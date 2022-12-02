Italian composer Azio Corghi has passed away at the age of 85. He is remembered for his body of operas, chamber, and orchestral works. Born in Cirie on March 9, 1937, Corghi studied piano at the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Turin under Mario Zanfi before going on to study composition, choral music, and conducting at the Milan Conservatory. After winning the Ricordi composition competition for his “Intavolature” in 1967, Corghi took a position teaching at the Turin conservatory that same year; he would hold similar position with the Milan and Parma Conservatories, the Accademia Musicale Chigiana, the Perosi Academy and the Accademia Filarmonica di Bologna.

2 DAYS AGO