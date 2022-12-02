ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

actionnews5.com

Mother of 2 missing for 3 weeks; family hopes public can provide answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department needs your help in finding a missing Memphis woman whose family says she was last seen over three weeks ago. Police say 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen off Lamar Avenue and Garfield Street near Park Avenue in Orange Mound with burgundy hair, wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on it and a gray and yellow striped beanie.
tri-statedefender.com

Drive for a new Christmas tree meets with success in Whitehaven

This year’s invitation to the Whitehaven Christmas Tree Lighting also signals the success of a community effort to purchase a tree considered suitable for the occasion. The free lighting ceremony coordinated by Respect The Haven CDC and its community partners is set for Sunday, December 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the parking lot of the Southland Mall, 1215 Southland Mall.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tenants share eviction stories at Central Library Exhibit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s getting cold out there and many are lucky enough to have a place to call home for the holidays, but not all are so fortunate. “Evicted,” an exhibit at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library aims to shed light on the eviction crisis in the Mid-South and the entire country.
ediblememphis.com

West Africa Comes to Whitehaven

Déjà vu. That's the experience many first-time guests describe having at Bala's Bistro in Whitehaven. They've never been there before, but it all feels so perfectly familiar. Inside Bala’s Bistro, everything from the decor to the food is bright and vibrant. Owner Bala Tounkara says some people find...
actionnews5.com

Methodist Le Bonheur says gender-affirming procedures were paused

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says gender-affirming procedures were placed on pause. The healthcare system released a statement to Action News 5 on Friday amid calls from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee to, “end its discriminatory policy denying lifesaving medical care to transgender and nonbinary patients.”
actionnews5.com

Garage connected to one-story home caught on fire in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department’s 911 Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting an attached garage to a single-family residence was on fire in East Cordova on Sunday afternoon. According to the Shelby County Fire Department, Battalion 21 and Ladder 65 were the first to...
actionnews5.com

Neighbors speak out on Covington house fire that leaves 1 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Fire Department is investigating an early morning deadly house fire that left one Covington man dead. It happened Saturday morning, at a house that sits along Highway 59 West in Tipton County. Covington Fire officials say firefighters got the call around 7:30 a.m, when they...
storyboardmemphis.org

Tragedy & Charity: The Year the Jews Saved Christmas

A jarring telephone ring at 5:30 AM startled businessman Abe Plough awake. On the other end was Clarence Henochsberg, assistant cashier and popular teller at the American Savings Bank and Trust in downtown Memphis, Tennessee. Henochsberg had been awake throughout the night and early morning of December 6 and 7,...
memphismagazine.com

One Weird Walk

A tangle of twenty-somethings lounges on a sandy beach blanket, White Claws in hand. A father and son beep-beep along the sand, guided by a metal detector. Heads down, beaks out, they remind me of a pair of sandpipers. A dog frolics in pursuit of a frisbee. A man combs the shore, trash bag in hand, collecting the detritus of others’ frivolity.

