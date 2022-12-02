Read full article on original website
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Nick Holly Dies: Longtime Manager & Co-Creator Of ABC’s ’Sons & Daughters’ Was 51
Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of the ABC comedy series Sons & Daughters, died Monday, November 21 of cancer, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Santa Monica, CA. He was 51. Originally from Geneva, New York, Holly began his industry career in the mailroom at CAA following graduation from Rutgers University, where he played lacrosse. He later became an agent at Buchwald and went on to form the management company, Epiphany Alliance, Inc. In 2006, Holly teamed with client, Fred Goss, to create the half-hour comedy, Sons & Daughters, produced with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, which...
NCIS Star David McCallum Has Blunt Thoughts On The Show's Pandemic Production
Even prior to playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS," becoming one of the longest-running regular cast members on the series, David McCallum had a rather distinguished screen career. The actor appeared in films like "The Great Escape" and "A Night to Remember" before starring in the 1964 spy series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." as intelligent, introverted Russian agent Illya Kuryakin.
Vanessa Williams Explains Why Ugly Betty Was “Ahead of Its Time”
Watch: See America Ferrera & Vanessa Williams' Ugly Betty Reunion. It might be time for a MODE magazine re-issue. Vanessa Williams, who played former MODE creative director Wilhelmina Slater on all four seasons of Ugly Betty, exclusively told E! News that the cast of the beloved sitcom "would work with each other in a heartbeat if we could."
Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary director quit after 'sticky moments' over filming disagreements
The first director of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary reportedly left the project due to creative differences with the couple
purewow.com
Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview
Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
Meghan Markle podcast guest implies duchess didn’t actually interview her
Meghan Markle’s controversial “Archetypes” podcast is scaling the top of the charts — but is she really speaking to guests she has on air?. One of Markle’s former podcast guests has sparked speculation that she never actually spoke to the duchess for the interview. Allison...
Prince Harry’s Friends Are Apparently “Concerned” About Him
Research for his memoir, Spare, has taken him back to “some of the darker moments in his life.”
Cliff Emmich, ‘Payday’ and ‘Thunderbolt and Lightfoot’ Actor, Dies at 85
Character actor Cliff Emmich, who played major roles in “Payday” and “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot” has died, his agent confirmed. He was 85. Emmich’s rep and friend for over 50 years, Steve Stevens, tells TheWrap that the celebrity died Monday in Los Angeles following a long battle with lung cancer.
A Photoshopped Magazine Cover Of Kate Middleton Has Twitter Seeing Red
Dealing with the press comes with the territory when you're part of the United Kingdom's royal family. However, at times, the British media has been known to overstep important boundaries. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been on the receiving end of struggles with the press since she began dating...
Lance Henriksen, Louis Gossett Jr & Robin Curtis Lead Horror ‘Awaken The Reaper’
EXCLUSIVE: Lance Henriksen (Aliens), Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer And A Gentleman) and Robin Curtis (Star Trek) lead cast in horror-thriller, Awaken The Reaper. The film follows a troubled drifter who returns home to begin therapy when he begins experiencing visions of a hooded skeletal figure that brandishes a scythe. Dave Campfield and Justin Paul are helming the film, which is currently shooting in New York. They are also producing the film along with Fourth Horizon Cinema, Impact Media Productions and Design Weapons Studios. Script also comes from Campfield. Aliens star Henriksen starred alongside Viggo Mortensen in the latter’s directorial debut Falling in 2020....
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
Bustle
Casey Anthony’s Brother Was Reportedly Still In Touch With Her After The Trial
In Peacock’s new Casey Anthony documentary, Where the Truth Lies, the mother of Caylee Anthony discusses the events surrounding her daughter’s 2008 death. She also revisits claims that go back to before Caylee was even born — including allegations about her father and brother, George and Lee Anthony, respectively.
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
tvinsider.com
‘Shrinking’: Harrison Ford & Jason Segal Comedy Series Releases First Teaser (VIDEO)
Harrison Ford will be starring in one of his first major television roles alongside Jason Segel in Apple TV+‘s upcoming comedy, Shrinking, set to premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, 2023. The streamer revealed the first teaser (watch below) for the series, which follows a...
Frasier's Great, But There's Another Classic Sitcom Just Begging For A Revival
David Hyde Pierce might not be returning for the "Frasier" revival, but the fact that Seattle's favorite radio psychiatrist Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) gets another lease in life should still be highly encouraging for sitcom fans. After all, the character's track record has been stellar throughout his appearances in "Cheers" and "Frasier," so there's reason to believe that the upcoming show will take great care to avoid tarnishing Mr. Crane's legacy.
Meghan Markle Cries In 1st Trailer For Netflix Doc With Prince Harry: ‘No One Sees What’s Happening’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries is going to be must-watch TV. The first look at Harry & Meghan was released on December 1 and reveals intimate and never-before-seen snapshots of the couple’s personal life. There are happy times and low times, with Meghan wiping away tears during an emotional moment with Harry.
It’s War! William and Kate’s Team Label Harry and Meghan ‘the Kardashians’
Relations between William and Kate and Meghan and Harry descended into a state of outright war Friday, after sources close to the Waleses compared the Montecito-based couple to the Kardashians, after Netflix released a glossy trailer for their new reality docuseries, Harry and Meghan. The timing of the release appeared...
‘The Boys’: Rosemarie DeWitt, Rob Benedict & Elliot Knight Board Season 4; Simon Pegg Sets Return
Rosemarie DeWitt (The Staircase), Rob Benedict (Supernatural), and Elliot Knight (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II) have joined the Season 4 cast of Amazon’s The Boys. DeWitt will play Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) mom opposite returning series star Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead) who plays Hughie’s dad. The Boys, based on the New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, shares a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes,...
‘The View’ Co-Hosts Roll Their Eyes at ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Documentary: “Do We Really Care?”
Just one day after the trailer for the highly anticipated Harry & Meghan documentary dropped, the co-hosts of The View weighed in with their thoughts. While they were largely skeptical over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had anything to do with the trailer’s perfect timing — considering his estranged brother’s visit this week to the United States — the panel, with the exception of Sunny Hostin, rolled their eyes at the fact that the duo was moving ahead with the Netflix project. Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted she was “struck” by Meghan & Harry, since the couple “already told their story.” She noted that...
