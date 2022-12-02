Read full article on original website
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
Chiefs safety fired up Bengals with comments. Here are Andy Reid’s thoughts on that
“He’s aware of it now, for sure. He wasn’t before.”
The Broncos are apparently done using Russell Wilson in their hype tweets
Each week, it seems there’s one more indication of how badly the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has gone for them. Last Sunday, in Denver’s 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, defensive lineman Mike Purcell went off on Wilson on the sideline as Denver’s offense sputtered yet again.
Daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts to new baby brother
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares how his daughter Sterling is adjusting to her new baby brother, Bronze.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
49ers' push for Super Bowl takes serious blow with Jimmy Garoppolo out for season | Opinion
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
Dallas Cowboys LOOK: Micah Parsons Pregame Tribute to Injured Bills Star Von Miller
Cowboys star Micah Parsons - a rightful heir to the crown as an all-time elite pass-rusher and player - showed up on the field here in Arlington wearing a Von Miller tribute t-shirt.
Where do Bills stand in AFC after Chiefs, Dolphins lose on Sunday?
The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday’s slate of games in the no. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chief, but things look a lot different at the end of the day. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. The Bengals beats the Chiefs, 27-24, to drop Kansas City to 9-3 on the season and into a tie with the Bills, who improved to 9-3 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.
OBJ Visiting Buffalo: 1 Big Problem Before Bills 'Put A Ring On It'
Are the Buffalo Bills and the other suitors for the services of Odell Beckham Jr. so excited to get to the honeymoon that they aren't thinking clearly about the marriage?
Could Tom Brady return to the Patriots? Here’s what MassLive’s beat reporters say
The calendar has just flipped to December, but with the Patriots sitting at 6-6 after losing back-to-back prime time games, some national discourse has already turned to their offseason. Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe floated the Patriots among potential landing spots for Tom Brady this winter, and then...
Patrick Mahomes took flight for a wild TD against the Bengals and NFL fans loved it
You know the drill when it comes to Patrick Mahomes at this point. He’s the NFL’s best player (who pulled the strings to pick his own team), and he’s liable to do something incredible and unique to lift the Kansas City Chiefs to victory every single week. Big-time players make big-time plays, and they don’t get any bigger than Mahomes.
NFL Head Coach Hints At Starting Quarterback Change
Atlanta Falcons fans spent most of Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers wishing that starting quarterback Marcus Mariota would get benched. Those fans might get their wish moving forward. Head coach Arthur Smith hinted that a starting quarterback change is possible - and maybe even likely - as we move...
Bills' Josh Allen was bluntly honest about sideline TD pass vs. Patriots
Bills quarterback Josh Allen put his team up 17-7 in the first half against the Patriots on a touchdown pass to Gabe Davis. Sounds simple when it’s written like that, but it was anything but… and anyone who saw it, knows that. In the red zone, Allen rolled...
Patrick Mahomes takes flight for Chiefs touchdown
It was only a 3-yard run but the play will be on highlights for the rest of the season. Patrick Mahomes had the Chiefs deep in Bengals territory and he was not going to be denied the end zone. Watch as Mahomes takes to the air and breaks the plane...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be working out for teams
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making the rounds in advance of signing his next contract. And if anyone wants to do a little due diligence before making a commitment, that’s not going to happen. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that OBJ isn’t working out for the teams...
Jimmy Garoppolo carted to locker room with ankle injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room with what the team was calling an ankle injury. Garoppolo suffered the injury on a sack in the first quarter and limped off the field. He was ultimately carted to the locker room, and the team said he was questionable to return to the game.
Bill Belichick: 'Too hard' now to make major changes to offense
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday on WEEI that it would be "too hard" to make major scheme-based changes to the team's offense at this point of the season.
