ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

2 injured in shooting at Calhoun County apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot and injured Friday, Dec. 2. Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on Dickman Road near Avenue A in Springfield. Deputies found one male being treated by family after he...
CBS Detroit

Lansing man shot by police after pointing gun at officers enters guilty plea

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials say a Lansing man who was shot by police after driving a stolen vehicle and pointing a gun at officers has pleaded guilty.According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, Gregory McDowell Jr., 47, was wanted for assault with intent to murder and for absconding from probation when Lansing police spotted him driving recklessly in a Cadillac Escalade. Authorities say McDowell crashed the SUV into other vehicles near the Sparrow Behavioral Health Center before running away with a firearm.Officials say McDowell, who witnesses described as "erratic," ran into a parking lot at the facility and hid under a security vehicle.After failing to comply with commands to put down his gun, officials say McDowell crawled from under the vehicle and reportedly pointed his gun toward Michigan State Police when he was shot multiple times by a trooper.An investigation determined the trooper who fired the shots "used reasonable force and no criminal charges are filed."Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 15. McDowell's guilty plea includes a mandatory five-year sentence.
13abc.com

TPD seeks suspects in fatal hit-and-run

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is looking for suspects in relation to a deadly hit-and-run that killed two people. The deadly crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Monday. Khalid Denton, 29, and Lakwanda Brown, 30, were in a vehicle heading westbound on Islington towards Collingwood Blvd when...
The Oakland Press

Prison sentence handed to last of 3 people charged in severed fingers case

The last of three people charged in connection with the assault of a man who had his fingers cut off was sentenced recently to a prison term far longer than his co-defendants. On Nov. 21, Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen handed Patrick Leak, 42, a sentence of 15-45 years for the Sept. 20, 2020 attack on Mauricio Miller of Pontiac. Leak, also known as Patrick Sykes, was sentenced as a four-time habitual offender.
MLive

Married couple killed in Washtenaw County crash identified

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman who were killed in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township have been identified by police. Terry Lee Petrowski, 67, and his wife Lorraine Gail Petrowski, 66, both died Nov. 22, in a single vehicle crash after their vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a culvert, according to the Michigan State Police.
wkzo.com

Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
WILX-TV

Clinton County deputies arrest 3 in 2 separate methamphetamine incidents over holiday weekend

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a dozen people over Thanksgiving Weekend. According to authorities, deputies observed a vehicle near a closed business in Watertown Township on Nov. 27. After an investigation, a 32-year-old woman from Charlotte was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, and a 33-year-old woman from Lansing was taken into custody for providing false information to police and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities said the woman from Lansing had an active warrant out for her arrest at the time.
13abc.com

Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Bowling Green post responded to a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 2 at 10:19 a.m. The crash occurred on I-75 near mile post 196 in Perrysburg Township where Dennis Amrhein, 73 of Temperance, Michigan died. Amrhein was heading northbound when he...
MLive

Community helps Rockin’ Rodney get a new moped after his burned in a fire

JACKSON, MI – While you haven’t seen Rockin’ Rodney breakdancing in the streets, he has been visible riding around town on his moped. However, when Rodney “Rockin’ Rodney” Dowding’s Leoni Township home burned in August, his beloved red moped was lost, along with many of his other belongings.
WILX-TV

Charlotte police warn of rise in catalytic converter thefts

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Charlotte are warning its residents of an increase in thefts of catalytic converters. Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise because they contain precious metals, including platinum, which have risen sharply in price in the last decade. Because catalytic converters can be untraceable...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Vehicle chase ends after car crashes on train tracks in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A vehicle chase turned into a rescue operation Sunday night after a car fleeing police landed on a set of railway tracks. At about 9 p.m. Nov. 27, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the city of Springfield, which police quickly recognized as a car used to flee law enforcement earlier in the week. The driver of the vehicle had been wanted on an active parole absconder warrant, police said.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

Comments / 0

Community Policy