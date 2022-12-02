Read full article on original website
The Le Creuset Fry Pan Valerie Bertinelli Uses ‘Every Day’ Is On Sale on Amazon Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In a recent Instagram video she made in collaboration with Shop TODAY, Valerie Bertinelli raved about all her favorite kitchen gadgets she thinks everyone should have in their cooking toolbox. And one of her favorite kitchen items ever is Le Creuset’s nonstick pan collection. And although they carry that highbrow Le Creuset name, these pans are currently discounted on Amazon so you can see what all the hype is about for a lot less. “These are the nonstick pans I use...
This Powerful & Versatile Compact Stand Mixer Is a Must for Limited Counter Space & It’s Over 60% Off Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to recreating those five-star meals Martha Stewart and Giada De Laurentiis curated, we need the best of the best. From kitchen utensils that are Valerie Bertinelli-approved to colorful and sturdy appliances that get the job done, we need our kitchen to become an oasis. Whether you’re in need of a new appliance or that perfect gift for the chef in your friend group, we found an incredible deal for you! For a very limited time, you can snag...
Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)
December has arrived, and as usual, I'm here to inform you of the newest things available at your preferred Costco store. In December, there are a tonne of new things that I found, including tiny appliances. Just a kind reminder to keep in mind that various offers exist for frozen meals and may vary depending on your store.
The Lazy Way to a Whip Up a Perfect Charcuterie Board
No need to clear out your supermarket’s cheese counter—just point and click to one of these perfectly curated options.
This portable generator can provide 12 hours of power — and it's 45% off
You'll save more than $325 with this deal.
Apartment Therapy
Trader Joe’s Is Selling A New “Crackling” Candle For The Holidays
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Apartment Therapy
I’ve Been Gifting This Mini Fireplace to Everyone I Know for Years — And It’s Perfect for Small Spaces
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The fact that my apartment has a fireplace I’m not allowed to use, while understandable, continues to upset me. And since I tend to project my own desires onto others when I shop for gifts, this mini fireplace by FLÎKR has become one I’ve given repeatedly over the years… yet, never to myself. The vicarious joy I’ve experienced through my recipients has been warming enough so far (but perhaps this is the year for me to finally add this to my cart…).
dcnewsnow.com
Best Christmas tabletop decor
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated. Which Christmas tabletop decor is best?. There is nothing quite...
16 Gifts for Older Women — All Useful and Bound to Impress
Older women will be super excited to receive any one of these wonderful gift ideas that we've rounded up for you to shop — details
Add color-changing Govee outdoor lights to your yard for $40 off today
These Bluetooth smart lights even have a "Christmas" mode and can sync up with music.
Epicurious
Making Cookies? Leave the Stand Mixer on the Shelf
Rose Levy Beranbaum wants you to break the rules. The expert baker and author of 13 cookbooks (most recently The Cookie Bible), is usually a stickler for following recipes to a T. But like any great cook, she knows exactly when to deviate from a recipe. Beranbaum’s Freedom Treasure Cookies are all about following your instinct and forgetting everything you know about precise measurements and step-by-step instructions. Instead, throw caution to the wind—and into the food processor.
Best Buy has a PS5 restock today — here’s how to get yours
Best Buy is restocking both PlayStation 5 consoles as well as a PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle today, December 5, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. In order to access the restock, you must be a Best Buy Totaltech member. Here’s how you can sign up and nab that elusive PS5.
Epicurious
Chocolate Chess Pie
1 (9") store-bought or homemade pie crust, chilled. Preheat the oven to 325°F. In a large mixing bowl, whisk the sugar, butter, and vanilla until well combined. Add the eggs, milk, cocoa, cornmeal, and vinegar and whisk until well combined. Pour the filling into the pie crust. Bake for...
This Ozark Trail tent fits 11 people and has a private room for under $100
Take the whole family camping with this functional $99 tent from Walmart.
You can pre-order this Coach x Disney belt bag before it sells out
Get it now before resellers jack the price up.
This great-for-small-spaces artificial Christmas tree is only $31
If you don't have room to spare, this tree is very corner-friendly.
