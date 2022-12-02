Read full article on original website
operawire.com
Rafael Dávila to Sing Final Performance of ‘Don Carlo’ at Metropolitan Opera
Russell Thomas has canceled the final performance of “Don Carlo” at the Metropolitan Opera on Dec. 3. As the result, the company has announced that Rafael Dávila will sing the title role. This is the third time that Dávila takes the stage in this production. He also...
operawire.com
Jerusalem Lyric Opera Festival Unveils Winter 2022-23 Slate
Jerusalem Lyric Opera Festival has unveiled its winter 2022-23 slate. The company will kick things off with a Rachmaninoff Vocal concert. Performance Dates: Dec. 14, 2022. That will be followed by performances of “La Cenerentola” at the Palace Modi’’in, Tse’elon. Performance Dates: Dec. 19, 2022...
operawire.com
Donizetti Opera Festival Announces 2023 Season
The Donizetti Opera Festival has announced the titles for the 2023 season. The festival noted that it will present its annual “LUOpeRave” which will use Donizetti’s music in electronic form. As for the operas, the festival will present “Il diluvio universal” with Music Director Riccardo Frizza conducting...
operawire.com
Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! Announces 2023 Slate
The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! has announced its 2023 season, which will feature two works. The company will kick off 2023 with a series of performances of “The Red Mill” (1906). The work, which featured original lyrics / libretto by Henry Blossom, will showcase an all-new libretto by Alyce Mott.
operawire.com
Trinity Church Wall Street Announces Holiday 2022 Slate
Trinity Church Wall Street has announced its holiday season. The company will present Händel’s “Messiah.” Andrew Megill will conduct the Trinity Baroque Orchestra and the Choir of Trinity Wall Street. Both performances will be live streamed. Performance Dates: Dec. 9-10, 2022. The company will also present...
operawire.com
English National Opera 2022 Review: It’s a Wonderful Life
Jake Heggie & Gene Scheer’s Festive Yarn Goes for all the Fuzzy Feelings. Unlike ballet, which has “The Nutcracker” as a festive staple, there aren’t very many Christmas operas. “La bohème” opens on Christmas eve, and there is invariably snow, but yuletide is hardly the subject of the opera. ENO were scheduled to perform John Adams nativity oratorio “El Niño” during lockdown, but it sadly got canned.
operawire.com
Opera Profile: Alice in Wonderland
“Alice in Wonderland” is a eight-scene, contemporary opera by Korean composer Unsuk Chin (1961-) with the libretto co-written by Chin and eminent Chinese-American writer David Henry Hwang, the librettist for other composers such as Huang Ro, Osvaldo Golijov, and Phillip Glass. The opera was composed between 2004 and 2007...
operawire.com
Art Song Colorado Postpones Holiday Concert
Art Song Colorado has postponed its “Religious Art Songs & Carols” Concert. The company announced that the postponement was due to an unexpected case of laryngitis. The event is now set to take place in early January of 2023. The showcase was originally set for Jan. 3, 2022.
operawire.com
Julian Rachlin Named Chief Conductor of Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra
The Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra has announced Julian Rachlin as its new chief conductor starting in the 2023-24 season. Rachlin, the orchestra’s principal guest conductor since 2018 takes over from the current chief conductor Nathalie Stutzmann. Julian Rachlin has worked globally as a conductor, soloist, recording artist, chamber musician, teacher,...
operawire.com
Opera Santa Barbara Adds Production to 2023 Season
Opera Santa Barbara has announced the addition of a musical to its 2023 season. The company will now present four performances of “The Light in the Piazza” on March 23-26, 2023. The production will star Matthew Greenblatt and Brooklyn Snow. It will be directed by Layna Chianakas, who previously directed “Speed Dating Tonight” last season as well as “Tosca.”
operawire.com
Obituary: Italian Composer and Conductor Azio Corghi Dies, Aged 85
Italian composer Azio Corghi has passed away at the age of 85. He is remembered for his body of operas, chamber, and orchestral works. Born in Cirie on March 9, 1937, Corghi studied piano at the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Turin under Mario Zanfi before going on to study composition, choral music, and conducting at the Milan Conservatory. After winning the Ricordi composition competition for his “Intavolature” in 1967, Corghi took a position teaching at the Turin conservatory that same year; he would hold similar position with the Milan and Parma Conservatories, the Accademia Musicale Chigiana, the Perosi Academy and the Accademia Filarmonica di Bologna.
operawire.com
Felix Jarrar & Maria Brea to Present Recital at SALON 58
Felix Jarrar and Maria Brea are set to present a unique recital at SALON 58 on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2022. The recital will feature a wide range of musical works including Latin American Christmas folk songs, excerpts from Händel’s “Messiah,” and a preview of “Amethyst,” the third movement of Jarrar’s first symphony “Banishing Grief.”
operawire.com
Best Of 2022: OperaWire’s Top 10 Rising Stars Of 2022
After two years of lockdowns, cancelations, and COVID, 2022 seemed like it would be an easier year. But alas it wasn’t as the world was struck with a war, human rights violations that were met with worldwide protests, and governments that threatened to rewind time and take away rights.
BBC
Museum of London closes Barbican venue ahead of move
The Museum of London is closing on Sunday evening but it will open its doors once more, in a different location and with a different name. After 45 years at London Wall, the museum will be relocating to nearby West Smithfield as The London Museum. It will be hosting a...
foodgressing.com
The St. Regis Venice Lush Festive Intervention
A tireless advocate for modernity, The St. Regis Venice has made a name for itself as a hub of contemporary art that celebrates the hotel’s gorgeous heritage bones while embracing innovation in all its forms. In its latest creative partnership, the property collaborated with Berlin-based Studio Mary Lennox to...
