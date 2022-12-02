ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Bonobos Highland Village a must-stop for men’s holiday fashions

HOUSTON – Whether it’s the office party, the neighborhood party or the family party - there’s one place in the Highland Village that just opened ready to dress any man in your life. Bonobos has been open for about a month now, and has everything from office...
bluebonnetnews.com

Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney

Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
Click2Houston.com

Galleria launches buy in store, deliver to home service for holiday shopping

HOUSTON – Tired of carrying loads of bags throughout the mall while holiday shopping? The Galleria is now offering a hand-free shopping service that will allow customers to shop bag-free at participating stores. The service, powered by Dropit, a retail technology company, can be downloaded through the “Dropit” app...
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
Click2Houston.com

LIST: This is where you can get pictures taken with Santa across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Santa Claus is coming to town!. With Christmas just around the corner, Santa is paying an early visit to children in Houston. Here’s a list at photo-op locations across Houston:. Mall options. Baybrook Mall. 500 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, TX 77546. Most accessible parking lot for guests...
Click2Houston.com

Who is the greatest baker ever?

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, who is the greatest baker ever? A woman from Manvel is competing for the title. She’ll join the team in studio, Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. You can catch the show in the player below:
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco Square puts on area’s largest choreographed light show for a 17th year

With over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 11 songs, 10 miles of wiring and 8 miles of extension chords, Frisco Square is expecting to welcome thousands of visitors to the 17th year of its holiday lights show this season. The largest choreographed light show in north Texas, the show features...
Click2Houston.com

Trae Tha Truth host Houston’s inaugural, city-wide Special Needs family day

HOUSTON – On Saturday, Trae the Truth hosted Houston’s First Annual City-Wide “Special Needs” Family Day. The event was held at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mayor Turner also attended the event and showed his support. “I’m proud to proclaim this day, Dec. 3, 2022,...
CandysDirt.com

This Historic Estate Near Downtown Grapevine Marries Past With Present

Owning a piece of history and enjoying modern amenities aren’t mutually exclusive. An example is on the market in North Texas. The historic Boone Lipscomb House in Grapevine tells an interesting story of marrying its roots to up-to-date conveniences. The combo makes it a perfect home for those interested in the past yet living in the present.
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s New Showcase Hotel Brings Something New to the Downtown Restaurant Scene — Inside Sandman Signature’s Bold Musume Move

Musume's backlit, screen-lined whiskey bar will transport diners to Japan. The finishing touches are being put on the 20-story Waggoner Building’s complete transformation from a century old office tower into a boutique hotel. Built in 1920, it’s one of Fort Worth’s most historic high-rises, having earned a place on the National Historic Register. The new Sandman Signature Hotel will be a 245 room showplace that is scheduled to open in March. It is also bringing a new signature restaurant to Fort Worth and PaperCity has the exclusive details.
cw39.com

Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
thechalkreport.com

DINING: NEW MENU ITEMS AT GRAND LUX CAFÉ

Grand Lux Café is not just a reproduction of a Belle Époch Parisian, Viennese, or Belgian Café, it is also a lively and popular spot in Dallas for families and groups of all sizes to enjoy fine food and drink from a huge and varied menu. Tonight, while I was there as part of a media event, there was, in one of the other groups, a wedding party! Bride in whites, groom in tuxedo, orchids, everything!

Comments / 0

Community Policy