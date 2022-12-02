ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Textural Mugler Dress at CFDA Awards

Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York wearing a one-shoulder black dress with a sheer pleated bodice and a velvet skirt with a thigh-high slit by Mugler. The dress was accompanied by a single glove in a matching fabric and texture. She coordinated with...
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
E! News

Violet Affleck Twins With Mom Jennifer Garner During Rare Public Appearance at White House State Dinner

Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Alongside mom Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl—whose dad is Ben Affleck—stepped out for a mother-daughter date at the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1. For the occasion, the duo twinned with coordinating ensembles: The Adam Project star wore a black velvet sleeveless full-length gown, while Violet opted for a black A-line dress with heart-shaped jacquard detail.
Footwear News

Zoe Saldaña Sparkles in Plunging Michael Kors Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zoe Saldaña sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday, sharing her experiences on the biggest movie sets in Hollywood from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” to the “Avatar” franchises. Beyond her expansive and star-studded movie career, the New York native talked about her kids and meeting director James Cameron. Saldaña wore a Michael Kors dress full of sparkle. The halter-style dress the “The Losers” actress sported was adorned with decorative light-reflecting sequins. Crafted with...
Page Six

Leonardo DiCaprio parties into the morning with models at Art Basel bash

MIAMI—Leonardo DiCaprio kicked off Art Basel Miami by partying the night away surrounded by models at a star-studded soirée celebrating Stone Island’s 40th anniversary on Tuesday night. The “Revenant” star arrived just after midnight and bee-lined to a private table in the VIP area of the party where he was joined by several models and friends. “He was chatting it up with beautiful women at his table,” a spy tells Page Six, noting that his rumored girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, was nowhere in sight. We hear the “Titanic” actor arrived in his signature black baseball hat and a facemask, though he was still...
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Gets Edgy in Orange Cargo Pants & Chunky Boots at Esprit LA Pop-Up Launch Party

Esprit hosted an exclusive launch party at its first-ever North American pop-up store on Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles last night. The pop-up opening marked the first physical United States retail store for Esprit since 2012 and coincided with a relaunch of the brand’s e-commerce site. The pop-up will carry the brand’s current collection as well as special capsule collections that will launch throughout the season.
Hypebae

Saint Laurent Is Hosting a Madonna Exhibition at Miami Art Basel

To celebrate Rive Droite’s re-edition of Sex, Madonna‘s groundbreaking book, Saint Laurent is set to host an exhibition at Art Basel in Miami Beach. Curated by Madonna alongside Anthony Vaccarello, the exhibition will showcase large-format images from the book, in a bid to celebrate the previously controversial photographs unlike ever before. The images will be showcased in a temporary beachfront box structure built especially for Art Basel Miami.
E! News

Keke Palmer Spoke About Balancing Career and Family Before Pregnancy Reveal

Keke Palmer knows a thing or two about juggling a few roles—and she's embarking on her biggest one yet. During her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Dec. 3, the Nope star revealed that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson. And ahead of her big announcement, the 29-year-old reflected on balancing her busy professional life amid making time for her personal one.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Tight Legging For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos

Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.
