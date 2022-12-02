Read full article on original website
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 15): Sadie Cox & Evan White
(KMAland) -- A dominant performance on the basketball court and a perfect game at the lanes earned Lenox's Sadie Cox and St. Albert's Evan White the first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors for the winter sports season. Cox was a beast for the Tigers last...
College Wrestling (12/4): Iowa wins Cy-Hawk dual
(KMAland) -- Iowa won the Cy-Hawk dual while Missouri won a couple of individual titles at the Cougar Clash on Sunday. Missouri at Cougar Clash (2 champions, 8 top 4 finishes)
Sharon Rhoades, 71, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m. Visitation End: 1:00 p.m. Memorials: Southwest Iowa Humane Society. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa.
KMA Sports (Girls Basketball): Underwood 51 AHSTW 38
Humphrey, Jacobsen lead Underwood girls past AHSTW. Steady performances on both sides of the floor from Alizabeth Jacobsen and Aliyah Humphrey led Underwood to a Western Iowa Conference win Friday night.
KMAland Girls Wrestling (12/2): Nebraska City, LeMars, East Atchison perform well
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City, LeMars and East Atchison had strong showings in KMAland girls wrestling on Friday. FRIDAY NIGHT FRACAS (AT WEST POINT-BEEMER) Nebraska City scored 103 points and finished ninth at West Point-Beemer’s Friday Night Fracas. Weeping Water (20th) and Southwest Iowa (24th) were also on hand. The...
College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset
Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
Men's College Basketball (12/4): Nebraska rolls to win over Creighton, ISU hands St. John's first loss
(KMAland) -- Nebraska handled highly-ranked Creighton, Iowa State gave St. John’s their first loss and Missouri moved to 9-0 in regional men’s college basketball action Sunday. Iowa State (7-1): No. 23 Iowa State took a 71-60 win over St. John’s (8-1). Jaren Holmes had 14 points to lead...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KMAland Boys Basketball (12/3): Kuemper wins in Denison, Platte Valley takes Albany title
(KMAland) -- Kuemper nabbed a big win in Denison, Ankeny Christian edged St. Albert, Platte Valley won the Albany championship and more from KMAland boys hoops on Saturday. Check out the full rundown below. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Kuemper Catholic 66 Denison-Schleswig 59. No stats reported. BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE. Twin Cedars 59...
#2 Iowa vs #7 Iowa State:
WHEN: 1:30 PM CT (Sunday, December 4) WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA) ANNOUNCERS: Shane Sparks, Jim Gibbons, and Tim Johnson. RADIO: AM 800 KXIC | Hawkeye Radio Network (YouTube) STREAM: FoxSports.com. MOBILE: Fox Sports app. TWITTER: @Hawks_Wrestling | @IowaAwesome | @IowaOnBTN. NOTE: Don't forget to follow all the action...
Paul Mellencamp, 76, of Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date: Monday, December 5, 2022 (family suggests casual dress) Location: St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 4, 2022. Visitation Start: 3:00 p.m. Visitation End: 5:00 p.m. Memorials: 4-H Fund (grandchildren are active in 4-H...
Gregg Young Chevrolet Announces New Location in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Rod Deter tells KSOM/KS95 News the sale of the longtime family-owned dealership to Gregg Young Chevrolet is official. Gregg Young Chevrolet released the following statement on its Facebook page: Today, we added our 8th Gregg Young location in beautiful and bustling Atlantic, IA! We couldn’t be more thankful for the continued support from our friends, family, customers & partners. And a big congratulations to Matt Miller, our new General Manager of our Atlantic stores. Your hard work, constant perseverance & dedication to Going the Extra Mile every day has led you here. We can’t wait to see what you bring to Atlantic. We can now serve even more fine customers in the Nebraska & Iowa communities! We’re very proud of that! Join us in welcoming Gregg Young Chevrolet Buick GMC of Atlantic and Gregg Young CDJR of Atlantic to The Gregg Young Family #ExtraMile #AtlanticIowa #GYautogroup.
Humphrey, Jacobsen lead Underwood girls past AHSTW
(Avoca) -- Steady performances on both sides of the floor from Alizabeth Jacobsen and Aliyah Humphrey led Underwood to a Western Iowa Conference win Friday night. The combo posted 15 points apiece and played a pivotal part in the Eagles' (2-1) strong close in a 51-38 win over AHSTW on KMA 960.
Lewis Central routs Red Oak in first game under Torres
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central (1-0) earned its first win of the season in a 60-29 trouncing of Red Oak (0-2) Friday. “The guys locked in on the game plan and executed very well,” Lewis Central head coach Ricky Torres said. A back-and-forth first half gave way to a...
NCAA Volleyball Tournament (11/3): ISU, UNI eliminated
(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Northern Iowa both lost in the second round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD (Second Round)
AHSTW boys start second half strong, pull away from Underwood
(Avoca) -- The AHSTW boys basketball program shook off a slow start and claimed its 18th consecutive Western Iowa Conference win Friday night. The Vikings once trailed by nine but erased that margin in a blur during their 66-55 victory over Underwood. "They did a good job of keeping us...
Central Iowa man reunites with good Samaritans who saved his life
NEWTON, Iowa — Noah Kimmel was driving to his parents' home in Newton on Oct. 15 when his life was changed in a blink of an eye. The 24-year-old paramedic, who is also in the Army Reserve, doesn't remember much about that morning as he was traveling just outside of Newton. He recalls getting off work in Knoxville and going home to Pleasantville to work out. After that, he was traveling to his parents' house.
Margaret (Wiese) Queck, 70, of Corning, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:December 6, 2022. Visitation Start:10:00 A.M. Visitation End:11:00 A.M. Memorials:Living for Christ Outreach, Corning, Iowa. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation...
