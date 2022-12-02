ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Video: Terrifying Injury During Titans vs. Eagles Game

The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Tennessee Titans in a major showdown on Sunday afternoon. Early in the first half, Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a terrifying injury. Burks made a great catch for a touchdown, but he took a big hit on the play. The wide receiver was...
atozsports.com

Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has a massively important decision to make

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has a massively important decision to make. On Saturday night, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is set to become the new head coach at USF. Golesh, a native of Russia who attended Ohio State, has been...
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Vols player sends message to Jeremy Pruitt

Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Wanya Morris had a message for former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Saturday. Morris, a former five-star recruit who spent his first two seasons at Tennessee before transferring to Oklahoma, announced via social media that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. In...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles-Titans inactives for Week 13

The Eagles released their list of inactives for Sunday afternoon with Robert Quinn as the only player ruled out with an injury. Jordan Davis has been activated and will make his on-field return against the Titans for the first time since he was placed on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain after Philadelphia’s win over the Steelers.
Yardbarker

Eagles, Titans announce inactive list ahead of Sunday battle

We’re hours away from kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans and both teams are coming into this December matchup banged up. For the Titans, Cody Hollister, Elijah Molden, Denico Autry, Hassan Haskins, Naquan Jones, Jordan Roos, and Sam Okuayunonu were all listed as inactive on Sunday. Autry...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles inactives for Week 13

The Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles have released their list of inactives for the Week 13 contest on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee ruled out four players ahead of Sunday, including defensive lineman Denico Autry, cornerback Elijah Molden, wide receiver Cody Hollister and running back Hassan Haskins. The only Titans player listed...
FOX Sports

Titans can't overcome former WR Brown in 2nd straight loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks absorbed a brutal blow from a helmet to his facemask and somehow held onto the ball for his first receiving touchdown. The score came with a hefty price. Burks briefly lay motionless in the end zone because of a concussion, and...
NBC Sports

Eagles without veteran edge rusher for Titans with surprise injury

The Eagles ruled veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn out for Sunday with a surprise knee injury. Quinn did not appear on the Eagles’ injury report earlier in the week, which means the injury occurred at practice Friday (or at some point after Thursday's practice ended). Quinn has been a...
NBC Sports

Eagles wideout leaves Titans game early with shoulder injury

Eagles receiver Quez Watkins injured his shoulder late in the third quarter and was forced to exit the game against the Titans. Watkins injured his shoulder on a gadget play that eventually went to him for a 3-yard gain on one of the last plays of the third quarter. Watkins walked into the locker room as the fourth quarter began.

