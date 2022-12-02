Read full article on original website
Related
Garth Brooks extends upcoming Las Vegas residency 'due to extraordinary demand'
Garth Brooks' upcoming residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been extended through 2024 after organizers saw "extraordinary demand" for tickets to "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE."
Steven Tyler Not Well Enough to Perform Las Vegas Show, Aerosmith Issue Statement
This past Friday (Dec. 2), Aerosmith were forced to cancel their show at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas due to an undisclosed illness suffered by 74-year-old frontman Steven Tyler. The performance would’ve been a part of the band’s ongoing 2022 “Deuces Are Wild” residency (which...
Garth Brooks 'Hoping' Trisha Yearwood Will Join Him For Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks made a big surprise announcement during an appearance on 'Good Morning America.'
TMZ.com
Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Concert After Steven Tyler Gets Sick
Aerosmith called off their concert Friday night in Las Vegas ... this after Steven Tyler had fallen ill. The legendary rock band was set to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM as part of their "Deuces Are Wild" residency ... but Steven got sick about 2 hours before they were to hit the stage. It's unclear what the medical issue was that benched the band.
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!
Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
Miranda Lambert Extends Las Vegas Residency With 16 New Dates
It has been a good year to be a Miranda Lambert fan. She released her latest album, Palomino in May. Additionally, Lambert teamed up with Little Big Town for the Bandwagon Tour. In September, the Texas native kicked off her long-awaited residency in Las Vegas. Originally, Miranda Lambert planned to...
Person scores more than $100,000 playing at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas
One person won $100,858 playing Face Up Pai Gow Five Aces on Tuesday. According to a photo, the winning hand was a two of spades, two of diamonds, ten of clubs, eight of diamonds, and six of hearts.
Carrie Underwood Sparks Major Crowd Reaction With Epic Heartbreak Single
Carrie Underwood sparked a huge reaction from the audience when she took the stage at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). The award-winning powerhouse performed her latest single, “Hate My Heart,” at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee, capping the song with an epic ending and sparks flying behind her.
CMT
Carrie Underwood Announces Return Of Her Las Vegas Residency
Carrie Underwood wrapped the first leg of her “Denim and Rhinestones” Tour before Thanksgiving and now she’s revealed she’s headed back to continue her residency in Las Vegas after she completes the tour next year. Underwood launched her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World...
talentrecap.com
Donny Osmond Talks About Extended Las Vegas Residency, Teases Rap Song
The Masked Singer star Donny Osmond has recently opened about the extension of his solo residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. He also gave a sneak peek of his rap song, which he calls Donny rap-ography. Donny Osmond’s Las Vegas Residency is Extended. Even at the age of 64, Donny...
Garth Brooks Just Extended His Sold-Out Las Vegas Residency
So if you’re Garth Brooks, how do you react when your year-long Vegas residency sells out in hours? Well, you add another year. Brooks, the country music superstar, made the announcement Thursday, a little more than a week after his Vegas residency sold out in a day. And to think, fans only had the chance to buy those tickets by pre-registering for certain dates, then getting assigned to buy tickets for only one concert.
Garth Brooks’ Las Vegas Residency Continues into 2024
Garth Brooks is extending his new Las Vegas residency into 2024 due to overwhelming demand. After the previously announced 2023 dates for Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace sold out, Brooks has added a slew of new shows to the calendar in 2024. The new dates will be announced in May 2023, around the time the residency opens. Brooks will perform shows in June, July, November, and December 2023.
What Is Britney Spears’ Net Worth?
It's hard to believe, but Britney Spears started as an entertainer 30 years ago. She was just 11 when she was added to the cast of "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" in December 1992. She turns 41 today,...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia After Sold-Out Show at Madison Square Garden: “Life Is Definitely a Rollercoaster”
Nick Cannon was hospitalized with pneumonia after performing at a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. “So, I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else,” the comedian, host and rapper said in an Instagram post of photos of him in a hospital bed. More from The Hollywood ReporterMariah Carey Joins Broadway Musical 'Some Like It Hot' as Co-ProducerMariah Carey Debuts Chopard Collaboration, Says Butterflies Still Represent EmancipationMSG Entertainment...
Miranda Lambert Shares Photos From ‘Wanderin’ Around Las Vegas With Husband Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert first hit the stage this fall, beginning a Las Vegas residency and Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. The House That Built Me singer has already found great success in her Velvet Rodeo residency, hitting the stage already for several shows. However, the country music star is having fun...
Comments / 0