The driver and five passengers remained in stable condition Friday, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
WQAD

6 injured in Princeton UTV crash, 2 airlifted

PRINCETON, Iowa — Six people have been injured in a UTV accident that happened Thursday night in Princeton. The Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of the 16500 block of 257th Street in Princeton, Iowa, for a report of a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
Amboy News

NEW OWNERS, NEW NAME

The Village of Sublette welcomes its newest owners of the Sublette General Store. Sharifa Patel purchased the former Bonnell’s General Store, located at 200 Reeve St., in Sublette, with an opening day of Nov. 4. Presenting an American flag is Sublette Village President John Stenzel, right, pictured with Musayeeb L., Sharifa Patel, and Hanif Patel. The business offers grocery items, frozen food, liquor and beer, cold drinks, ice cream, ice, cold cut sandwiches, deli meat, candy, hardware and lottery. The store is open seven days a week. In winter, the hours are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and in springtime, the hours are 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. For more information, call 815-849-5522.
starvedrock.media

Sesame Street's Bob McGrath passes; grew up near Grand Ridge

A La Salle County native and an original Sesame Street cast member has died. Bob McGrath's death was announced Sunday by his family and Sesame Workshop. He was 90 years old. Waltham resident Mary Small knew Bob as a first grader at the Oxford one room school near Grand Ridge. While growing up, McGrath sang for many functions – some in the evening – and then dragged himself to school the next day. The future actor attended Marquette High School and later, the University of Michigan. McGrath worked on NBC TV's famed “Sing Along with Mitch” in the early 60's.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Death investigation in Winnebago County

Sources are reporting a scene in Winnebago County. It happened this morning in the 3700 block of S Meridian. Initial reports are saying a person was found deceased in/near a nearby shed. Sources told us the police are investigating this as a death investigation. WCSO is investigating department. If they...

