Read full article on original website
Related
wfirnews.com
Salem man wins million dollar lottery prize
He bought the ticket at Salem Mini Mart, located at 2319 West Main Street in Salem. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket. The ticket was one of just seven nationwide to win the $1 million prize. Had he matched all six numbers, he would have won the $87 million jackpot for that drawing.
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey store
Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in New Jersey on Thursday just because a multi-millionaire and thousands of additional players won smaller prizes from the drawing. Read on to learn more.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
visitshenandoah.org
Lexington: Virginia’s Version of a Christmas Movie
If you ever wanted to step into a Hallmark Christmas movie, just take a trip to downtown Lexington. No, there isn’t soft, powdery snow right now, but the streets are adorned with wreaths, storefronts are beautifully decorated, and there is a warm sense of cheer that seems to come from nowhere and everywhere all at once. Lexington loves Christmas!
CDC Map: Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 5 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 5 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond has shifted back medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
busytourist.com
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Roanoke (Virginia)
Roanoke is the eighth most populous city in the state of Virginia. Situated in the Roanoke Valley, the city is surrounded by pristine natural settings, magnificent bodies of water, and public parks aplenty. Additionally, the city is surrounded by lively arts and culture as well as a bustling downtown hub.
Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket
A Maryland woman said she almost missed out on her $50,000 lottery prize when she forgot where she had hidden her winning ticket months earlier.
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
WCJB
Man from Trenton won a 1 million dollar scratch off
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gilchrist County won big playing a scratch-off game. Florida Lottery officials announced that Bharatkumar Bodalia of Trenton claims a $1 million dollar prize playing the 500x the Cash scratch-off game. Bodalia chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum of $820...
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this week
One person who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania store this week is about to have a very merry holiday season. Earlier this week, a winning lottery ticket worth over $539k was sold to a customer at the Giant Eagle grocery store located on Route 19 in Cranberry Township.
WSLS
Encouragement cards for UVA shooting survivors in Salem
SALEM, Va. – WSLS 10 chats with Lindsay Gill a lady collecting cards for UVA shooting survivors Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan. Gill has strong ties to the university, and the players. Saturday at the Old Salem Brewing from 12 p.m. to 2p.m. Gill is asking for positivity cards.
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
wfxrtv.com
On economic development, Youngkin says Virginia needs to stop ‘playing small ball’ to beat other states
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Speaking to business leaders on Friday, Dec. 2, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia needs to cut taxes, overhaul its workforce development strategy and increase investments in project-ready sites to compete with other states. “We have to do so much more. We are behind. We are...
cbs19news
First Night Virginia canceled again
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Once again, a popular New Year’s Eve event has been canceled. First Night Virginia, the second oldest First Night celebration in the United States, posted on its website that this year’s event will not be taking place. At this time, the reasoning for...
WRDW-TV
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of men from North Augusta were arrested in Virginia, where they were claiming to be driveway sealers, according to police. An investigator with the Hillsville Police Department confirmed they were members of the North Augusta community known as Irish travelers. Investigator Alan Gravley said...
Florida man spends $5 on Publix lottery ticket, wins $1 million back
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man is now a rich man after cashing in his $1 million ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Lottery said Terry Huffine of Bradenton won a $1 million top prize from the 50X The Cash Scratch-Off. Huffine won the prize from a ticket...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
Comments / 0