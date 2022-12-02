Read full article on original website
2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across the state each year.
Foster to head Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice announced last week that he appointed Frank Foster as the new director of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training. He fills the position vacated by the retirement of Eugene White. Current Acting Director McKennis (Kenny) Browning will become deputy director.
MT. STORM, W.Va. (WV News) - Dominion Energy Mount Storm Power Station presented the Communi…
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept.: State of emergency lifting doesn't negate proper COVID-19 care
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Although Gov. Jim Justice announced that the State of Emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted on Jan. 1, Marion County Health Department officials are stressing that the pandemic — and the cases, hospitalizations and deaths that come with it — will still be around.
West Virginia DHHR begins implementing changes following review
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is beginning to make adjustments after a report reviewing the agency concluded it needs “bold organizational change.”. The “top-to-bottom” review of the DHHR came at the request of Gov. Jim Justice, who vetoed the...
GO-WV executive talks election, 2023 session, hopes for permitting reform
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — While most interest groups in the state took a position during the protracted public debate over Amendment 2, the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia largely stayed out of the fray. The organization made a conscious effort to remain relatively neutral, according to...
Small Business Saturday saw big turnout in West Virginia this year, positive outlook for small business
Shop Small Saturday is one of the biggest days for small businesses across the country, and West Virginia’s small businesses reaped the benefits, according to experts. Across the state, chambers of commerce, Main Street organizations and other economic development groups held promotions and special community events to draw shoppers out to local businesses on Nov. 26.
Del. Moore Capito announces 2024 run for West Virginia governor; Warner, McCuskey mulling runs
The field of candidates hoping to secure the GOP’s 2024 nomination for governor is starting to take shape. Del. Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, recently officially announced his gubernatorial ambitions, shorty after Secretary of State Mac Warner and state Auditor John “JB” McCuskey each released statements saying they are mulling potential runs.
Buckeye Hills helps older adults prevent falls, one step at a time
MARIETTA, Ohio — Buckeye Hills Regional Council staff and partners distributed more than 700 pairs of socks across Southeast Ohio to raise awareness about Falls Prevention and protect older adults from injury in their homes. The effort got underway in September, which is designated as Falls Prevention Awareness Month...
West Virginia Senate President Blair, House Speaker Hanshaw maintain leadership roles
CHARLESTON — There was no white smoke like a papal selection, but Republican members of the West Virginia Legislature voted Sunday to re-confirm Senate President Craig Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw as their leaders for another two years. The newly elected Republican caucuses of the state Senate and...
Distaste for Walker provides tailwind for Warnock in Georgia
MORROW, Ga. (AP) — It might go without saying that Democrats generally vote against Republicans. But in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff, it can hardly be overstated how much Democratic voters — and others — are driven by not wanting Republican challenger Herschel Walker to be their U.S. senator.
