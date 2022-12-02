Read full article on original website
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ statewide expansion underway with new Kyle location
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 in Kyle. (Courtesy Smokey Mo's TX BBQ) Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 at 4500 S. FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle, as part of its statewide expansion aiming to add around 30 stores by 2025. Kyle was chosen as one of the...
9 businesses now open in Round Rock
Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
Woodhouse Spa celebrates five years in Cedar Park
Woodhouse Spa is celebrating five years of providing massages to the Cedar Park community. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Woodhouse Spa celebrated the five-year anniversary of its Cedar Park location Oct. 18. The day spa offers an array of relaxing services, including massages, facials, nail services and body treatments. Woodhouse Spa is located at 1300 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. 100, Cedar Park, and is owned locally by Elise O’Connell and Susanna Thornton. 512-217-7662. www.woodhousespas.com.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas communities ring in holiday season with lights, carols
AUSTIN, Texas - Christmas is now just three weeks away and communities across Central Texas held all sorts of events to get residents into the holiday spirit. From Christmas parades in Round Top and Pflugerville to Christmas carols in Downtown Austin, here's a look at some of the festive fun from this weekend.
2 Covert dealerships coming to Bee Cave in early 2023
Two new Covert storefronts will open at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive in the first quarter. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Two new storefronts, Covert Buick GMC and Covert Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, are estimated to open Feb. 1 and March 15, respectively, at 16501 Sweetwater Village Drive, Austin. The new dealership, which also includes Covert Cadillac, is off Hwy. 71 west of Bee Cave at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive. Covert Cadillac was the first of the three dealership storefronts to open Nov. 1. Each storefront will include new and preowned inventory and a service center for repairs. 512-954-9300.
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Trail of Lights, Buda Fest, Light up the Lake, and more
Looking for a fun way to ring in the holiday season? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has your look at events happening across Central Texas, including the 42nd annual Buda Fest, the Community First Village of Lights and Holiday Market in East Austin, Light Up the Lake at Old Settlers Park, the Downtown Austin Alliance's annual tree lighting, holiday stroll and sing along, and the 11th annual Trail of Lights Fun Run.
City of San Marcos hosts inaugural space heater donation drive as winter weather looms
The city of San Marcos is hosting its inaugural Winter Heater Drive through Dec. 22. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of San Marcos announced its first ever Winter Heater Donation Drive, starting Dec. 1, in partnership with Community Action Inc. of Central Texas and The Salvation Army San Marcos. Space heaters donated or purchased for the drive will be distributed to residents in need.
Design for downtown Georgetown parking garage continues to develop
The city of Georgetown expects to complete construction of the new parking garage by fall 2024. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) An updated design for the Georgetown Tamiro Plaza parking garage was presented to City Council on Nov. 22. The redesign followed feedback received during an October City Council meeting as...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a two-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred at 2100 West FM 1626 at 1:17 p.m. According to the officials, two vehicles had crashed in a rollover collision.
Austin Chronicle
Two Local Vegan Powerhouses to Close This Month
Still more independent restaurateurs are calling it quits ahead of the end of their lease, this time, a double blow to the plant-based food community in Austin. On the same day, Counter Culture and Skull & Cakebones announced their closure ahead of 2023. The thoughtful, colorful, comfort-food cafe Counter Culture,...
Ground broken on Elgin business park; $12 million facility first to move in
The new site is an effort to have more space for production and to eliminate the commute to and from Austin for employees, said Keri Westland, chief administrative officer for Carr Lane.
12 holiday displays and events worth visiting in Texas this year
In Houston and beyond, towns across the state get in the holiday spirit.
7 businesses now open or coming soon to Pflugerville and Hutto
The Victory Tap held a soft opening Nov. 2 at 111 E. Main St., Pflugerville. (Traci Rodriguez/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened or are coming soon to the Pflugerville and Hutto areas. The following non-comprehensive list includes eateries, a bar and a department store. NOW OPEN. Junk removal franchise...
Child, adult transported in Travis County rollover crash
Austin-Travis County emergency personnel transported one adult and one child to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in southern Travis County Sunday afternoon.
Principal on the roof: How one AISD principal is helping raise money for accessible playground equipment
The principal of Highland Park Elementary School in west Austin spent her day working from the roof last week.
Wellspring Preparatory Academy opening in Georgetown Jan. 2
Wellspring Preparatory Academy will open in Georgetown Nov. 2. Wellspring Preparatory Academy will officially open Jan. 2, offering the Georgetown community child care services for children from 6 weeks through pre-K. Located at 2351 Westinghouse Road, the academy will also provide before- and after-school care and camps for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Founders Erin and Justin Wortham have more than 15 years of experience in both childhood education and financial and business management. 512-630-2133. www.wellspringprepacademy.com.
$37 million Kyle Public Safety Center nearing completion
The Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, is anticipated to be completed in March. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction continues on the city of Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle, and is about 70% complete. The $37 million project was approved and funded through the November 2020 bond election, passed by 55.49% of voters. Built to accommodate the rapid growth of the city, the new facility will house the Kyle Police Department and will also establish an emergency operations center to allow local agency collaboration during critical situations.
NB’s Wicked Bah Pizza now open in New Braunfels
The restaurant is B.Y.O.B. while waiting on a liquor license. (Courtesy NB's Wicked Bah Pizza) NB’s Wicked Bah Pizza, located at 111 S. Union Ave., Ste. 123, New Braunfels, opened Nov. 19 featuring Massachusetts south shore-style pizzas and signature Buffalo chicken egg rolls. The restaurant is open for dinner and will eventually offer beer and wine. Patrons are welcome to bring their own beer or wine. 830-214-0079. www.nbwicked.com.
Presence Wellness now part of Ethos Behavioral Health Group
From left, Ethos Behavioral Health Group founders Robert Hilliker, Dr. Ceci Hudson Torn and Will Davis founded the health group in 2018 and now offer care in Texas, California and Illinois. (Courtesy Ethos Behavioral Health Group) Presence Wellness, a multidisciplinary wellness center located at 4407 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 422,...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred at 5014 Martin Avenue just before 9 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle had crashed into a fence. One of the victims had been pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.
