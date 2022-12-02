Read full article on original website
Eagles dominate Titans, but there’s still going to be a lot of angry yelling at NovaCare this week
PHILADELPHIA — If Eagles running back Miles Sanders thinks there’s been a ridiculous amount of shouting coming from the offensive line meeting room lately (and he does), he should bring his ear buds this week and crank up the music — then check the injury report on Wednesday, because line coach Jeff Stoutland might be doubtful with a torn tonsil.
Titans vs. Eagles predictions: NFL experts make Week 13 picks
The Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles are set to meet in Week 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in a game that will see wide receiver A.J. Brown facing off with his former team for the first time. In what is a surprise to nobody, the Eagles are favored to win...
Video: Terrifying Injury During Titans vs. Eagles Game
The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Tennessee Titans in a major showdown on Sunday afternoon. Early in the first half, Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a terrifying injury. Burks made a great catch for a touchdown, but he took a big hit on the play. The wide receiver was...
Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has a massively important decision to make
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has a massively important decision to make. On Saturday night, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is set to become the new head coach at USF. Golesh, a native of Russia who attended Ohio State, has been...
Former Tennessee Vols player sends message to Jeremy Pruitt
Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Wanya Morris had a message for former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Saturday. Morris, a former five-star recruit who spent his first two seasons at Tennessee before transferring to Oklahoma, announced via social media that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. In...
TSSAA football BlueCross Bowl Class 1A championship: Clay County vs McKenzie score updates
Both McKenzie and Clay County will be attempting to win their programs' first state championship when the two battle in the Class 1A state title game in the BlueCross Bowl Friday (3 p.m. ET kickoff). Clay County (13-1) is playing in its first state title game while McKenzie (14-0) reached...
Eagles-Titans inactives for Week 13
The Eagles released their list of inactives for Sunday afternoon with Robert Quinn as the only player ruled out with an injury. Jordan Davis has been activated and will make his on-field return against the Titans for the first time since he was placed on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain after Philadelphia’s win over the Steelers.
Eagles, Titans announce inactive list ahead of Sunday battle
We’re hours away from kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans and both teams are coming into this December matchup banged up. For the Titans, Cody Hollister, Elijah Molden, Denico Autry, Hassan Haskins, Naquan Jones, Jordan Roos, and Sam Okuayunonu were all listed as inactive on Sunday. Autry...
Eagles players team up off the field to deliver “A Philly Special Christmas” album
Eagles linemen Jason Kelce (left), Lane Johnson (middle), and Jordan Mailata (right) are bringing the holiday cheerPhoto byPhiladelphia Eagles Instagram screenshot. PHILADELPHIA- It’s the holiday season and this year Eagles offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata are gifting fans with a festive music album.
Watch: Marcus Mariota finds MyCole Pruitt for TD vs. Steelers
After a frustrating first half for the Falcons offense, the team finally managed to find the end zone late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Quarterback Marcus Mariota connected with tight end MyCole Pruitt on a short touchdown pass to cut the Steelers’ lead to six points.
Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles inactives for Week 13
The Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles have released their list of inactives for the Week 13 contest on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee ruled out four players ahead of Sunday, including defensive lineman Denico Autry, cornerback Elijah Molden, wide receiver Cody Hollister and running back Hassan Haskins. The only Titans player listed...
Ohio State SAF Jaylen Johnson Enters Name Into Transfer Portal
Johnson did not appear in any games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons after suffering an ACL injury as a freshman.
Titans can't overcome former WR Brown in 2nd straight loss
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks absorbed a brutal blow from a helmet to his facemask and somehow held onto the ball for his first receiving touchdown. The score came with a hefty price. Burks briefly lay motionless in the end zone because of a concussion, and...
Eagles without veteran edge rusher for Titans with surprise injury
The Eagles ruled veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn out for Sunday with a surprise knee injury. Quinn did not appear on the Eagles’ injury report earlier in the week, which means the injury occurred at practice Friday (or at some point after Thursday's practice ended). Quinn has been a...
Eagles wideout leaves Titans game early with shoulder injury
Eagles receiver Quez Watkins injured his shoulder late in the third quarter and was forced to exit the game against the Titans. Watkins injured his shoulder on a gadget play that eventually went to him for a 3-yard gain on one of the last plays of the third quarter. Watkins walked into the locker room as the fourth quarter began.
Tennessee's bowl projections following conference championship week
No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular-season in Week 13. The Vols await their bowl destination. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
Future Rebel OL Sanders Caps Career with State Title Over Fellow Pledge Reed
Future Ole Miss football teammates clashed with the Tennessee DII-AAA state championship on the line Thursday
Paul Finebaum announces top four teams after conference championship week
Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular-season in Week 13. The Vols await their bowl destination. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
