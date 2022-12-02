Read full article on original website
Looking at the Future of the Quarterback Position at BYU
On Friday, BYU backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Conover was viewed by many as BYU’s future at quarterback when he signed as part of the 2019 signing class. In his three years with the program, however, Conover was never able to win the starting job. Even before the Conover news, BYU’s future at quarterback post Jaren Hall was up in the air. Now that that Conover is out, the race for BYU’s next starting quarterback is even more wide open. Whether it’s after this season or next season, Jaren Hall will eventually leave the program. So today, we take a look at BYU’s future at the quarterback position.
BYU transfer tracker: Outgoing WR Terence Fall sheds light on tough decision
PROVO — More than 1,000 players entered the transfer portal last year, and at least as many are expected this season when the NCAA opens the current transfer window Monday. Some of those players leaving will depart from local universities like BYU, Utah and Utah State. It's part of the natural rhythm of college football in the modern era. But not all of those players hold ill will toward their departing schools.
Kyle Whittingham On The CFP Rankings Show: We Have A Great Deal Of Confidence On This Team
SALT LAKE CITY- Against all odds, Utah football won their second-straight Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl appearance on Friday night in Las Vegas. Not many people gave the Utes a chance against (at the time) No. 4 ranked USC who was certainly College Football Playoff bound. Utah put a stop to that conversation with a 47-24 beatdown of the Trojans. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham jumped on the CFP Rankings Show Sunday afternoon and credited his team for having a great deal of confidence in themselves.
BYU Football OL Campbell Barrington Will Enter Transfer Portal
SALT LAKE CITY – The wheels continue to turn for BYU football with activity into the transfer portal. Former Freshman All-American offensive lineman Campbell Barrington is the latest player to announce he is entering the portal. “I want to express my gratitude for the opportunity I had to play...
How BYU basketball quietly made history
For the first time in BYU basketball history, five Black players were on the same court at the same time. And BYU’s first Black player, Keith Rice couldn’t be prouder.
Put Respect On His Name, Kyle Whittingham Is One Of The Best Coaches In The Game
LAS VEGAS- It’s time we start putting respect on head Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham’s name. Sure, everyone in Utah is aware of what Whittingham brings to the table, but it needs to be more of a conversation on a national scale because he’s truly one of the best in the game.
‘It was a dream come true;’ Utah football fans hyped up for another Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah football fans are making plans for the Rose Bowl after winning the PAC-12 championship game Friday night. The Utes beat the USC Trojans 47-24. Many loyal fans celebrated the win by heading to the University of Utah campus bookstore to pick up more gear on Saturday.
Utah finishes the regular season with a No. 7 ranking in the AP Top 25
After beating USC for the second time this season and doing it in dominating fashion, 47-24, the Utes secured their second-straight Pac-12 Championship title. As a result, the Utes concluded the regular season with a No. 7 ranking in the AP Top 25, finishing in the same spot they were picked to open the season.
Utah trolls Caleb Williams writing ‘F--- UTAH’ on fingernails in Pac 12 Championship blowout
Caleb Williams tried to send a message to the Utah Utes for the Pac 12 Championship, but after the Utes blew out USC, they had some some trolling.
College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah
It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
Utah’s film festival screens an all-Utah cast for Marylin Monroe film
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Aa film with an all-Utah cast and crew has been selected by Utah’s Film Festival for a screening, part of the festival’s monthly screening series. “Marilyn Monroe’s Last Press Conference”, is an independent film written and directed by Frank H. Cutler of Thunderbolt Alley Productions.
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here's where people are moving
Utah’s population skyrocketed between July 2021 and July 2022, marking the largest spike in absolute growth in 16 years, according to a new population estimate report released Thursday.
Utah Tech University student dies after falling from dorm balcony
A freshman at Utah Tech University died from his injuries after falling off a dorm building's fifth-story balcony early Sunday morning.
Awe Sweet! 40 Flavors of Roasted Nuts and Unique Treats in Bountiful, Utah
Like many Utahns, I love a good treat, and while in pursuit of a unique sweet treat, I came upon Awe Sweet! Inspiring Treats in Bountiful. The shop is easy to find with its distinctive logo of a fun red heart licking its lips. A bright colorful wall of twenty-two unusual flavors of cotton candy greets customers as they walk in the door. Display cases tempt treat-lovers with decadent cake truffles, creamy fudge, and a large variety of crunchy, glazed nuts.
Latter-day Saints Announce Three Building Closures
(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is announcing that three historic buildings in Salt Lake City will be closed next year. The church is renovating the Beehive House, the Lion House and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. Renovations are projected to last through 2025.
Park City resort offers dinner in a life-size snow globe
Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate Park City Resort & Spa is offering dinner in a life-size snow globe this winter.
Utah Avalanche Awareness Week is underway
SALT LAKE CITY –The Utah Avalanche Center is kicking off the fourth Annual Avalanche Awareness Week with an event at Sugarhouse Park from 4:30-7 p.m. on Dec. 5. Last year, 17 people in the US died last year in an avalanche, four of them in Utah. The state ranks fourth highest for avalanche fatalities behind Colorado, Alaska and Washington.
