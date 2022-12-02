Prince Harry is heard speaking of the “pain and suffering” that women marrying into the royal family face in a new, full trailer for an upcoming documentary series on Netflix.The series, Harry & Meghan, is due to be released in two volumes on December 8 and 15 and will reveal what goes on “behind closed doors”.In it, Prince Harry said that “nobody knows the full truth”, and that he didn’t want “history to repeat itself”, over images of Princess Diana.The newest trailer comes days after the first glimpse into the documentary.Sign up for newsletters. Read More Harry and Meghan’s docuseries set to premiere in early DecemberKeke Palmer addresses pregnancy rumours during Saturday Night Live monologueBill Burr comparing Kanye West to Hitler resurfaces after rapper’s shocking comments

4 HOURS AGO