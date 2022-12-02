Read full article on original website
Washington State to meet Fresno State in LA Bowl on Dec. 17
PULLMAN -- Washington State will be headed to Tinseltown for bowl season, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network first reported Sunday.. The 7-5 Cougs will meet meeting 9-4 Fresno State in the LA Bowl on Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium. An official announcement by the bowl and WSU is expected soon. The bowl kicks off at 12:30 p.m. with ABC holding the broadcasting rights.
CHAMPS! 'Dogs win MW championship over Broncos
BOISE, Idaho - Fresno State earned the title of 2022 Mountain West Champion with a 28-16 win at Boise State on Saturday afternoon, winning its second championship game since 2018 and second under head coach Jeff Tedford. Senior quarterback Jake Haener was named the game's offensive Most Valuable Player, completing...
Football to Play San Jose State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — The Eastern Michigan University football team will take on San Jose State University in the 26th Annual Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. The announcement was made Sunday, Dec. 4, by officials of EMU, the bowl, and the Mid-American Conference. Kickoff for the game will be at 3:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. MT) on ESPN.
