Read full article on original website
Related
Give Blood, Share Joy: 17-year-old living with sickle cell advocating for herself, others with the trait
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC 24 Memphis has partnered with Vitalant and the Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee for our Give Blood, Share Joy campaign. We spoke with individuals living with sickle cell. There are things we can control and others we cannot. Rather than harping on the uncontrollable, 17-year-old...
localmemphis.com
Here's how much the 21st annual 'St. Jude Marathon' raised and how many participated in the event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 20,000 runners from across the globe laced up for a good cause on Saturday. The 21st Annual St. Jude Marathon brought in more than $12 million for the hospital. Not only did this fundraiser benefit St. Jude and the city of Memphis, but people...
In honor of World AIDS Day, Memphis woman shares fight with disease to educate others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South has some of the highest rates of new HIV cases across the country. If left untreated, a person with HIV can develop AIDS. According to a map from AIDSVU.com, in 2020, 819 in every 100,000 people in Shelby County were living with HIV. On...
actionnews5.com
Mother of 2 missing for 3 weeks; family hopes public can provide answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department needs your help in finding a missing Memphis woman whose family says she was last seen over three weeks ago. Police say 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen off Lamar Avenue and Garfield Street near Park Avenue in Orange Mound with burgundy hair, wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on it and a gray and yellow striped beanie.
tri-statedefender.com
Drive for a new Christmas tree meets with success in Whitehaven
This year’s invitation to the Whitehaven Christmas Tree Lighting also signals the success of a community effort to purchase a tree considered suitable for the occasion. The free lighting ceremony coordinated by Respect The Haven CDC and its community partners is set for Sunday, December 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the parking lot of the Southland Mall, 1215 Southland Mall.
Tenants share eviction stories at Central Library Exhibit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s getting cold out there and many are lucky enough to have a place to call home for the holidays, but not all are so fortunate. “Evicted,” an exhibit at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library aims to shed light on the eviction crisis in the Mid-South and the entire country.
1,300 children are looking for foster parents in the Memphis area this holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Almost a dozen lawmakers, like Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell, have been urging Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to address the concern around the Department of Children’s Services. Conditions were described as "horrific." Some of the children in state custody had to reportedly sleep on DCS...
COGIC’s first lady, Louise Patterson, remembered for her compassion to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds filled the pews at Temple of Deliverance Church of God in Christ on Friday as Louise Patterson, COGIC’s first lady and influential evangelist, was laid to rest. Those who spoke at her funeral called her a woman of unwavering faith, a minister to all...
Mid-South woman drops nearly 100 pounds by going vegan, becomes social media influencer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman is touting the vegan lifestyle, saying it helped her lose nearly 100 pounds. Now, she’s become a social media influencer for the change in diet that she said has become a family affair. “After I had my daughter, I had gotten up...
ediblememphis.com
West Africa Comes to Whitehaven
Déjà vu. That's the experience many first-time guests describe having at Bala's Bistro in Whitehaven. They've never been there before, but it all feels so perfectly familiar. Inside Bala’s Bistro, everything from the decor to the food is bright and vibrant. Owner Bala Tounkara says some people find...
People prepare to kick off holiday season with annual Collierville Christmas Parade
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — People are ready and already waiting to ring in the holiday season with Collierville’s annual Christmas Parade. The 45th annual Collierville Christmas Parade kicks off Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. According to the Town of Collierville, people began lining up chairs along the parade...
actionnews5.com
Methodist Le Bonheur says gender-affirming procedures were paused
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says gender-affirming procedures were placed on pause. The healthcare system released a statement to Action News 5 on Friday amid calls from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee to, “end its discriminatory policy denying lifesaving medical care to transgender and nonbinary patients.”
"Every single built-in kennel is full. Every office has a dog or more than one dog" | Memphis Animal Services asks more people to adopt and foster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Shelby County, Memphis Animal Services is experiencing one of its biggest increases in animals. There are more coming in than going out, which has now become a space crisis. The shelter takes anywhere from 25 to 30 animals a day. Both cats and dogs need...
localmemphis.com
Southaven clinic becomes the first in the Mid-South to offer aesthetics for skin care, weight loss
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Revolutionary new skin care tech at a Southaven clinic may help with weight loss as well. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley caught up with Delta Medical to see how the Aquafirme works. “This is special because it combines a vibrating affect along with our bicarbonate exfoliation,"...
actionnews5.com
Garage connected to one-story home caught on fire in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department’s 911 Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting an attached garage to a single-family residence was on fire in East Cordova on Sunday afternoon. According to the Shelby County Fire Department, Battalion 21 and Ladder 65 were the first to...
actionnews5.com
Neighbors speak out on Covington house fire that leaves 1 dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Fire Department is investigating an early morning deadly house fire that left one Covington man dead. It happened Saturday morning, at a house that sits along Highway 59 West in Tipton County. Covington Fire officials say firefighters got the call around 7:30 a.m, when they...
storyboardmemphis.org
Tragedy & Charity: The Year the Jews Saved Christmas
A jarring telephone ring at 5:30 AM startled businessman Abe Plough awake. On the other end was Clarence Henochsberg, assistant cashier and popular teller at the American Savings Bank and Trust in downtown Memphis, Tennessee. Henochsberg had been awake throughout the night and early morning of December 6 and 7,...
Memphis teachers owed thousands of dollars after school suddenly closes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some educators in Memphis are looking for answers after their school unexpectedly closed and they were left without pay. Just three weeks after the first day of school, the tuition-free private school Individualized Intellect Institute, or I3, shut its doors. One teacher told ABC24’s Eryn Rogers,...
memphismagazine.com
One Weird Walk
A tangle of twenty-somethings lounges on a sandy beach blanket, White Claws in hand. A father and son beep-beep along the sand, guided by a metal detector. Heads down, beaks out, they remind me of a pair of sandpipers. A dog frolics in pursuit of a frisbee. A man combs the shore, trash bag in hand, collecting the detritus of others’ frivolity.
actionnews5.com
Nonprofit sends letter to Methodist Hosptial demanding reinstatement of surgery for transgender and non-binary patients
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee demanded in a letter that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare cease its discriminatory policy of refusing medically essential operations to transgender and non-binary patients. The letter was submitted on Chris Evans’ behalf, a 19-year-old who was notified just days...
Comments / 0