Christmas in LeClaire brings holiday spirit to riverfront
It’s really starting to look like the holiday season in LeClaire. Hundreds of shoppers hit the stores and restaurants for Christmas in LeClaire December 2-4 and according to organizers, it was a big success. “Friday and Saturday we had a wonderful turnout. We had a lighted tree ceremony, we had a lighted car parade and […]
starvedrock.media
Forty-four units travel Peru Parade route Saturday
Local residents braved the cold to watch or participate in Peru's Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday evening. Plenty of holiday lights on cars, trucks and flat racks lit up the parade's path across 13th street, down Peoria, across on 4th and on up to Washington Park. Mayor Ken Kolowski had a busy float with candy canes, a snow man and gifted wrapped boxes.
aroundptown.com
Light Up The Park Hours Extended
Starting tonight, Saturday, December 3rd, The Light Up The Park drive thru light display in the Prophetstown State Park will be open until 8:00PM for the duration of the event. The display had originally closed at 7:00PM but due to demand the committee decided to add an hour to each...
WIFR
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls it’s way into Byron
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls into Byron Saturday afternoon, returning to the rails for it’s 24th annual cross-continent trip. The train travels in support of food banks and shelves in dozens of locations, including Byron, by raising money, meals and awareness on food insecurity issues.
MyStateline.com
Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher
A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’
MyStateline.com
8 DeKalb residents left without a home after fire
Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’. The Annual "Rockton Christmas...
Tired of Santa? Krampusnacht is coming to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Krampus, the anti-Santa Claus of European folklore, will be celebrated this weekend at the city’s first Krampusnacht Procession downtown. The 317 Art Collective is kicking off a weekend of Twisted Holiday Folklore shows on Friday, December 2nd from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Krampusnacht Procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. […]
walls102.com
United Way and local businesses give back to kids in need for Christmas
OTTAWA -To make sure children in need this season receive Christmas gifts, the Illinois Valley United Way along with the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Department, and various local businesses have teamed up to donate bikes and toys to kids this season. According to United Way, 625 bicycles and over 25,000 toys were donated to county schools for kids to receive. A total value of $493,000 was given out that day.
starvedrock.media
Downtown Ottawa Lights Up Again For Chris Kringle Market
The weekend has arrived meaning the Chris Kringle Market is back open in downtown Ottawa. There are dozens of vendors staked out in huts in the Jordan Block along with activities for the kids like crafts, carriage and train rides and visits by Santa in and around Washington Square. You can event bring your pets to get a picture with Santa on Sunday in Ottawa.
Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire
On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
MyStateline.com
A very cold and breezy Saturday
Skies continued clearing out overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Galena is at 13 degrees early Saturday morning, 19 in Freeport, 21 in Janesville, and 20 degrees in Rockford. Be sure to bundle up as temperatures are not going to be warm for the first half of the weekend.
WSPY NEWS
Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville
A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
MyStateline.com
Cold front tonight brings bitter cold and strong winds
Now that November is over, we can look back at some of the statistics of how that month compared to normal. High temperatures were just a bit higher than normal. with our average high coming in just above 50°. Meanwhile our snowfall totals for last month were spot on for what we expect to see in November.
Popular Rockford Eatery on Bell School Rd is Closing Its Doors
One of Rockford's much loved Italian restaurants, Cucina di Rosa, is saying farewell and closing up shop at the end of this year. Cucina di Rosa, located at 1620 N Bell School Rd, announces restaurant closure. After being open for over six years, the restaurant announced on Facebook to all...
rockrivercurrent.com
Cucina di Rosa’s cannolis made ‘the old-fashion way’ may still be sold after the restaurant’s closure
ROCKFORD — Inside Cucina di Rosa, you can find Rose Mary Leggio hand-rolling cannolis the same way they were made in her hometown of Sambuca di Sicilia almost a century ago. It’s a recipe her grandmother got from a baker in the Sicilian village, and Leggio commits to making the shells one-by-one rather than using stainless steel rollers or other devices.
starvedrock.media
Gas dropping across Starved Rock Country
Fuel in Starved Rock Country is getting cheaper. But, according to Gas Buddy, it's dropping faster in some places than others. Compared with November 25, It's now $3.50 in Streator – a 20 cent drop. It's about a dime cheaper in Ottawa at about $3.70. Princeton has seen only a 5 cent drop to almost $3.80.
6 Things I’ll Never Do as a Neighbor (Because I Learned the Hard Way)
Sarah Magnuson is a Chicago-based, Rockford, Illinois-born and bred writer and comedian. She has bachelor’s degrees in English and Sociology and a master’s degree in Public Service Management. When she’s not interviewing real estate experts or sharing her thoughts on laundry chutes (major proponent), Sarah can be found producing sketch comedy shows and liberating retro artifacts from her parents’ basement.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
Pet stores in Batavia and St. Charles could lose their license to sell puppies
Two suburban businesses could lose their license to sell puppies, as a result of a new state law. The Illinois Department of Agriculture said it wants to revoke the dog-dealing licenses of a Batavia Petland store and The Perfect Pup in St. Charles.
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual “Empty the Shelters” event. The nationwide event is held by animal shelters nationwide from Thursday, December 1st until Saturday, December 3rd, and is sponsored by the BISSELL foundation. “Our population […]
