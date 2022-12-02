Read full article on original website
Woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in Shiawassee County home sentenced to prison
CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman will serve time after leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a home she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Friday, Dec. 2, and was sentenced to a minimum of 32 to 48 months in prison for one count of animals – killing/torturing.
2 injured in shooting at Calhoun County apartment complex
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot and injured Friday, Dec. 2. Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on Dickman Road near Avenue A in Springfield. Deputies found one male being treated by family after he...
The Oakland Press
Testimony: ‘Pay to stay or get beat up’: 2 accused of Oakland County jailhouse extortion
A case against two Oakland County Jail inmates accused of extorting money from a cellmate by threatening to beat him up was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam, 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker said evidence presented showed probable cause to...
Man dies in prison days after being sentenced for murder
A man has been sentenced to decades in prison for the murder of a woman in Calhoun County earlier this year.
Lansing man shot by police after pointing gun at officers enters guilty plea
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials say a Lansing man who was shot by police after driving a stolen vehicle and pointing a gun at officers has pleaded guilty.According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, Gregory McDowell Jr., 47, was wanted for assault with intent to murder and for absconding from probation when Lansing police spotted him driving recklessly in a Cadillac Escalade. Authorities say McDowell crashed the SUV into other vehicles near the Sparrow Behavioral Health Center before running away with a firearm.Officials say McDowell, who witnesses described as "erratic," ran into a parking lot at the facility and hid under a security vehicle.After failing to comply with commands to put down his gun, officials say McDowell crawled from under the vehicle and reportedly pointed his gun toward Michigan State Police when he was shot multiple times by a trooper.An investigation determined the trooper who fired the shots "used reasonable force and no criminal charges are filed."Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 15. McDowell's guilty plea includes a mandatory five-year sentence.
Right now in Wayne County, there are over 30 people charged with murder that are free on bond. Should they be?
On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discovers dozens of accused murderers – including those charged with First-Degree Murder – are free on bond as they await trial.
13abc.com
TPD seeks suspects in fatal hit-and-run
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is looking for suspects in relation to a deadly hit-and-run that killed two people. The deadly crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Monday. Khalid Denton, 29, and Lakwanda Brown, 30, were in a vehicle heading westbound on Islington towards Collingwood Blvd when...
The Oakland Press
Prison sentence handed to last of 3 people charged in severed fingers case
The last of three people charged in connection with the assault of a man who had his fingers cut off was sentenced recently to a prison term far longer than his co-defendants. On Nov. 21, Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen handed Patrick Leak, 42, a sentence of 15-45 years for the Sept. 20, 2020 attack on Mauricio Miller of Pontiac. Leak, also known as Patrick Sykes, was sentenced as a four-time habitual offender.
2 shot near Battle Creek Friday evening
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near Battle Creek Friday evening.
Married couple killed in Washtenaw County crash identified
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman who were killed in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township have been identified by police. Terry Lee Petrowski, 67, and his wife Lorraine Gail Petrowski, 66, both died Nov. 22, in a single vehicle crash after their vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a culvert, according to the Michigan State Police.
Lansing man faces five years in prison after pulling gun on police
A man accused of pointing a gun at a group of police officers pled guilty to a felony firearm charge on Wednesday.
wkzo.com
Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
WILX-TV
Clinton County deputies arrest 3 in 2 separate methamphetamine incidents over holiday weekend
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a dozen people over Thanksgiving Weekend. According to authorities, deputies observed a vehicle near a closed business in Watertown Township on Nov. 27. After an investigation, a 32-year-old woman from Charlotte was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, and a 33-year-old woman from Lansing was taken into custody for providing false information to police and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities said the woman from Lansing had an active warrant out for her arrest at the time.
13abc.com
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Bowling Green post responded to a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 2 at 10:19 a.m. The crash occurred on I-75 near mile post 196 in Perrysburg Township where Dennis Amrhein, 73 of Temperance, Michigan died. Amrhein was heading northbound when he...
Police identify man who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Ann Arbor hotel
ANN ARBOR, MI – Police have identified a maintenance worker who died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in an Ann arbor hotel. Charles Suire, 49, of Ann Arbor, was found dead Monday, Nov. 28, inside the boiler room of the Victory Inn, 3750 Washtenaw Ave., according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
Lansing police looking for info on mailbox thefts, missing person and more
It's that time of week again.
Community helps Rockin’ Rodney get a new moped after his burned in a fire
JACKSON, MI – While you haven’t seen Rockin’ Rodney breakdancing in the streets, he has been visible riding around town on his moped. However, when Rodney “Rockin’ Rodney” Dowding’s Leoni Township home burned in August, his beloved red moped was lost, along with many of his other belongings.
WILX-TV
Charlotte police warn of rise in catalytic converter thefts
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Charlotte are warning its residents of an increase in thefts of catalytic converters. Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise because they contain precious metals, including platinum, which have risen sharply in price in the last decade. Because catalytic converters can be untraceable...
Vehicle chase ends after car crashes on train tracks in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A vehicle chase turned into a rescue operation Sunday night after a car fleeing police landed on a set of railway tracks. At about 9 p.m. Nov. 27, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the city of Springfield, which police quickly recognized as a car used to flee law enforcement earlier in the week. The driver of the vehicle had been wanted on an active parole absconder warrant, police said.
