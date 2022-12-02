ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

The Le Creuset Fry Pan Valerie Bertinelli Uses ‘Every Day’ Is On Sale on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In a recent Instagram video she made in collaboration with Shop TODAY, Valerie Bertinelli raved about all her favorite kitchen gadgets she thinks everyone should have in their cooking toolbox. And one of her favorite kitchen items ever is Le Creuset’s nonstick pan collection. And although they carry that highbrow Le Creuset name, these pans are currently discounted on Amazon so you can see what all the hype is about for a lot less. “These are the nonstick pans I use...
SheKnows

This Powerful & Versatile Compact Stand Mixer Is a Must for Limited Counter Space & It’s Over 60% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to recreating those five-star meals Martha Stewart and Giada De Laurentiis curated, we need the best of the best. From kitchen utensils that are Valerie Bertinelli-approved to colorful and sturdy appliances that get the job done, we need our kitchen to become an oasis. Whether you’re in need of a new appliance or that perfect gift for the chef in your friend group, we found an incredible deal for you! For a very limited time, you can snag...
Daily Dose of America

Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

December has arrived, and as usual, I'm here to inform you of the newest things available at your preferred Costco store. In December, there are a tonne of new things that I found, including tiny appliances. Just a kind reminder to keep in mind that various offers exist for frozen meals and may vary depending on your store.
Apartment Therapy

Trader Joe’s Is Selling A New “Crackling” Candle For The Holidays

Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Apartment Therapy

I’ve Been Gifting This Mini Fireplace to Everyone I Know for Years — And It’s Perfect for Small Spaces

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The fact that my apartment has a fireplace I’m not allowed to use, while understandable, continues to upset me. And since I tend to project my own desires onto others when I shop for gifts, this mini fireplace by FLÎKR has become one I’ve given repeatedly over the years… yet, never to myself. The vicarious joy I’ve experienced through my recipients has been warming enough so far (but perhaps this is the year for me to finally add this to my cart…).
dcnewsnow.com

Best Christmas tabletop decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated. Which Christmas tabletop decor is best?. There is nothing quite...
Epicurious

Making Cookies? Leave the Stand Mixer on the Shelf

Rose Levy Beranbaum wants you to break the rules. The expert baker and author of 13 cookbooks (most recently The Cookie Bible), is usually a stickler for following recipes to a T. But like any great cook, she knows exactly when to deviate from a recipe. Beranbaum’s Freedom Treasure Cookies are all about following your instinct and forgetting everything you know about precise measurements and step-by-step instructions. Instead, throw caution to the wind—and into the food processor.
CNN

Best Buy has a PS5 restock today — here’s how to get yours

Best Buy is restocking both PlayStation 5 consoles as well as a PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle today, December 5, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. In order to access the restock, you must be a Best Buy Totaltech member. Here’s how you can sign up and nab that elusive PS5.
Epicurious

Chocolate Chess Pie

1 (9") store-bought or homemade pie crust, chilled. Preheat the oven to 325°F. In a large mixing bowl, whisk the sugar, butter, and vanilla until well combined. Add the eggs, milk, cocoa, cornmeal, and vinegar and whisk until well combined. Pour the filling into the pie crust. Bake for...
