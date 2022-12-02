ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share dramatic trailer for Netflix show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally giving fans a look at their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries — right in the middle of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Boston trip. The trailer for “Harry & Meghan” dropped Thursday morning and shows photos taken throughout their relationship — including images of Markle looking glum at royal events and even crying — and brief footage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new life in California. “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry narrates. “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Markle asks...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal never-before-seen photographs in new Netflix trailer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a trailer for their forthcoming Netflix docuseries, which includes candid photographs the public have never seen before.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reveal the “other side of their high-profile love story” in the six-part series Harry & Meghan, which is expected to be released in 2023.In the trailer, which was launched on Thursday, fans get a glimpse of a number of candid black-and-white photographs of the couple, including selfies and pictures they have taken of each other in private.The first photograph in the trailer shows Harry serenading Meghan in a park...
The Independent

Prince Harry speaks of ‘pain and suffering’ women marrying into the Royal family face in new Netflix trailer

Prince Harry is heard speaking of the “pain and suffering” that women marrying into the royal family face in a new, full trailer for an upcoming documentary series on Netflix.The series, Harry & Meghan, is due to be released in two volumes on December 8 and 15 and will reveal what goes on “behind closed doors”.In it, Prince Harry said that “nobody knows the full truth”, and that he didn’t want “history to repeat itself”, over images of Princess Diana.The newest trailer comes days after the first glimpse into the documentary.Sign up for newsletters. Read More Harry and Meghan’s docuseries set to premiere in early DecemberKeke Palmer addresses pregnancy rumours during Saturday Night Live monologueBill Burr comparing Kanye West to Hitler resurfaces after rapper’s shocking comments
The Independent

‘I was terrified’: Prince Harry calls out ‘feeding frenzy’ over Meghan Markle relationship in full Netflix trailer

The full trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary series has been released. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share the story of their lives together in a forthcoming six-part series on the streaming platform, simply titled Harry and Meghan.After the project was announced last week, there has been considerable speculation about what the couple will reveal. In a new clip teasing the series, Prince Harry is heard suggesting that there were stories “planted” against Meghan during their time as senior members of the royal institution.“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” he says in the trailer,...
New York Post

‘It’s about race’: Prince Harry says there’s a ‘war against Meghan’ with ‘planted’ stories

It’s shaping up to be a royal smackdown. A brand new trailer was released Monday for the forthcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries and it’s chock full of family drama. The “Harry & Meghan” trailer features the former royals saying several stories about Markle, 41, were “planted.” “There’s a hierarchy of the family,” said Prince Harry, 38, in the video. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.” “There was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas,” adds a journalist. “It’s about hatred, it’s about race,” another voice comments. Back in 2020, the duo decided to leave the British royal family...
A.V. Club

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their say in the Harry & Meghan trailer

In a new trailer for the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to speak candidly about their experience in—and eventual exodus from—royal life. Oscar-winning documentarian Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?) will direct the project. Although Harry & Meghan doesn’t yet have...
denver7.com

Harry and Meghan docuseries to premiere Dec. 8

The world will get to hear Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's story when their Netflix docuseries premiers on Dec. 8. The second trailer for the series focuses on the paparazzi and the royal family. "You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories," Harry says. The trailer shows footage...
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Primetimer

Harry & Meghan Reveals Premiere Date in Emotional New Trailer

Harry & Meghan will officially hit Netflix this month. After a teaser released last week revealed the series would be "coming soon", but today the streamer announced that the highly-anticipated docuseries would arrive on the platform this week. The "unprecedented and in-depth" documentary will see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - offer a look inside their love story and beyond.
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell on the Challenges of Singing and Dancing in ‘Spirited’: “Oh Boy, Now I Have to Put it All Together”

The Apple holiday movie Spirited not only reimagines the classic Christmas Carol tale from the ghosts’ perspective but it’s also a musical, forcing stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell to brush up on their singing and dancing for the film. The pair have spoken about the difficulty of performing in new ways and the extensive practice that went into Spirited‘s big numbers. Reynolds even posted a rehearsal video to Instagram.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Emancipation' Producer Apologizes for Bringing Photo of Man Who Escaped Slavery and Inspired Film to Premiere  Events of the Week: 'Emancipation,' 'The Whale' and MoreWill Smith's 'Emancipation': What the...

